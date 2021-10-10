Tagged

Tagged is a brand new weekly podcast by AFL Studios featuring AFLW fan-favourites Sarah Hosking (Richmond/Triple M) and Ruby Schleicher (Collingwood/Fox Footy) as you’ve never heard them before.

One part pop-culture collective, one part Footy confessional; Tagged is bold, brassy and laugh-out-loud funny.

Join Hosko and Slysh as they serve up a hot roster of content including The Tagged List, Locker Room Tea, their much-loved DM Sesh, and more!

How to Listen

Subscribe to Tagged to get the latest episode every week on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. You can also find the show on RSS and podcast apps - or listen below.