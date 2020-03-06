Wigan Oval

Unley Oval, commercially known as Wigan Oval, is the home ground of SANFL side Sturt Football Club. The ground features two main grandstands which hold 1,500 and 500 spectators respectively. The grounds facilities were recently upgraded to allow the stadium to host AFLW and AFL Preseason matches.

Capacity: 10,000

Address: 1 Trimmer Terrace, Unley SA 5061

Field Dimensions: 160 x 112M

Accessibility Information

Two accessible entrance gates with one leading to event plaza suitable for wheelchair access

Disability access toilets x 3

Getting there

Car and parking information

On-street parking available

Public Transport