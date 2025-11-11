Gabby Biedenweg-Webster in action during the match between Carlton and Fremantle at Ikon Park in round seven, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

FREMANTLE has made a raft of changes to its AFLW list after missing out on this year's 2025 NAB AFLW Finals Series.

A trio of players have retired from the game - Philipa Seth, Amy Mulholland and Jo Cregg - while forward Gabby Biedenweg-Webster has been advised she will not be offered another contract for 2026.

Biedenweg-Webster went on to play 22 games for the Dockers after being picked up as a replacement player ahead of the 2024 season.

Having previously played three games with Gold Coast, Biedenweg-Webster booted eight goals in her two seasons at the Dockers as an important cog in Lisa Webb's front half.

"'Gabba' is someone who embodies the Fremantle spirit - selfless, hard-working and team-first," Fremantle women's footy boss Claire Heffernan said. 

"She embraced this opportunity with both hands and has continued to grow and develop during her time with us.

"She has been a player her teammates can always rely on to give everything she has."

16:28

The Wrap: Box office Blues, Dees’ missed opportunities, Crows’ secret weapon

Kate McCarthy and Laura Spurway dissect the first week of the 2025 AFLW Finals series

Seth played 58 games for the Dockers playing the majority of her time across half-back and the wing, while small forward Mulholland played 33 matches in purple. Cregg played 16 matches during her three-season career at the Dockers. 

Fremantle will look to return to finals action next year after missing out this year by percentage. 