Ikon Park

Princes Park, officially known as Ikon Park, is the traditional home of the Carlton Football Club and was the last suburban ground to be used in the AFL. The record crowd was 62,986 during the 1945 Grand Final. *Disabled access through Gate 5.

Capacity: 22,000

Address: 400 Royal Parade, Carlton North VIC 3054

Field dimensions: 157 x 136M

Accessibility Information

4 Accessibility parking spots provided in the main carpark

Accessibility seating located at Gate 5 & Gate 6

Lift access into Pavilion function spaces

Getting there

Car

Northern Lawn provided for public parking (Cost - $10)

Royal Parade parking (Cost – Free on weekends)

Garton street & Bowen crescent available

Barkly square (3 hour parking)

Public Transport