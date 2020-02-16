Victoria University Whitten Oval

Whitten Oval was the Bulldogs' home for generations and remains the squad's training base and administrative headquarters. During its days as an official AFL venue, the Whitten Oval held around 25,000 but has since been redeveloped with capacity now estimated at around 14,000.

The redevelopment of the park was completed in 2011, which included a brand new grandstand, change room and administrative building.

Capacity: 14 000

Address: 417 Barkly St, Footscray VIC 3011

Field dimensions: 160 x 121M

Getting there-

Car and parking information

Parking is available in surrounding streets

There is a large public car park located at West Footscray train station on Cross Street

No public Parking at the ground itself

Public Transport

Bus:

Bus 220 (Sunshine – Melbourne CBD – Gardenvale) runs regularly and stops on Barkly Street. Bus 216 & Bus 219 also run through the Melbourne CBD, stopping on the corner of Barkly Street & Gordon Street.

Train:

Whitten Oval is located across from West Footscray Train Station (approximately 500 meters away). Trains run regularly to and from the Melbourne CBD on the ‘Sunbury’ line.