Inaugural AFLW player Kate Darby has left her mark on the game and the reach it has into the community

Kate Darby during the round 10 AFLW match between Geelong and Adelaide at GMHBA Stadium, November 1, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

FOLLOWING an AFLW career spanning nine years, Kate Darby's legacy will lie off the field.

That's not to say she hasn't been an important member of Geelong's on-field contingent in her eight seasons at the club. Darby will play one last game on Saturday evening after announcing her retirement, taking her career tally to 59 – of which 57 have been in the hoops – but off the field she has been simply instrumental.

Recognising the influence AFLW players can have throughout the community following a children's hospital visit when she was first playing for Carlton back in 2017, she took that and ran with it during her expansive career.

Being an ambassador for the Peace of Mind Foundation – a children's brain cancer charity – and racking up hundreds of hours volunteering at various organisations via Geelong's community programs, she has been determined to make her profile count.

"I've just loved it. I've really enjoyed meeting heaps of people. You just put smiles on peoples' faces. I mean, how special is that?" Darby told AFL.com.au.

"It's not going to be forever that people are like, 'Can you please come and attend this event?', so no, it's been really nice and hopefully a lot of people can continue doing that and continue enjoying that space, because I feel like that's important too."

Her time within the community has seen Darby win four Geelong community champion awards, and being named a finalist in this year's Jim Stynes Community Leadership award.

It is her way of leading by example, showing others with a profile, be it as an elite footballer or otherwise, how they can positively affect the community.

"I think I just want players to continue to understand that we're so lucky to be in a position where we can have impact in the community. Obviously, they work it around in terms of the time commitments and all that, but it's really not that hard to go out and meet some kids," Darby explained.

"And you're promoting our League, which is obviously really positive. You're promoting women in sport which is really positive… they're all the supporters and they're all our members and all our fans that make it possible for us to do what we do. So, the least we can do is give back."

In her fight for a contract after giving birth to daughter Ella, Darby also shifted the AFLW for the better, getting list management rules adjusted for those coming after her to return to footy following pregnancy.

But the fight that was in her, knowing she had more to give and her footy couldn't be done, has petered out. Repeat calf injuries this year have kept her in the gym more than on the field, so when contract talks came up again, she realised that the end of the road was near.

"Over the last few weeks probably the thought processes in my head were not quite as strong in terms of going on, and it probably got to the point a little bit before our contract meeting. I was almost a bit worried that I was going to get offered a contract because I was scared of having to make a really hard call, and I didn't know what that was going to look like," Darby said.

Kate Darby with daughter Ella during Geelong's 2024 team photo day at GMHBA Stadium. Picture: AFL Photos

"So, then that in my head was like, 'That's me saying that it's time'… and that's what gave me that contentment with the decision in the end, because I could have again come up with a case and fought for my opportunity and whatever that looks like, but before we even had that conversation, I was almost worried about getting a chance."

She hangs up the boots alongside two fellow Cats veterans, Meghan McDonald and Shelley Scott. While Scott won't be able to run out for one final game, having battled a calf injury all year, Darby will play on Saturday evening with McDonald before saying goodbye to the Geelong faithful.

"To be alongside 'Scotty' for that, but also, Meg and I were only talking in the gym the other day and saying how special it was to be able to (retire) together," Darby said.

"All three of us, from the inaugural year and different clubs, all come here and end up together. So, to be able to have a send-off together as well, is super special. I was only saying to Meg the other day, I remember when I was first drafted to Carlton, a few of the Carlton (players) were trying to get us out and meet a few people, and Darcy Vescio was like, 'Oh, my housemate's going to drive us to this basketball game', and so it was within two days of my draft that Meg McDonald was driving me to the basketball game.

Kate Darby during the AFLW Round 7 match between Carlton and Brisbane at Ikon Park, March 19, 2017. Picture: AFL Media

"That was the first day I met her, and I still remember that really vividly. So, to be able to be such a good friend with her now, and play with her down here and not to be finishing off together, it's very special."

Darby isn't quite sure what next year has to offer for her at this stage, and that's okay. It might be an opportunity to expand her family, give little Ella a sibling. Leaving footy altogether also isn't off the cards. Only time will tell where she will land.

But it will now be painted with her experiences as an AFLW player.

"I've become a wife, I've become a mother, I've learned a lot about discipline and how far you can actually push yourself," Darby said.

"The thing that I've found that AFLW has done for me is it just (introduces you) to so many different people from different walks of life, different ages. I mean, there are so many different decades within our team, but all of a sudden you come together, and you've got the same kit on, you're out doing the same thing, and you’re all there for something that you love.

"You're there to push yourself, you're all there for such common reasons and values, but then off the field you're such different human beings and I feel like the way that it brings people together has been really special."