Ikon Park
Princes Park, officially known as Ikon Park, is the traditional home of the Carlton Football Club and was the last suburban ground to be used in the AFL. The record crowd was 62,986 during the 1945 Grand Final. *Disabled access through Gate 5.
Capacity: 22,000
Address: 400 Royal Parade, Carlton North VIC 3054
Field dimensions: 157 x 136M
Accessibility Information
- 4 Accessibility parking spots provided in the main carpark
- Accessibility seating located at Gate 5 & Gate 6
- Lift access into Pavilion function spaces
Getting there
Car
- Northern Lawn provided for public parking (Cost - $10)
- Royal Parade parking (Cost – Free on weekends)
- Garton street & Bowen crescent available
- Barkly square (3 hour parking)
Public Transport
- Tram number #19
- Royal Park Train Station is a 15 minute walk from IKON Park
- Stop #16 Walker Street (Heading North)
- Stop #16 Walker street (Heading South)
- Uber Drop off zone Royal Parade