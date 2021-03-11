AFL action at Cazalys Stadium in 2016. Picture: AFL Photos

Cazalys Stadium, formerly known as Bundaberg Rum Stadium, is AFL Cairns’ sports stadium located at AFL Cairns HQ, Westcourt Cairns. It is named after the former VFL legend Roy Cazaly.

The stadium is the largest oval stadium in Cairns, is owned by AFL Cairns and is used by AFL Cairns, Queensland Cricket Association and Queensland Rugby League. It features a main grandstand relocated from the Brisbane Cricket Ground in the late 1990s.

Capacity: 15 000 (6 000 seated)

Address: 344 Mulgrave Road, Westcourt, Cairns, Queensland

Ground dimensions: 165x140m

Ticket agent: Ticketek

Accessibility Information

The entrance to Cazalys Stadium is via Mulgrave Road Service entry, which is conveniently located off Mulgrave Road next to the Cazalys social club. This entrance includes accessibility access for those that require it.

Getting there

Car and parking information

There is limited parking available within close proximity to Cazalys Stadium. Please respect businesses and residents living close to the Stadium and obey traffic signs at all times. The Cazalys Social Club car park is for Cazalys Members only. There is no public parking within the Cazalys Stadium precinct. Road Closure – Patrons are advised Tills Street will be closed between Earl and Mann Streets on match days. No parking is permitted in this area. Parking Officers will be in attendance to issue infringement notices.

Public Transport

Taxis - At the conclusion of the match, Taxi’s will be available from the Tills Street and Cazalys Social Club taxi ranks.

Sun Bus – Current Timetables are available at http://www.sunbus.com.au/cairns/. Buses depart Cairns Central Terminal, Spence Street every 20 minutes on weekdays and 30 minutes on weekends to Mulgrave Road on Bus 141, 142 or 143.