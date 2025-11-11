Gabby Biedenweg-Webster has been delisted by Fremantle, while three others have called time on their careers

Gabby Biedenweg-Webster in action during the match between Carlton and Fremantle at Ikon Park in round seven, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

FREMANTLE has made a raft of changes to its AFLW list after missing out on this year's 2025 NAB AFLW Finals Series.

A trio of players have retired from the game - Philipa Seth, Amy Mulholland and Jo Cregg - while forward Gabby Biedenweg-Webster has been advised she will not be offered another contract for 2026.

Biedenweg-Webster went on to play 22 games for the Dockers after being picked up as a replacement player ahead of the 2024 season.

Having previously played three games with Gold Coast, Biedenweg-Webster booted eight goals in her two seasons at the Dockers as an important cog in Lisa Webb's front half.

"'Gabba' is someone who embodies the Fremantle spirit - selfless, hard-working and team-first," Fremantle women's footy boss Claire Heffernan said.

"She embraced this opportunity with both hands and has continued to grow and develop during her time with us.

"She has been a player her teammates can always rely on to give everything she has."

Seth played 58 games for the Dockers playing the majority of her time across half-back and the wing, while small forward Mulholland played 33 matches in purple. Cregg played 16 matches during her three-season career at the Dockers.

Fremantle will look to return to finals action next year after missing out this year by percentage.