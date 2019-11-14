Canberra's home of Australian Football and cricket has a close tie to Australia's home of AFL and cricket, the MCG. It is the Jack Fingleton Scoreboard, which was the original scoreboard at the MCG. The venue is the Canberra base of the GWS Giants who play several home games there each season. A number of upgrades have improved facilities at the ground over time and it now has a capacity of almost 15,000 and lights to cater for night matches.

Capacity: 15,351 (13,550 seated)

Address: Manuka Oval, Manuka Circle, and the corner of Fitzroy Street Griffith ACT 2603

Field dimensions: 160 x 132M

Ticket agent: Ticketek

Accessibility Information

Disability parking is between Manuka Pool and the Manuka Arts Centre. Vehicles must display authorised permits. Arrive early as parking is limited.

Accessible entry are provided at both West (Main Gate) and East gates. Please check the Manuka Oval website for updated event day information.

Accessibility toilets located throughout the venue.

Getting there

Car and parking information

Passengers are encouraged to take advantage of Park & Ride facilities where possible.

Please check the Manuka Oval website for updated event day information.

Pay parking is available in Telopea Park School grounds on behalf of the Rotary Club of Canberra.

Parking is also available at Wesley Uniting Church, corner of Fitzroy St and National Circuit, Forrest. The cost is $10 per vehicle credit card payment (tap & go) and is just a comfortable five-minute walk to Manuka Oval.

Overflow parking is available at Kingston foreshore with only a 5-to-10-minute walk to the Oval.

Public Transport