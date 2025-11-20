Two Western Bulldogs players have been delisted as list changes continue

WESTERN Bulldogs premiership player Naomi Ferres has been delisted, alongside teammate Zimmie Farquharson.

Ferres, 28, played 62 games for the Dogs since joining ahead of the flag-winning 2018 season, slotting in as a mid-sized defender or forward, but fell from favour in recent years, recording just 12 games over the last three seasons.

She has not retired, and hopes to play on elsewhere.

"Naomi has been an outstanding person and teammate, whose commitment to the club has been unwavering,” Bulldogs head of women’s football Patrice Berthold said.

“Her impact goes far beyond the field, but her role in delivering the ultimate success will forever be remembered.

"She will always hold a special place in Bulldogs history."

Forward Farquharson played two games for the Bulldogs last season but did not feature in 2025, having previously lined up in 17 matches with Brisbane in four seasons at the northern club.

"We also thank Zimmie for her efforts and commitment during her time with us," Berthold said.

"While these decisions are never easy, they form part of our broader strategy as we build towards a highly competitive list for the future."