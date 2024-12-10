Zipporah Fish in action during the Marsh U18 Girls AFL National Development Championships match between Western Australia and South Australia at Thebarton Oval on August 24, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

AFL Talent Ambassador Kevin Sheehan has revealed his top 30 prospects for the 2024 Telstra AFLW Draft.

The 2024 Telstra AFLW Draft will be held at Marvel Stadium on Monday, December 16. A live broadcast will be available on AFL.com.au, the AFLW App and the Official AFL Live App from 7:00pm AEDT.

This year’s AFLW Draft will be the league’s first ever national draft, with all nominees available to be selected by any of the 18 clubs.

The move to a national draft was announced in June, with the transition to a fully national draft following last year’s opt-in model, where almost 70 per cent of draft nominees entered the ‘national draft pool'.

Ahead of the 2024 Telstra AFLW Draft, Kevin Sheehan has unveiled his top 30 prospects. Players are listed in alphabetical order and not ranked.

Sheehan has only featured players who are in their draft year (born in 2006). The list does not include players who have previously been listed by an AFLW club or those who graduated from Talent Pathways programs prior to this year.

Grace Baba

State: Victoria Metro

State League Club: Eastern Ranges

Community Club: Mooroolbark

Date of Birth: 17/09/2006

Height: 174cm

Athletic intercepting defender with Sudanese heritage. Comes from a soccer and hockey background and has seamlessly adjusted to the skillset needed in Australian Rules football. Composed with one-touch hands and neat disposals skills, she starred in the Coates Talent League Grand Final as a bottom-age player in 2023 before earning a place in the Marsh AFL National Academy in 2024. A knee injury curtailed the first part of her season before returning for the final Marsh AFL National Championships game for Victoria Metro. Finished the season strongly for the Eastern Ranges in the Coates Talent League, which included picking up 21 disposals in the qualifying final. Was also among her team’s best in the Grand Final defeat to the Oakleigh Chargers before showcasing her athleticism at the national Draft Combine, where she ranked first in the running vertical jump with a result of 67cm, while her 7:46 for the 2km time trial ranked third.

Lilly Baker

State: Queensland

State League Club: Brisbane Lions Academy

Community Club: Maroochydore

Date of Birth: 14/08/2006

Height: 180cm

Developing tall defender and ruck who showed enormous potential in three matches for the Brisbane Lions Academy in the Coates Talent League in 2023, averaging 12 disposals and 26 hitouts to earn selection in the 2024 Marsh AFL National Academy. Injury kept her out for the Lions matches earlier this year, but she returned to play for Queensland as a lockdown defender at the National Championships. A super athletic type with a long-left foot kick, she moved to Australian Rules football from a background in cricket and hockey. Was one of the impressive performers at the national Draft Combine, ranking in the top six in the vertical jump (51cm), 20m sprint (3.27 seconds) and 2km time trial (7:52).

Lilly Baker of Queensland is tackled during the Marsh AFL National Championships match between U18 Girls Queensland and Victoria Country at Brighton Homes Arena on July 07, 2024 in Brisbane, Australia. Picture: Chris Hyde/AFL Photos

Grace Belloni

State: Victoria Metro

State League Club: Eastern Ranges

Community Club: Olinda Ferny Creek

Date of Birth: 09/09/2006

Height: 175cm

Mobile forward who can also push into the midfield, where she uses her athleticism and footy nous to consistently win the ball. Is strong overhead and shows a touch of class around goals with her creativity and innate goal sense. Had an outstanding season in 2024, which included winning All Australian honours after averaging 18.3 disposals, 4.7 marks and kicking seven goals for Victoria Metro at the National Championships. Was dominant in the wins over the Allies and South Australia, with her versatility and team orientation also features of her play. Was a star for the Eastern Ranges in the Coates Talent League, finishing runner-up in their best and fairest award after averaging 25 disposals in 15 matches. Picked up 31 disposals and six marks in an impressive performance in her team’s Grand Final defeat to the Oakleigh Chargers.

Georgie Brisbane

State: Victoria Metro

State League Club: Eastern Ranges

Community Club: Blackburn

Date of Birth: 13/12/2006

Height: 175cm

Athletic tall forward with an excellent natural leap and neat kick. A team-oriented player, she captained the Eastern Ranges into the Coates Talent League Grand Final and had a consistent year, kicking 14 goals in as many matches from an average of 11.4 disposals. Played all three games for Victoria Metro at the National Championships, which included a starring performance against the Allies with 16 disposals, seven marks and five goals. Showcased her leap at the National Combine with her effort of 64cm on the running vertical leap ranked second overall.

Ash Centra

State: Victoria Country

State League Club: Gippsland Power

Community Club: Sale City

Date of Birth: 02/06/2006

Height: 176cm

An exciting and classy forward and midfielder who has an innate ability to read the play to win the ball and display composure with the ball in hand. Strong overhead and a one-touch player, she was at her dominant best for Victoria Country in the National Championships clash against Victoria Metro at Marvel Stadium with 29 disposals (12 contested) and two goals in a best on ground performance. Was rewarded with All Australian honours for the second consecutive year, having won Victoria Country’s MVP award as a bottom-age player in 2023. Her outstanding form extended to club level, where she claimed the Coates Talent League Girls best and fairest after a dominant season for the Gippsland Power, where she averaged 27.7 disposals and kicked 18 goals in 13 matches. A precocious talent who was also a member of the 2024 Marsh AFL National Academy.

Learn More 02:11

Jemmika Douglas

State: Victoria Country

State League Club: Bendigo Pioneers

Community Club: Red Cliffs/Bambill

Date of Birth: 20/02/2006

Height: 166cm

Versatile defender and midfielder with the footy smarts and sharp competitive edge to win the contested ball at stoppages and in one-on-one contests. Has shown great resilience to return and have an impressive year after missing the entire 2023 season with a hairline fracture in her leg. Is a member of the AFL’s Indigenous Academy and Richmond’s Next Generation Academy. Was outstanding for the Bendigo Pioneers during the 2024 Coates Talent League season, winning their best and fairest and selection in the Team of the Year after averaging 17 disposals and 7.6 tackles across 14 matches. Capped of her year by representing Victoria Country at the National Championships and was among her team’s best against both Queensland and Western Australia.

Holly Egan

State: Victoria Country

State League Club: Murray Bushrangers

Community Club: Shepparton United

Date of Birth: 01/07/2006

Height: 176cm

Versatile defender and midfielder who had an excellent year for the Murray Bushrangers in the Coates Talent League, winning the club’s best and fairest award and selection in the Team of the Year after averaging 23.5 disposals, four marks and six tackles. Was also impressive playing for Victoria Country in the National Championships, averaging 15.3 disposals (seven contested). Has the talent to join her sister, Richmond star Grace, as an AFLW player. Her natural leap caught the eye at the national Draft Combine with her 62cm performance ranked fifth overall.

Zipporah Fish

State: Western Australia

State League Club: East Fremantle

Date of Birth: 04/06/2006

Height: 160cm

Defender and midfielder with blistering pace who is prepared to take the game on and create opportunities for her team with her run and carry. A good decision maker with neat disposal skills, she played some exciting football at the National Championships for Western Australia, averaging 20.3 disposals to win All Australian honours for the second consecutive year. Was a star at senior level for East Fremantle in the WAFLW, averaging 24.6 disposals, 4.6 tackles, four clearances and kicking eight goals across 13 matches. Confirmed her sharp speed at the national Draft Combine where she ranked second on the 20m sprint with a time of 3.18 seconds. Was a member of the 2024 Marsh AFL National Academy.

Learn More 02:08

Alexis Gregor

State: Victoria Country

State League Club: Bendigo Pioneers

Community Club: Moama

Date of Birth: 07/04/2006

Height: 181cm

Versatile tall forward and defender who bounced back this year from adversity to emerge as a real Draft prospect after missing the entire 2023 season with injury. Presents well as a marking target when forward and is very strong in one-on-one contests. A mobile player who is an excellent decision maker and neat kick, she impressed all year for the Bendigo Pioneers, averaging 14.7 disposals, 4.3 marks and 4.9 tackles to finish equal runner up in their best and fairest award. Also continued her development by playing all three games for Victoria Country at the National Championships, which included an impressive performance in defence against Western Australia with 18 disposals (13 contested) and seven rebound 50s.

Sierra Grieves

State: Victoria Metro

State League Club: Western Jets

Community Club: Yarraville Seddon Eagles

Date of Birth: 18/05/2006

Height: 163cm

Pocket rocket midfielder with a sharp competitive edge who attacks the ball ferociously and rarely fumbles. Powerful and quick, she is an accumulator of the football. Averaged 28.3 disposals (16 contested), 6.7 clearances and four tackles at the National Championships to win the best and fairest award for the carnival, as well as the MVP award for title-winner Victoria Metro. Continued her dominance at club level, averaging 30.2 disposals and 7.5 tackles in 13 matches for the Western Jets to secure her team’s best and fairest award and back-to-back selection in the Coates Talent League Team of the Year. Was a member of the National Academy and won the best on ground medal for the Australia U18 team in their second match against the U23 All Stars in June.

Learn More 01:53

Zoe Hargreaves

State: Victoria Metro

State League Club: Northern Knights

Community Club: Fitzroy

Date of Birth: 03/06/2006

Height: 172cm

Exciting midfielder with a powerful burst of speed who is also courageous and strong overhead. Has sound fundamentals with clean hands and neat distribution. Was prominent all year, averaging 21 disposals (nine contested), 4.2 marks and five tackles in 14 matches for the Northern Knights to finish runner-up in their best and fairest award. Was also impressive at representative level, playing all three matches for Victoria Metro at the National Championships. Was a standout with 25 disposals and seven tackles in the match against Victoria Country at Marvel Stadium.

Havana Harris

State: Queensland

State League Club: Gold Coast Suns Academy

Community Club: Burleigh/Bond University

Date of Birth: 01/07/2006

Height: 182cm

Tall midfielder and forward who can use her physical assets and skill all over the ground. Won the competition best and fairest award and Queensland’s MVP as a bottom-age player at last year’s U18 National Championships and backed it up again this year. Her burst from stoppages and penetrating kick were standout features at this year’s Championships, where she averaged 23.7 disposals (14 contested) and 5.3 clearances to finish third in the best and fairest award and become a dual All Australian. Had a similarly dominant impact playing for the Gold Coast Suns Academy in the Coates Talent League, averaging 28 disposals (15 contested) and eight inside-50s. Was a member of the National Academy and won the best on ground medal for the Australia U18 team in their first match against the U23 All Stars in April.

Learn More 02:11

Sara Howley

State: Victoria Country

State League Club: Geelong Falcons

Community Club: Newtown & Chilwell

Date of Birth: 29/01/2006

Height: 173cm

Prolific ball winner who can play as an outside or inside midfielder, using her elite running ability and football smarts to accumulate the ball. A one-touch player who uses the ball well by hand and foot, she averaged 28 disposals (16 contested) at an efficiency rate of 77 percent playing for Victoria Country at the National Championships. Was awarded her team’s MVP award and earned selection in the All Australian team for the second-consecutive year after also being selected as a bottom-age player last year. Has been a dominant player for the Geelong Falcons in the Coates Talent League for three years and won the competition best and fairest in 2023. Continued to shine this year averaging 26 disposals, six tackles and kicking seven goals to finish runner-up in the competition best and fairest award and win selection in the Team of the Year for the second time. Was a member of the 2024 Marsh AFL National Academy.

Georgia Knight

State: Victoria Metro

State League Club: Eastern Ranges

Community Club: Monbulk

Date of Birth: 11/10/2006

Height: 165cm

Small forward who is extremely productive in hitting the scoreboard. Reads the fall of the ball exceptionally well, is very clean below her knees and has a penetrating and accurate kick. Kicked nine goals for Victoria Metro to lead the goal kicking at the National Championships, highlighted by a five-goal haul against Victoria Country at Marvel Stadium, and was recognised by winning All Australian honours. Had a productive year with the Eastern Ranges in the Coates Talent League, kicking 27 goals in 16 matches to be selected in the Team of the Year. Her elite agility shone through at the national Draft Combine, with her time of 8.74 seconds on the agility test ranked fifth overall.

Grace Martin

State: South Australia

State League Club: Woodville-West Torrens

Community Club: SMOSH West Lakes

Date of Birth: 01/09/2006

Height: 163cm

Versatile player capable of playing back, midfield or forward who has a sharp competitive edge and very clean hands. Was a consistent ball winner for South Australia at the National Championships, averaging 18 disposals. Was among her team’s best players in its matches against the Allies and Victoria Metro and was rewarded with All Australian selection. Continued to progress her development at senior level with the Eagles in the SANFL, having now played 26 games over three seasons. This season she averaged 16.5 disposals and 5.2 tackles across11 senior matches. Earned selection in the U23 All Stars team which took on the Australia U18 team in two talent showcase games and was one of here side’s best players with 17 disposals in game two.

Emma McDonald

State: Victoria Metro

State League Club: Oakleigh Chargers

Community Club: Ashburton

Date of Birth: 18/04/2006

Height: 180cm

Strong marking forward who presents well on the lead and is a neat and reliable set shot for goal. Has been outstanding for Victoria Metro at the National Championships across both of the past two campaigns, winning All Australian honours in 2023 and 2024. This year she averaged nine disposals, 3.3 marks with 1.7 goals, with included a bag of four majors against the Allies. Has also been a star for the Oakleigh Chargers, helping them to back-to-back Coates Talent League Girls premierships. This year she finished equal second in their best and fairest award after averaging 15.5 disposals and kicking 18 goals. Was a member of the 2024 Marsh AFL National Academy.

Sophie McKay

State: Victoria Metro

State League Club: Sandringham Dragons

Community Club: Prahan

Date of Birth: 27/04/2006

Height: 167cm

Hard-running midfielder who is both an extractor of the ball in congestion and an excellent and composed link in the handball chain to provide her team with consistent drive. Was a model of consistency for Victoria Metro during the National Championships, averaging 23.7 disposals (10.7 contested) and 4.3 clearances to be vital cog in their title-winning team and was rewarded with All Australian honours. Continued her impressive development with the Sandringham Dragons to finish runner up in their best and fairest award after averaging 22.5 disposals across 10 matches. A member of the 2024 Marsh AFL National Academy, she is the daughter of former Carlton captain Andrew McKay and sister of current AFLW star Abbie. Is eligible to join her sister at the Blues under the father-daughter rule.

Learn More 01:06

Molly O’Hehir

State: Western Australia

State League Club: South Fremantle

Community Club: South Coogee

Date of Birth: 24/05/2006

Height: 179cm

Extremely athletic tall defender who is strong overhead and very composed with her decision making and ball use on the way out. Was selected as an U18 All Australian as a bottom-age player last year after averaging 14 disposals at 78 percent efficiency while representing Western Australia at the National Championships. Was a strong performer for her state again this year and also represented the Australia U18 team as a member of the 2024 Marsh AFL National Academy. Impressed at senior level in the WAFL this season, averaging 20.3 disposals, seven tackles and four clearances in nine matches for South Fremantle. Her elite athletic ability was eye-catching at the national Draft Combine, where she ranked second in the 2km time trial (7:35) and third in the running vertical jump (63cm).

Lucia Painter

State: Victoria Country

State League Club: Bendigo Pioneers

Community Club: White Hills

Date of Birth: 23/02/2006

Height: 174cm

Powerful midfielder/forward who is strong overhead and possesses an elite penetrating kick. Also has high footy IQ and rarely fumbles. Was one of Victoria Country’s best players at the National Championships, winning All Australian honours after averaging 17.7 disposals (nine contested) and 6.7 tackles. Continued her dominance playing for Bendigo Pioneers in the Coates Talent League, averaging 23.9 disposals, 4.6 marks and 7.4 tackles in 11 matches to finish runner up in the competition best and fairest award and win selection in the Team of the Year. A member of the 2024 Marsh AFL National Academy.

Learn More 02:11

Violet Patterson

State: South Australia

State League Club: Glenelg

Community Club: Plympton

Date of Birth: 09/01/2006

Height: 167cm

Smooth-moving midfielder with dazzling pace who is a neat user of the ball. Captained South Australia at the National Championships and provided consistent drive, averaging 17 disposals, 6.3 handball receives and five tackles. Was among her team’s best players against both Queensland and Western Australia. Has continued her development at senior level in the SANFLW, playing 36 matches for Glenelg over the past three seasons. This year she averaged 18.5 disposals, 7.8 tackles and 3.8 clearances in 12 matches. Is the daughter of former Collingwood forward Stephen Patterson and is eligible to join the Magpies via the father-daughter rule.

Learn More 00:33

Tatyana Perry

State: Northern Territory

State League Club: Northern Territory Academy

Community Club: Palmerston Magpies

Date of Birth: 28/02/2006

Height: 171cm

Exciting defender whose dazzling speed and preparedness to take on the game are among her best assets. This comes as no surprise given her uncles, former Melbourne star Aaron Davey and Essendon forward Alwyn Davey, both electrified the AFL with their acceleration. Was ranked first for speed at the national Draft Combine, with her 3.12 seconds for the 20m sprint the fourth fastest time recorded at the girls Combine. A good player in one-on-one battles and capable of playing on the wing, she represented the Allies at the National Championships this year, averaging 12 disposals. A graduate of the Woomeras program for Indigenous girls, she was also a member of the Northern Territory Academy over the past two years and represented Australia this year as part of the Marsh AFL National Academy.

Learn More 01:40

Sarah Poustie

State: Victoria Metro

State League Club: Oakleigh Chargers

Community Club: Old Scotch/Hawthorn Citizens

Date of Birth: 05/01/2006

Height: 171cm

Hard-running midfielder who works tirelessly both ways to support her team to outnumber the opposition. Attacks the ball ferociously, has clean hands and neat disposal. Her defensive pressure was elite for Victoria Metro at the National Championships, averaging six tackles per game to set a great standard for the title-winning team. Also averaged 19.7 disposals (9.3 contested) and 2.3 clearances to earn All Australian honours. Had a dominant season for the Oakleigh Chargers in the Coates Talent League, averaging 24.4 disposals and 10.4 tackles to finish runner-up in their best and fairest award as they claimed back-to-back premiership wins. Showcased her elite running capacity and competitiveness at the national Draft Combine, setting a new record on the 2km time trial with her time of 7:02.

India Rasheed

State: South Australia

State League Club: Sturt

Community Club: Glenunga

Date of Birth: 29/11/2006

Height: 173cm

Left-footed forward who is both athletic and classy with her ball-winning ability, creative distribution and goal sense. Once again excelled for South Australia at this year’s National Championships after winning their MVP as a bottom-age player in 2023, averaging 22.3 disposals (nine contested), 4.3 marks and one goal to go back-to-back as an All Australian. A member of the 2024 Marsh AFL National Academy, she has had a sound grounding at senior level with Sturt, playing 30 games over three years and kicking 25 goals. That included averaging 24.3 disposals and 5.3 marks this season as a force to be reckoned with. Is the daughter of prominent former tennis player, coach and now commentator, Roger Rasheed, who also played football for Sturt in the SANFL.

Learn More 02:12

Holly Ridewood

State: Victoria Metro

State League Club: Northern Knights

Community Club: Heidelberg

Date of Birth: 27/12/2006

Height: 174cm

Versatile player who is athletic and has a sharp competitive edge. Has an excellent combination of speed and endurance, is a long kick and an aggressive tackler. These traits were apparent while representing Victoria Metro at this year’s National Championships, where she averaged 14 disposals playing predominantly on the wing and featured among the best players against both Victoria Country and South Australia. Had a great season at club level as captain of the Northern Knights, averaging 21.5 disposals, three marks and seven tackles to win the team’s best and fairest and selection in the Coates Talent League Team of the Year. Showcased her speed at the national Draft Combine, ranking fourth in the 20m sprint with a time of 3.26 seconds while also recording top ten finishes in the 2km time trial and running vertical jump.

Mia Salisbury

State: Queensland

State League Club: Gold Coast Suns Academy

Community Club: Bond University

Date of Birth: 27/06/2006

Height: 169cm

Midfielder who was a model of consistency throughout the year. Very light on her feet, she has a high footy IQ and is clever with her ball use. Is also aggressive and effective at stoppages. Produced an eye-catching performance for Queensland against Western Australia during the National Championships and earned All Australian honours after averaging 20 disposals (10 contested), 3.7 clearances and four tackles. Was also prominent with her energy and leadership for the Suns Academy in their four matches in the Coates Talent League, averaging 23 disposals against Victoria’s best.

Mia Salisbury in action during the Marsh U18 National Championships match between Queensland and Vic Country at Brighton Homes Arena. Picture: AFL Photos

Poppy Scholz

State: South Australia

State League Club: Glenelg

Community Club: Mitcham

Date of Birth: 31/12/2006

Height: 179cm

Super athletic and versatile player who is strong overhead with neat disposals skills. Had her season interrupted by an ankle injury which restricted her to playing just one game at the National Championships. A dual sport athlete who is also a talented netballer, she won All Australian honours last year when competing for South Australia as a bottom-aged player at the U18 National Championships, averaging 14 disposals at 74 percent efficiency, 3.7 marks, three tackles and six hitouts. A member of the 2024 Marsh AFL National Academy, she is the sister of 2024 Telstra AFLW Rising Star and Mark of the Year winner Matilda Scholz.

Heidi Talbot

State: Queensland

State League Club: Gold Coast Suns Academy

Community: Bond University/North Cairns

Date of Birth: 18/12/2006

Height: 160cm

Defender who hits the contest with pace and possesses real X factor. Was a standout for the Gold Coast Suns Academy in the Coates Talent League early in the season, averaging 20.8 disposals in four matches. Her speed and ball-winning ability were prominent in impressive wins over both the Geelong Falcons and Calder Cannons. Suffered a shoulder injury and missed playing in the National Championships but reminded the scouts of her athletic prowess at the national Draft Combine, ranking second on the agility run (8.46 seconds) and in the top ten on the 20m sprint (3.31 seconds). Was part of the Woomeras program in 2022.

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - MAY 05: Heidi Talbot of the Suns in action during the 2024 Coates Talent League Girls Round 05 match between the Dandenong Stingrays and the Gold Coast Suns Academy at Belvedere Reserve on May 05, 2024 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Rob Lawson/AFL Photos)

Sienna Tallariti

State: Victoria Metro

State League Club: Oakleigh Chargers

Community Club: Whitehorse

Date of Birth: 10/07/2006

Height: 169cm

Intercepting defender who has had an outstanding two years, which has included winning best on ground honours in consecutive Coates Talent League Grand Finals for the Oakleigh Chargers. Was also named an All Australian defender this year after serving as co-captain of the title-winning Victoria Metro team. A strong one-on-one player, she makes smart decisions on when to mark or spoil then uses the ball with precision, particularly with her penetrating right foot. Played with a strong physical presence for the Oakleigh Chargers this year, averaging 18 disposals in 15 matches, which included having 24 disposals and taking six marks in the Grand Final win. Was a member of the 2024 Marsh AFL National Academy.

Mackenzie Williams

State: Tasmania

State League Club: Tasmania Devils

Community Club: North Hobart Demons

Date of Birth: 26/06/2006

Height: 171cm

Powerful defender who reads the play exceptionally well to intercept and break the lines with her speed and penetrating kicking. Represented the Allies with distinction at the National Championships and was rewarded with All Australian honours. Excelled with 21 disposals and eight rebound-50s in the win over Queensland and was prominent in the defeat to Victoria Metro. Has been a rock in defence for the Tasmania Devils over the past three Coates Talent League seasons and won selection in the 2024 Team of the Year after averaging 18.7 disposals and 3.6 tackles. Was a member of the 2024 Marsh AFL National Academy.

Claudia Wright

State: Western Australia

State League Club: Claremont

Community Club: Subiaco

Date of Birth: 30/10/2006

Height: 172cm

Versatile player with speed and ball-winning ability who can play in all three zones and have an impact. Has been challenged by an unfortunate run of injuries over the past two years and was only able to play one representative game for Western Australia at under 18s level, which came in 2023. Despite this, she still showed enough to be selected in the 2024 Marsh AFL National Academy. Showcased her prowess predominantly through the midfield for the Australia U18 team on two occasions against the U23 All Stars this year, averaging 14 disposals at an impressive efficiency rate of 70 percent. Had a strong year with Claremont at senior level in the WAFLW, averaging 17.2 disposals in 13 matches and was part of the Tigers’ premiership side.