Reid Oval Warrnambool
Reid Oval is Warrnambool's premier outdoor sports facility, hosting Australian football and cricket.
Address: 42 Cramer St, Warrnambool VIC 3280
Capacity: 5,000
Field dimensions: 160 x 130M
Accessibility Information
Getting there
Reid Oval is fully accessible from main gate at the Cramer Street entrance. The accessible access guides spectators to the ground level footpath. The footpath provides access to the entire oval perimeter including access to amenities, food vans, game day bar and canteen. A designated undercover area provides an elevated and uninterrupted view across the ground to view matches.
Car and parking information
Designated parking areas are provided throughout Albert Park Reserve and adjacent Walter Oval. Additional accessible spaces and designated drop off zone is provided on game day at the Cramer Street entrance gate.
Public Transport
Buses are available from Warrnambool train station (Merri Street) to Lava Street Interchange to City Bowls/Cramer Street bus stop (15mins)