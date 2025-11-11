Geelong has made several list changes following the 2025 AFLW season

Gabbi Featherston punches the ball away from Poppy Kelly during the AFLW R5 match between Geelong and Richmond at Ikon Park on September 14, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

GEELONG has made several changes to its list ahead of the 2026 season, informing Gabbi Featherston, Melissa Bragg and Bella Smith that they will not be offered contracts for next year.

Featherston played 22 games for the Cats after being drafted with pick No.9 in 2021 out of the Geelong Falcons program. Featherston's unique set of skills meant she could play a variety of roles for coach Dan Lowther across all three lines on the ground.

Bragg arrived at the club via the VFLW program after previously playing netball at an elite level. The key position player played 18 AFLW games for the Cats during her four seasons at the club.

Smith played 12 games across her AFLW career having previously played one game for Brisbane. A tenacious midfielder, Smith spent two seasons on Geelong's list.

Another four players have called time on their AFLW careers including captain Meghan McDonald, Kate Darby, Shelley Scott and more recently Erica Fowler.

Geelong Head of AFLW Dominique Condo thanked the quartet for their contributions to the club.

Erica Fowler in action during the AFLW R9 match between Geelong and GWS at GMHBA Stadium on October 11, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

"Bella, Erica, Gabbi and Mel have all been valuable members of our AFLW program, and we thank them for what they have brought to our club on and off the field," Condo said.

"This time of year is always difficult as we farewell players who have been great teammates and contributed to our program. We wish all four players the best for the next chapters in their respective journeys."

Irishwoman Anna-Rose Kennedy has also informed the club that she will not be returning in 2026.

Anna-Rose Kennedy handballs during the match between Carlton and Geelong at Ikon Park in week three, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

"We acknowledge the big commitment and sacrifice our Irish players make in travelling halfway across the world to play AFLW, spending so much time away from their family and loved ones, and respect Anna-Rose's decision to remain in Ireland," Condo said.

"Anna-Rose made a significant impact in the two seasons she spent with us, and we thank her for her contribution to the club and wish her well for the future."

A strong running defender recruited from County Tipperary, Kennedy played 12 games at the Cats but was placed on the inactive list ahead of the 2025 season.