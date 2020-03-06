Wigan Oval
Unley Oval, commercially known as Wigan Oval, is the home ground of SANFL side Sturt Football Club. The ground features two main grandstands which hold 1,500 and 500 spectators respectively. The grounds facilities were recently upgraded to allow the stadium to host AFLW and AFL Preseason matches.
Capacity: 10,000
Address: 1 Trimmer Terrace, Unley SA 5061
Field Dimensions: 160 x 112M
Accessibility Information
- Two accessible entrance gates with one leading to event plaza suitable for wheelchair access
- Disability access toilets x 3
Getting there
Car and parking information
On-street parking available
Public Transport
- Bus stops on Unley Road & Duthy Street all within 300 metres of oval
- 3 kms from Adelaide CBD
- E-scooter access
- Bike racks