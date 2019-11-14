The old Carrara Stadium, originally opened in 1987 as home of the Brisbane Bears, was completely redeveloped and re-opened as Metricon Stadium in 2011 as the home ground of AFL expansion club Gold Coast SUNS. The stadium is now known as Heritage Bank Stadium and features a seating capacity of 22,500 and first-class corporate facilities.

Capacity: 27 500 (25 000 seated)

Address: Nerang-Broadbeach Road, Carrara, QLD 4211

Ground dimensions: 158m x 132m

Ticket agent: Ticketek

Accessibility Information

Heritage Bank Stadium is an outdoor venue with general public seating split across two levels. Level 2 is not accessible via an elevator and is only accessible by stairs. We have multiple sections around the Stadium that contain a row of seating for people in wheelchairs, companions, their family and friends.

If you don’t need a wheelchair seat but would like to book a seat in these rows or in a specific area due to mobility or accessibility needs, please contact the Ticketek Accessible Hotline on 1300 665 915 (Please note this would only apply if we were expecting a larger crowd and involves reserves seats, general practice for AFLW matches would be a fully GA event).

If you require assistance getting to your seat, any entry gate is equipped with staff and wheelchairs to help if required.

Patrons with valid Australian Disability Parking Permits have access to PWD parking at Heritage Bank Stadium Blue Carpark on match days.

Patrons with disabilities or mobility needs who wish to be dropped off and picked up, please direct your driver to drop you off in the Blue Carpark public drop off zone on Nerang Broadbeach Rd directly across from the Stadium.

Below is a list of facilities available and locations of them:

- Accessible Bathrooms: sections 104, 107, 110, 112, 118, 123, 138, 140 & behind the scoreboard.

(Just noting that only certain sections of the Stadium may be opened depending on the crowd forecast, this will be communicated on the Heritage Bank Stadium Website when applicable)

Getting there

Car and parking information

Our Blue Carpark is available free of charge on AFLW match days (If the crowd forecast is less than 5,000 pax)

The Blue Carpark is located directly opposite the stadium with entry off Nerang Broadbeach Road heading westbound.

Public Transport

Normal Translink public transport services operate on event days - ticketholders can plan their journey here:

www.translink.com.au

You can use your event ticket to access free public transport on G:Link services, Queensland Rail services and Surfside Bus lines from 4 hours pre-match to 4 hours post-match.

