INTRODUCTION

There’s so much to be excited about as we approach the 2023 AFLW Draft.

On December 18, we will welcome the newest group of AFLW players at an event at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne and introduce the next generation of stars to write the first chapter of their AFLW stories.

From the beginning, the AFLW has been a league of innovation, growth, and celebration of remarkable talent and off the back of our recently signed landmark Collective Bargaining Agreement, there has never been a more exciting time for women to play footy.

This landmark joint-CBA saw an immediate 29 per cent pay increase off the back off a 94 per cent pay rise in 2022, along with the introduction of 12-month contracts and a world leading 12-month pregnancy policy.

Our league of 540 players have come from all kinds of places in the draft.

Whether you’re selected in the first round from Keilor Football Club in Melbourne, in the fourth round from the Tiwi Islands in the Northern Territory, or a rookie signing from Tipperary in Ireland – the next generation of AFLW players can come from all different backgrounds, united by their love of footy.

The top three picks from the 2022 AFLW Draft – Montana Ham, Jasmine Fleming and Hannah Ewings – all made an immediate impact in their maiden season. All three finished in their club’s top three in the best and fairest and Ewings was crowned Port Adelaide’s overall winner and the league’s Rising Star.

Blaithin Mackin from County Armagh in Ireland was selected as a rookie in 2022 and went on to kick at goal in the Grand Final that led Melbourne to the premiership.

Over the years, draftees have taken the league by storm. Take Maddy Prespakis who was drafted in 2018 and went on to claim the AFLW's most coveted award - the 2020 League Best and Fairest.

The 2017 draft introduced us to Chloe Molloy, who donned the Collingwood colours and won the AFLW Rising Star accolade in her first season. She's since won two All Australian honours and has taken the Swans to their first finals series in 2023.

These outstanding performances reflect the remarkable talent and potential that our draft classes bring to the AFLW competition, and we can't wait to see how this year's draftees will leave their mark on the sport.

Good luck to all the aspiring talents – from Dublin to Dandenong – and all the clubs navigating the draft.

I can’t wait to see all our new players take the league on in 2024. We are on the cusp of something extraordinary.

Nicole Livingstone OAM – AFL General Manager Women's Football.

ABOUT THE 2023 AFLW DRAFT

The 2023 AFLW Draft will be held on 18 December 2023.

All players wishing to be considered for selection are required to nominate for the draft by going to https://www.play.afl/draftnominations between 9am (AEST) Monday 13 November and 3pm (AEST) Friday 1st December, 2023.

Players are able nominate for either their home State or the National pool.

Players who nominate the National pool are eligible to be selected by any Club.

The AFLW Draft order is based on reverse finishing order positions from the previous season as well as any compensation draft picks allocated by the AFL.

Each Club must make at least two selections in the AFLW Draft.

AFLW Clubs will be provided with a full list of draft nominees after nominations have closed, including any players nominated as potential Father-Daughter or Northern Academy selections (see below).

SUPPLEMENTARY SELECTON PERIOD

Clubs are permitted to keep up to two (2) spots open at the end of the AFLW Draft to be used in the Supplementary Selection Period.

The Supplementary Selection Period will run from 12pm (AEDT) Monday 5th February 2024 until 2pm (AEDT) on Friday 1st March 2024.

Within that Period, Clubs will be permitted to select and advise the AFL of their final Primary Listed player(s).

Clubs can select players from within their own State or from another State (or overseas), with the player needing to agree to sign.

Only players who nominated for the 2023 AFLW Draft are eligible to be signed.

Relocation costs as agreed by AFL and AFLPA in the CBA applicable to AFLW players shall be payable by each Club where a player meets the criteria agreed between AFL and AFLPA in the CBA applicable to AFLW players.

FATHER DAUGHTER RULE

A player may be nominated by an AFLW Club based on the Father-Daughter rule if their father played at least 1 AFL game for that Club.

Where relevant, an AFLW Club must submit a Father-Daughter nomination form to the AFL by Friday 17th November 2023 (note the player must have separately nominated for the 2023 AFLW Draft). The Father – Daughter bidding process will take place during the AFLW Draft.

NORTHERN ACADEMY CONCESSIONS

A player may be nominated by the Brisbane Lions, Gold Coast Suns, Greater Western Sydney Giants or Sydney Swans under the Northern Academy concessions if the Player is a current member of the respective Club academy program and meets the Draft eligibility criteria.

Where relevant, an AFLW Club must submit a Northern Academy nomination form to the AFL by Friday 17th November 2023 (note the player must have separately nominated for the AFLW Season Eight Supplementary Draft). The Northern Academy bidding process will take place during the AFLW Draft.

KEY DATES

November 13, 2023 AFLW Draft Nominations open 9am (AEDST)

December 1, 2023 AFLW Draft Nominations close 3pm (AEDST)

December 18, 2023 2023 AFLW Draft

February 5, 2024 AFLW Supplementary Selection Period commences 12pm (AEDT)

March 1, 2024 AFLW Supplementary Selection Period concludes 2pm (AEDT)

March 6, 2024 AFLW Club Final List Lodgement 2pm (AEDT)

KEY QUESTIONS/INFORMATION

HOW DO I NOMINATE FOR THE NATIONAL DRAFT?

You must nominate online via https://www.play.afl/draftnominations

Once the form has been completed online, you will receive an email to alert you the nomination has been approved by the AFL.

PLAYERS ELIGIBLE TO BE DRAFTED

A player who has nominated is eligible to be drafted in the 2023 AFLW Draft if they have satisfied the following requirements:

The player must have attained, or will attain the age of 18 years, on or before 31 December 2023; The player must not be bound to an AFLW Club; and The player has been:

a. registered to play in 2023 in any recognised Club or school football competition in Australia; or

b. a bona fide resident for a continuous period of three years preceding the 2023 AFLW Draft Selection Meeting in a country other than Australia, unless the General Counsel considers that there is a reasonable explanation for the player not having satisfied this item 3 and should nonetheless be eligible to be drafted.

WHAT ARE THE DRAFT REGIONS?

National (all Clubs)

New South Wales (GWS and Sydney)

Queensland (Brisbane or Gold Coast SUNS)

South Australia (Adelaide and Port Adelaide)

Victoria (All Victorian Clubs)

Western Australia (Fremantle or West Coast)

Tasmania (North Melbourne – player remains in Tasmania)

International (all Clubs – only available to Players who normally reside outside of Australia)

IF I AM SELECTED AT THE AFLW DRAFT, AM I BOUND TO THE CLUB THAT SELECTS ME?

Yes.

HOW WILL I KNOW IF I’M DRAFTED?

The Club that selects you will be in contact to congratulate you and communicate the next steps, including your induction and training details. The Draft will also be broadcast via the AFL website.

WHAT IS THE SUPPLEMENTARY SELECTION PERIOD?

Each Club will have the option to retain up to two (2) spots on its list that can be filled between 12pm (AEDT) Monday 5th February 2024 until 2pm (AEDT) on Friday 1st March 2024. This will allow Clubs to consider interstate players that may be willing to move (on their own accord) after not being selected in the Draft.

RELOCATION

Any first year Players who are required to relocate once being drafted will be eligible for relocation allowance support. Player relocation is classified in four ways:

International relocation: a Player is from outside Australia

Interstate relocation: a Player nominates the National Pool and is drafted by a Club in another state

Regional relocation: a Player nominates the National or State Pool but lives greater than 150km from the Club’s training facility

Outer metropolitan relocation: a Player nominates for the National or State Pool but lives greater than 80km but less than 150km from the Club’s training facility

A Player will not be eligible for relocation if the Club is within 80km of their home address (as per their Draft nomination).

Where the player is eligible, the player will receive the following relocation benefits in their first year:

Reasonable costs of transporting the player and their belongings (based on actual costs) to the location of the Club they are drafted by.

Living allowance of up to $16,500 (plus FBT, where applicable) for the reimbursement of allowable Costs attributed to the purchase or rent of household items, rent, living expenses or any other reasonable relocation-related expenses

An Interstate Relocated Player will be permitted 6 return economy flights and 4 nights accommodation at the Player’s new location.

A Regional Relocated Player will be permitted petrol reimbursement for 6 return trips, valued according to the ATO’s cents per km reimbursement guidelines, or 6 return economy flights and 4 nights accommodation at the Player’s new location.

Relocation costs as agreed by AFL and AFLPA in the CBA applicable to AFLW players shall be payable by each Club where a player meets the criteria set out above. The agreed relocation entitlement is included in Clause 5 of the 2023 – 2027 CBA.

FATHER-DAUGHTER LISTING

A player can be nominated by a Club based on the Father-Daughter rule if their father played at least one (1) AFL game for the Club.

NORTHER ACADEMY LISTING

A player can be nominated by a Club based on the Northern Academy rule if they are a member of that Club’s Northern Academy and have been domiciled in that Club’s Academy Zone for a continuous period of 3 years or more, immediately prior to their nomination.

ABOUT THE NAB AFLW COMPETITION

WHICH CLUBS ARE INVOLVED?

Adelaide, Brisbane Lions, Carlton, Collingwood, Essendon, Fremantle, Geelong, Gold Coast, Greater Western Sydney, Hawthorn, Melbourne, North Melbourne, Port Adelaide, Richmond, St Kilda, Sydney, West Coast and the Western Bulldogs.

WHEN AND WHERE WILL GAMES BE PLAYED?

The competition dates for 2024 are yet to be confirmed. The fixture, including format and schedule of games, will be released soon. For reference, the NAB 2023 AFLW Season dates are 1 September – 3 December, 2023.

Players will be required to travel throughout the course of the competition but all reasonable expenses in doing so will be covered by the AFL/AFLW Clubs.

WILL PLAYERS BE REQUIRED TO BE FULL-TIME PROFESSIONAL ATHLETES?

No, you will be part time with access to your club’s facilities, coaches and player development programs on offer. The training requirements will all be laid out for you in advance and every measure possible will be put in place to avoid any impact on your work or study.