Fremantle Oval

Fremantle Oval is home to South Fremantle Football Club, who shares its grounds with the Fremantle Dockers. With an impressive gymnasium, change rooms (including sauna) and medical rooms and function areas, Fremantle Oval is of the best facilities in the WAFL competition.

Fremantle Oval's record crowd was 23,109 during the 1979 WAFL - South Fremantle v East Fremantle.

Capacity: 17 500

Address: Parry Street, Fremantle WA 6160

Field dimensions: 170M x 119M

Correct designation: Fremantle Community Bank Oval

Accessibility Information

Entry via main gates.

ACROD seating available in South Fremantle Grandstand and around the ground.

Accessible toilets are available around the ground

Getting There

Car and parking information

Corner of Parry St and William St.

Corner of Parry St and Holdsworth St (ACROD inclusive).

Fremantle Prison (ACROD inclusive).

Street parking throughout Fremantle. – visit the below link for locations and pricing

https://www.fremantle.wa.gov.au/parking-locations

Public Transport

Fremantle Train Line

https://www.transperth.wa.gov.au/timetables/details?train=Fremantle%20Line

Bus Routes: 502, 549, 915, 998, 999

https://www.transperth.wa.gov.au/timetables/results?Bus=