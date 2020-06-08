Alberton Oval

Port Adelaide's training home is Alberton Oval at Alberton. The ground is home to the Allan Scott Power Headquarters – the Power’s state of the art administration and training centre. It also is where the club’s merchandise shop (The Power Gear Shop) and licenced club (The Port Club) are. Alberton Oval is on Brougham Place at Alberton.

Capacity: 11,000

Address: Brougham Place, Alberton SA 5014

Ground dimensions: 170m x 125m

Accessibility Information

Russell Ebert Gate – Entry via Queen Street, all ability access. Bob McLean Gate – Entry via Brougham Place, no wheelchair or mobility access. The Precinct – Entry via Queen Street, all ability access into venue upstairs only.

Getting there

Car and parking information

Brougham Street Car Park: Players & Officials parking.

Disability parking: Brougham Place

On street parking: Patrons

Public Transport

Train: ADL to Alberton Station every 30 minutes – OUTHA Route, 10-minute walk to oval.

Bus: Stop V3 Currie St Adelaide - South side to Stop 32 Port Rd - Southwest side every 30 minutes, 3 minute walk to oval.

For more information regarding public transport, please contact Adelaide Metro on the following details: