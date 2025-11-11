The Bombers have announced their first list changes since their season came to an end

Mia Van Dyke in action during Essendon's practice match against North Melbourne on August 2, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Essendon duo Mia Van Dyke and Brooke Sheridan have been delisted by the Bombers.

The pair are the first list changes made by the Dons this year, after a tough season which saw them finish in 14th place on the AFLW ladder with a win-loss record of 4-8.

Van Dyke featured in the club's inaugural clash against Hawthorn after being selected with pick 46 in the 2022 Telstra AFLW Draft.

The defender played 11 games at the club, showcasing strong decision-making skills and aerial capabilities during her four seasons on the list.

Sheridan, who has a good footy IQ and strong kick, joined the club as a replacement player ahead of the 2024 season and broke through for an AFLW debut in the club's final clash against Sydney this year.

The club thanked the duo for their commitment to the Bombers during their time in red and black.

Mia Van Dyke greets fans during an Essendon training session on June 17, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

"It's always difficult to farewell good people at this time of year and that's certainly been felt for us with Mia and Brooke," AFLW list and recruiting manager Josh Moore said.

"As one of our inaugural players, Mia has been a popular teammate throughout her four years in the competition. Featuring in our first ever side will always be a great achievement.

"For Brooke to earn a senior debut this season was a testament to her character and perseverance.

"We thank both Mia and Brooke for their contributions to Essendon on and off the field."