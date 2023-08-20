Collingwood has made some big off-field changes ahead of the 2023 NAB AFLW season. Picture: AFL Media

Collingwood lost plenty of AFLW talent during the off-season, but it may have been by design. Gemma Bastiani looks at how the Magpies are primed to enter a new chapter of genuine premiership contention

IF THINGS aren't working, something has to change.

For Collingwood, that has meant saying goodbye so some well-loved players over the off-season in order to break past the barriers that have held the club's AFLW side back over the last four seasons.

Steve Symonds took over the head coaching job in 2020, coinciding with the club's first ever finals appearance. Despite reaching finals in every season since he joined the club, the Pies have never made it past the second week.

Learn More 00:29

Masterful performances by former Pies, COVID hitting the playing group, monsoon-like weather, and an agonising bounce of a ball on the goal line ended each of Collingwood's finals campaigns.

But the tough calls the Pies have made during the off-season could have Victoria's biggest club poised for a new, more successful chapter.

Collingwood's finals record

Season Ladder position at end of Home & Away season Finals results 2020 4th* (4 wins, 2 losses, 153.7%) Semi final loss v NM (two-point margin) 2021 3rd (7 wins, 2 losses, 190.5%) Qualifying final win v NM (six-point margin)

Preliminary final loss v BRIS (four-point margin) 2022 6th (6 wins, 4 losses, 123.2%) Qualifying final loss v BRIS (50-point margin) 2022 (S7) 6th (7 wins, 3 losses, 118.4%) Elimination final win v WB (five-point margin)

Semi final loss v ADL (12-point margin)

*Conference system, ladder placing within Conference B

'The other side of 30': Why Pies let players go

Over the Pies' season-on-season finals push, 17 players were ever-present. While consistency in playing list has generally been regarded an important part of successful teams, consistency without result is another story.

Consequently, moving on four of those 17 – Steph Chiocci, Jaimee Lambert, Jordan Membrey and Chloe Molloy – has allowed the Pies to reshape their playing list, and they've shown a clear intention to look longer term.

AFLW FANTASY Pick your team NOW

"I think all clubs realised they weren't going to be able to retain all their squads, which we have seen happen right across the board," Symonds said of the recent player movement period, which saw a whopping 38 players change teams.

"We were expecting to lose some players, that was always going to be part of it, and based on everyone's financial value going up, it's going to be pretty hard to maintain everyone that you had anyway."

Learn More 02:07

So, aware of the reality that some players were likely to leave, the Pies focused on who would best fit the long-term future of the club.

"You've got your Steph Chiocci, who was obviously captain for that period of time, and Jaimee Lambert, two, three times best and fairest, and Chloe Molloy's obviously a highly talented player. But the reality is a couple of them are the other side of 30," Symonds said.

Symonds also made a note of who the club was able to retain despite interest from rival sides, the likes of dual All-Australian Ruby Schleicher, reigning Collingwood best-and-fairest winner Jordyn Allen and emerging leader Lauren Butler.

Learn More 02:03

"It's a different outlook," returning midfielder Brit Bonnici said.

"We're going to be a different Collingwood this year which, truthfully, it's exciting.

"I think the last time we were a 'new Collingwood' was probably when we got Steve… it's like anything, things get stagnant after a bit of time, and how cool that we keep Steve. Usually, the coach has to go to get that revamp."

Collingwood's list changes after season seven

Out In Chloe Molloy (Priority Signing Period - to Sydney) Tarni White (Traded) Jaimee Lambert (Traded - to St Kilda) Grace Campbell (Traded) Steph Chiocci (Traded - to St Kilda) Selena Karlson (Drafted) Jordan Membrey (Traded - to Gold Coast) Eleri Morris (Drafted) El Chaston (Delisted) Nell Morris-Dalton (Traded) Abbi Moloney (Delisted) Brianna Davey (return from ACL) Alison Downie (Retired) Brit Bonnici (return from ACL)

'It hurt us': Returning stars to fill void

Collingwood will also regain the class and leadership of star midfield duo Bri Davey and Bonnici from respective ACL injuries this year - something that Symonds admits they really missed last season in their absence.

"They're not only quality players, but their quality inside our program with their leadership is outstanding," Symonds said.

AFLW TIPPING Sign up and get your tips in now

"Just the ability to show the way in their training standards and their football IQ as well really helps our playing group. It's probably something that we missed a little bit during game days is that football IQ on the field in those moments.

"Having a couple of your leaders not out there to be able to provide direction hurt us."

Learn More 00:42

Player intake strategy: Looking long-term

To support those still in the black and white, the Pies decided to look to youth, particularly with the recruitment of Tarni White and Nell Morris-Dalton.

"We had to revisit what our strategy was moving forward, and now we're in a long-term strategy… So, some of the trade decisions that we made, and the draft decisions were all based around our long-term strategy now," Symonds said.

Seven of Collingwood's list is 21 years old or younger as of the season's September 1 start, while still maintaining an average experience of 28.4 games. In the process, the club has also recruited suitable cover for their oldest players, preparing somewhat of a succession plan in those positions.

Learn More 16:18

Many, rather than the few: Pies' new forward focus

Another area that has troubled the Pies is their ability to score. Often, they have been in strong positions during games, but failed to put their opposition away on the scoreboard.

A new focus on the forward line could mean we see a very different Collingwood in 2023.

Collingwood has kicked more than 60 points just once in its history, the equal-fewest times of the inaugural eight teams alongside Greater Western Sydney.

This is compared to the last three premiers Adelaide, Brisbane, and Melbourne, who have each done so 10 or more times.

The addition of Morris-Dalton, Eleri Morris, and Grace Campbell to the Pies' attack, combined with a developing Eliza James and an ideally fit Olivia Barber offers a really different look ahead of the ball than the club has seen.

While the loss of Chloe Molloy certainly hurts the Pies on the surface, having kicked nearly 20 per cent of the club's goals over the last three seasons, this is now an opportunity for them to find a spread in attack. To lean on the many rather than the few.

Learn More 04:17

Putting it all together: Will this change be for the better?

Now, the club is focused on using the change as a springboard to reach new heights this year. A chance to break past that second week of finals and go deeper than it ever has before.

"I'm not a big fan of ceilings," Symonds says of what he thinks Collingwood can achieve this year.

"I think all you can do as an individual, then as a group, is to explore the actual maximum of what you're able to do… That's what my philosophy is all about. That's what our mindset within our four walls is all about, just being the best versions of ourselves and where that takes us, who knows.

"We're just trying to become the best we can."

And with the men's program barrelling toward finals, the AFLW side has a chance to continue the club's momentum throughout September and beyond.