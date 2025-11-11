Vivien Saad and Meghan Gaffney have been delisted by Greater Western Sydney

Vivien Saad appeals to the umpire during the match between Carlton and Greater Western Sydney at Ikon Park in round 11, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

GREATER Western Sydney has confirmed versatile tall Vivien Saad and utility Meghan Gaffney will not be offered new contracts ahead of the 2026 season.

Saad played 44 AFLW games across three different clubs, including the Kangaroos, Gold Coast and the Giants.

A talented tall who could be used at either end of the ground, Saad could play a variety of roles and her experience was crucial in paving the way for youngsters throughout the competition.

The 33-year-old was picked up by the Giants as a delisted free agent ahead of the 2025 season but was unable to cement her place in the team after overcoming an Achilles injury.

Gaffney's career was plagued by injuries, having suffered two ACL ruptures during her time in orange and charcoal.

Hailing from Tasmania, Gaffney played 16 games for the club, predominantly plying her trade on the wing where she could use her speed and endurance to great effect.

Meghan Gaffney in action during the match between Hawthorn and Greater Western Sydney at Kinetic Stadium in week eight, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

"I'd like to thank both Meghan and Viv for their contributions to our AFLW program and club," Giants women's footy boss Alison Zell said.

"Meghan has been an important part of our team over the past four seasons and has been a very popular member of the playing group. We thank her for her resilience and impact through this time.

"Viv has been a greatly respected contributor to the team and we've loved getting to know her across this year. We wish both she and Meghan all the best for the future."