She's one of the great entertainers of the AFLW, but there's plenty you may not know about Emma O'Driscoll

Emma O'Driscoll poses for a photo during Fremantle's photo day on August 10, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

THERE'S no shortage of talent in the AFLW competition, but there's no shortage of personality either.

As we wrapped up the 2024 AFLW season, AFL.com.au posed some curly questions to a handful of the competition's best players.

Next up is Fremantle defender Emma O'Driscoll, who is one of the great entertainers of the AFLW.

From her greatest fear to the reason behind her go-to gameday hairstyle, some of the answers did surprise us.

But there's more to Emma than her footy ability.

What’s your middle name?

My full name is Emma Katelyn O’Driscoll.

Is there a story behind your middle name?

No story behind it but it’s a bit pretty for me.

What’s your hometown?

Northam, WA.

What’s your greatest fear?

Vomiting (it’s called Emetophobia- actually freaks me out)

What’s something no one really knows about you?

Allergic to kiwi fruit AND my parents have a Maltese Shih Tzu that none of my friends have met.

Steak night or parma night?

Parmi always (and yes, it’s PARMI)

What’s your coffee order?

Latte, cows milk.

Dolphin or shark?

Dolphin.

Drive solo to training or carpool?

Carpool singing Christina Aguilera or Charlie xcx.

Emma and Nathan O'Driscoll in 2020. Picture: Fremantle FC

Who do you carpool with?

Laura Pugh.

Best non-footy lesson you ever learnt?

Don’t take criticism from someone you wouldn’t ask advice from AND stay humble always! (My parents tell me all the time to remember where I came from)

Shoutout your ‘local’ (pub, bar, cafe, park etc)

Angelo Street Market in South Perth because it has it all!!

Best friend at the club (CAN CHOOSE ONLY ONE)

Laura Pugh x Ange Stannett collab.

Favourite assistant coach/other mentor at the club?

Kara ‘Juddy’ Antonio.

Go-to gameday hairstyle?

Slick back usually a bun (makes me taller)

Do you still have a job outside of football?

I’ve got 10 - part-time physio/pilates/sports training, coaching, student facilitator, casual media.

Favourite non-footy sporting moment?

Playing netball alongside my mum before she did her hammy a few years ago.

Who’s your celebrity doppelganger?

Miley Cyrus LOL wish I looked like her!

What’s your favourite place to grab a coffee or dinner near training?

Mooba Coffee in Cockburn.

Recommend a movie or book.

Movie: The Devil Wears Prada (every time)! Book: Everything I Know About Love by Dolly Alderton.