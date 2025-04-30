Adelaide and Brisbane may be the competition's most successful teams, but they combined on Saturday for a scratch match against Sydney

Bre Koenen is tackled by Danielle Ponter during the preliminary final between Brisbane and Adelade on November 23, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

THEY'RE the AFLW's two most successful sides, but on Saturday, Brisbane and Adelaide combined forces in a scratch match against Sydney.

The Swans comfortably accounted for the combined side, with recruit Darcy Moloney making a splash in her new colours.

The former Geelong forward/mid kicked the opening goal for the game, which the Swans took out 5.6 (36) to 2.1 (13) at Blacktown.

Darcy Moloney kicks for goal during the match between Sydney and Geelong at Henson Park in week six, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

"I think Lara (Hausegger) had an amazing game, she played in the midfield and in the backline, and the midfield is new for her and she did amazing, honestly," Swan Kiara Hillier told the club site.

"I think Sarah Steele-Park was also unbelievable in the backline and in the mid too.

"The ball was played a lot between the arcs, there weren't many goals or points scored, so it was really tough, but it was a really good hitout nonetheless.

"I think our contested ball work was really good and our ball movement through the midfield, through all the corridors, not using the wings as much was good."

HALF TIME | We increase our lead, plenty of work to do in the second half.



SWANS: 1.2.8

BRIS/ADE: 0.0.0 pic.twitter.com/EU3wrWSNTI — Sydney Swans AFLW (@SydneySwansAFLW) April 26, 2025

The bulk of Brisbane's players were from its 2023 draft haul, a group which struggled to break into the strong and experienced Lions line-up last year.

Eleanor Hartill (24 years old, 29 games) was the most experienced representative and was one of her side's best, along with Shanae Davison (who missed six games last year with a wrist injury) and rising winger Evie Long, the trio having the opportunity to try new roles throughout the game.

Adelaide's new Irish rookie, Kayleigh Cronin, had her first hitout on Australian soil, having arrived in the country less than two weeks ago, while young recruits Hannah Ewings and India Rasheed backed up for a second game, the latter kicking a goal.

India Rasheed poses for a photo after being selected by Adelaide at the Telstra AFLW Draft on December 16, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Abbie Ballard took to the field after a knee arthroscope in December, and at 23 and with 28 games under her belt, was the most experienced Crow to play.

Former Giant/Demon Georgie Fowler – who stepped away from football at 19 after three AFLW seasons – lined up for the Swans as a non-AFLW listed player, as did recently delisted Dee Grace Hill.

A final scratch match will be played between the Swans and Crows/Lions this Saturday in Adelaide. Full pre-season training will begin on May 19, with a week of induction and physical testing held beforehand.

Abbie Ballard warms up ahead of week five, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

SYDNEY 1.0 1.2 2.5 5.6 (36)

ADEL/BRIS 0.0 0.0 1.1 2.1 (13)

GOALS

Sydney: Moloney, Reid, Cooper, Ella Parker (non-AFLW), Taylor Smith (non-AFLW)

Adel/Bris: Rasheed, Hartill

Sydney players: Maddy Collier, Holly Cooper, Cynthia Hamilton, Lexi Hamilton, Lara Hausegger, Kiara Hillier, Amelia Martin, Lucy McEvoy, Darcy Moloney, Caitlin Reid, Ruby Sargent-Wilson, Sarah Steele-Park

Adelaide players: Abbie Ballard, Amy Boyle-Carr, Brooke Boileau, Hannah Ewings, Kayleigh Cronin, Brooke Smith, Lily Tarlinton, India Rasheed

Brisbane players: Jacinta Baldwick, Rania Crozier, Shanae Davison, Dee Heslop, Evie Long, Sophie Peters, Indiana Williams