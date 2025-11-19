Brisbane star says the Lions have developed their game this year and are ready to face an in-form Carlton

Jade Ellenger during the AFLW Round 4 match between Adelaide and Brisbane at Norwood Oval, September 7, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

BRISBANE'S AFLW evolution will be put to the test and Jade Ellenger can't wait, admitting criticism of the long-time powerhouse's "chaos" method had struck a nerve.

The Lions will host Carlton in Saturday's preliminary final, aiming for a fourth-straight Grand Final appearance.

Craig Starcevich's side has won two flags and featured in six of the competition's eight deciders.

That's despite the league's constant expansion driving some of their best players to rival clubs.

Now it's North Melbourne's dominance that's forced the latest evolution, the Kangaroos on an unprecedented 25-game winning streak dating back to their 2023 Grand Final loss to Brisbane.

North is a heavy favourite to beat Melbourne in the other preliminary final while the Blues, who beat the Lions in round three this year, boast similar characteristics to the defending champions.

Learn More 18:33

"We've had to add a lot to our game plan," Ellenger said.

"We know we can play chaos; it was adding that layer of control and a bit more composure.

"So many teams have just said, 'they're just athletes, just runners, they can't kick a footy, do this or do that'.

"It adds fuel to the fire. You want to prove you can and this is the first year we've really taken it and gone, 'Yeah, we can do this'.

"North have always been such a good team at doing that and Carlton are great with their uncontested stuff as well.

"It's good we get another chance."

Learn More 05:58

A commitment to a more methodical build-up meant some early teething issues, but the Lions have now won eight consecutive games.

"It was a bit clunky at the start of the season, but it's coming together," Ellenger said.

"I could see it was going to work and we couldn't just throw it all out the window. We like to play fast, but now we have different levers to pull."

The Brighton Homes Arena clash will be spicy, Blues young gun Sophie McKay lighting the fuse on Saturday by declaring "we're coming for you".

"We've actually been waiting for them since round three," Ellenger said.

"You lose to a team early in the season and get another chance in finals ... very hungry for this one."