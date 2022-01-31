Brighton Homes Arena

Brighton Homes Arena is home to the the Brisbane Lions reserves as well as the AFLW team.

The venue will also offer recreational facilities all year round which will include an indoor training facility, gymnasium, pool, childcare centre and events lawn.

Capacity: 8,000 (650 grandstand)

Address: 16 Eden Station Drive Springfield QLD 4300

Field dimensions: 161M x 128M

Accessibility Information

Access via p2 carpark and assigned car parking outside Total Fusion gym.

Getting there

Car and parking information

300 bay carpark off Eden Station drive (P3) with lighting and security cameras, located across the road from the stadium with pedestrian crossing at traffic lights.

110 bay carpark for reserved parking and accessibility parking only for game days off Eden station drive (p2) reference point six on the way finding map.

We have access to an additional 1000 bay multi-story carpark being a two minute walk in the QLD rail commuter carpark on the southern side of the arena accessed from the Springfield arterial road (traffic roadworks currently vary the approach to the carpark)

The main road leading in from the city/Brisbane area to the arena is the Centenary Highway (M5).

Public Transport

Springfield Central train station is located on the doorstep to the arena with an integrated taxi/uber drop off and bus interchange for local bus services.

This can be seem in the ariel photo.

Springfield Central is the last station on the line and announcements are placed over the rail PA system on game days.