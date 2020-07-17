Reid Oval in Warrnambool. Picture: Supplied

Reid Oval is Warrnambool's premier outdoor sports facility, hosting Australian football and cricket.

Address: 42 Cramer St, Warrnambool VIC 3280

Capacity: 5,000

Field dimensions: 160 x 130M

Accessibility Information

Getting there

Reid Oval is fully accessible from main gate at the Cramer Street entrance. The accessible access guides spectators to the ground level footpath. The footpath provides access to the entire oval perimeter including access to amenities, food vans, game day bar and canteen. A designated undercover area provides an elevated and uninterrupted view across the ground to view matches.

Car and parking information

Designated parking areas are provided throughout Albert Park Reserve and adjacent Walter Oval. Additional accessible spaces and designated drop off zone is provided on game day at the Cramer Street entrance gate.

Public Transport

Buses are available from Warrnambool train station (Merri Street) to Lava Street Interchange to City Bowls/Cramer Street bus stop (15mins)