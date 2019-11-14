Mars Stadium (formerly Eureka Stadium), is the premier outdoor stadium located in the Ballarat Showgrounds at Wendouree. The ground was redeveloped in 2016 and now hosts two Western Bulldogs home games during the AFL season.

Capacity: 11 046 (5,060 seated)

Address: 725 Creswick Road, Wendouree, VIC 3350

Ticket agent: Ticketmaster

Field dimensions: 159 x 129M

Accessibility Information

Fully accessible with accessible seating in all stands. Changing place facility onsite.

Getting there

Car and parking information

From Melbourne take the 3rd Ballarat exit (A300) towards Ballarat. Stadium is located on the right past the traffic lights. Parking is available along Norman Street and on the east side of Creswick Road.

Public Transport

From the Ballarat Railway Station take the Creswick Bus. Bus stop adjacent the Stadium.