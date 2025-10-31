Carlton has all but put an end to West Coast's finals chances with a gritty 20-point win

Tara Bohanna celebrates a goal during round 12, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

CARLTON will take momentum into its first finals campaign since 2020 after a gritty 20-point win against West Coast on Friday night that could see the heartbroken Eagles bundled out of the top eight.

The Blues travelled west to Sullivan Logistics Stadium on a five-day break and were pushed most of the way by a desperate Eagles team, but they played with more poise and skill than their young opponents to win 6.6 (42) to 3.4 (22).

West Coast, which needed one win from its final two games to guarantee a maiden finals campaign, must now hope for an upset Essendon win against Sydney on Saturday night.

The Blues will be there in their third season under coach Mathew Buck after finishing 14th last season, with the energetic team coming from behind in the final quarter to overpower their opponents.

West Coast led by six points after Lucia Painter kicked a brilliant long-range goal to open the fourth quarter, but the Blues responded to kick the next four as Abbie McKay, Tara Bohanna and Erone Fitzpatrick sealed the result.

Star Darcy Vescio put the finishing touches on the win with a long-range torpedo goal after the siren, sparking wild celebrations.

Abbie McKay (23 disposals and six clearances) and Mimi Hill (23) were excellent for the Blues, with forward Tara Bohanna a constant threat in the second half with two goals.

It was an incredibly even and disciplined performance from the Blues, however, who now sit in fifth after an 8-4 season.

The importance of West Coast star Ella Roberts was clear from the opening minutes as she racked up a handful of early possessions and quickly established herself as one of the dominant players on the ground.

Influential youngster Charlotte Riggs was also involved early and set up the only goal of the quarter to Lauren Wakfer as heavy rain started to fall, making conditions difficult for two teams that were keen to move the ball quickly.

The Blues were denied a chance in the final seconds when an apparent mark for Tara Bohanna was not paid, with West Coast taking a five-point lead into the first change.

Carlton got on top through the second term, with Harriet Cordner intercepting everything in defence and kickstarting the Blues ball-movement. Their ability to link up through the middle created several chances in an open forward line, with Bohanna able to capitalise.

Riggs hit back for West Coast with a late goal against the flow of play, giving the Eagles a five-point lead at the main break.

That was quickly erased in the opening minute of the third when Keeley Sherar kicked a crafty goal in traffic, setting up a pulsating quarter that saw the pressure go to another level in the slippery conditions.

West Coast built momentum by getting on top in the contest but continued to come unstuck when kicking inside 50, with scores level at the final change.

Painter's classy long goal generating plenty of excitement among the home crowd, but the Eagles couldn't win the big contests in the final quarter and were overrun.

WEST COAST 1.0 2.3 2.4 3.4 (22)

CARLTON 0.1 1.3 2.4 6.6 (42)

GOALS

West Coast: Riggs, Painter, L.Wakfer

Carlton: Bohana 2, Fitzpatrick, McKay, Sherar, Vescio

BEST

West Coast: Roberts, Lewis, Thomas, Cleaver, Britton

Carlton: Bohanna, Harrington, McKay, Hill, Sherar, Fitzpatrick

INJURIES

West Coast: Gibson (illness)

Carlton: Nil

LATE CHANGES

West Coast: None

Carlton: Amelia Velardo (hamstring awareness) replaced in selected side by Síofra O'Connell

Crowd: TBC at Sullivan Logistics Stadium