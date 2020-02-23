Fremantle Oval
Fremantle Oval is home to South Fremantle Football Club, who shares its grounds with the Fremantle Dockers. With an impressive gymnasium, change rooms (including sauna) and medical rooms and function areas, Fremantle Oval is of the best facilities in the WAFL competition.
Fremantle Oval's record crowd was 23,109 during the 1979 WAFL - South Fremantle v East Fremantle.
Capacity: 17 500
Address: Parry Street, Fremantle WA 6160
Field dimensions: 170M x 119M
Correct designation: Fremantle Community Bank Oval
Accessibility Information
Entry via main gates.
ACROD seating available in South Fremantle Grandstand and around the ground.
Accessible toilets are available around the ground
Getting There
Car and parking information
Corner of Parry St and William St.
Corner of Parry St and Holdsworth St (ACROD inclusive).
Fremantle Prison (ACROD inclusive).
Street parking throughout Fremantle. – visit the below link for locations and pricing
https://www.fremantle.wa.gov.au/parking-locations
Public Transport
Fremantle Train Line
https://www.transperth.wa.gov.au/timetables/details?train=Fremantle%20Line
Bus Routes: 502, 549, 915, 998, 999