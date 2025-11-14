St Kilda has made four list changes after its finals exit

Charlotte Simpson (left) and Amber Clarke look dejected after a loss during St Kilda's elimination final against Adelaide on November 9, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

FATHER-DAUGHTER draftee Charlotte Simpson is among four players to be delisted by St Kilda following the club's AFLW finals exit.

The daughter of former St Kilda and Geelong AFL player Sean, Simpson played 18 games for the Saints since being drafted in 2023, including the club's maiden finals appearance last Sunday.

Former basketballer Bec Ott, inaugural Carlton player Nat Plane, and VFLW elevation Hannah Stuart have also not been offered contracts for 2026.

Nat Plane after joining St Kilda in March 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Plane joined the Saints ahead of the 2023 season, playing 21 games in the red, white and black to add to her 36 at the Blues.

Ott landed at St Kilda as an injury replacement player for Nicola Xenos ahead of the 2021 season, playing 30 games across six seasons. The 31-year-old suffered an Achilles tear in round 10 of the 2025 season.

L-R: Nic Stevens, Bec Ott and Bianca Jakobsson celebrate a win during round seven, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

Stuart joined the Saints through the Southern Saints VFLW program ahead of season seven, 2022, playing 26 games across four seasons.

"Bec, Hannah, Nat and Charlotte have each left their mark on our club as consistent and valued contributors over the last few years," Saints AFLW boss Jessie Mulholland said.

Jordyn Allen handballs while being tackled by Hannah Stuart during the AFLW R9 match between St Kilda and Collingwood at RSEA Park on October 12, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

"They are a well-loved group across the program, and their presence will be missed both on and off the field.

"We wish all four players the very best for their future careers and thank them for everything they have given to the red, white and black. They will always be welcome at St Kilda."