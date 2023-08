Henson Park

Field manual

Address: Sydenham Rd, Marrickville NSW 2204

Capacity: 30,000

Field dimensions: 151 x 115M

Accessibility Information

Accessible patrons to access venue only via Sydenham Rd gate. Designated accessibility bay.

Getting there

Car and parking information

Car parking is limited to on-street parking in surrounding suburban streets.

Public Transport

428 bus operates from Martin Place via City, City Rd, Newtown to stop Addison Rd opposite Addison Road Community Centre (220445) – 600m walk to Woodland St gate. 412 bus operates from Martin Place via City, City Rd, Camperdown to stop Livingstone Rd opposite Marrickville Park (220491) – 650m walk to Sydenham Rd gate. Sydenham Train Station is 1.5km walk.