Grace Brooker celebrates a goal during round eight, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

AFTER a breakout debut AFLW season, Grace Brooker has departed Essendon to focus on rugby commitments back home in New Zealand.

A professional rugby union player, Brooker joined the Bombers as a rookie signing ahead of the 2025 season, playing five games.

Next year's rugby season coincides with the 2026 AFLW season, with Brooker making the decision to prioritise rugby.

Brooker said the decision to leave footy behind was a hard one to make.

"It’s been a few sleepless nights tossing up the decision, it’s one I didn’t want to make so it’s very bittersweet," she said.

"I'm going to be very sad to leave the club. It’s been amazing and I have nothing but positive things to say about the culture, the team, and especially the people within it.

"I’ve just loved every second of it. To run out and don the sash is an incredibly special moment that I’ll never forget and one I'll always cherish so highly in my memories."

The 26-year-old debuted in round six against Fremantle, with her round eight performance against Melbourne a memorable one thanks to a bone-crunching tackle and resulting goal.