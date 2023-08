GMHBA Stadium or Kardinia Park as it was originally known has been the home of the Geelong Cats since it was built in 1941. The stadium has been redeveloped in various stages to become one of the best regional stadiums in Australia.

Capacity: 23 000 (40 000 once redevelopment complete)

Address: 370 Moorabool St, Geelong VIC 3220

Ground dimensions: 170m x 114m

Ticket agent: Ticketmaster

Accessibility Information

https://www.kardiniapark.vic.gov.au/accessibility/

Getting there

https://www.kardiniapark.vic.gov.au/getting-here/