Swinburne Centre

Swinburne Centre at Punt Road Oval is the traditional home ground of the Richmond Football Club located adjacent to the MCG.

Capacity: 2,000

Address: Punt Rd, Richmond VIC 3121

Ground dimensions: 159m x 124m

Getting there

Public Transport

Train Frankston, Pakenham and Sandringham lines all stop a Richmond Station, approximately a five-minute walk to Punt Road Oval.

Bus Bus 246 will take you near Punt Road Oval.