Great Barrier Reef Arena
Also known as Harrup Park, Great Barrier Reef Arena is one of Australia's largest regional sporting venues.
Capacity: 8,000 (2,300 seated)** have just finished redevelopment Address: 89 Juliet Street, South Mackay, QLD, 4740
Field dimensions: 153 x 132M
Correct designation: Great Barrier Reef Arena
Accessibility Information
- Equitable access to all levels, including multiple entry points for IRUA (Individual Requiring Universal Access) from Kippen Street, Juliet Street and to the Players and broadcast building
- IRUA seating spread throughout the venue with elevated platforms for optimum sightlines
- Accessible and ambulant toilets on all levels
- Lift access to media centre and function rooms
- 26 Wheelchair positions with flexible carers seat adjacent for varying group sizes
- Fully accessible integration into existing Harrup Park Country Club
- DDA Accessible points of sale at bars
Getting there
Car
Short 5 minute drive from Mackay CBD.
Event attendees can park in surrounding streets, or in designated carparks that will be advertised with each event. Please note the Harrup Park carpark is reserved for members and their guests visiting the Club at the time and will not be accessible on large GBRA event days. Please follow all directions of the Traffic Controllers.
Public Transport
Bus
There is limited buses to Great Barrier Reef Arena. View www.translink.com.au for schedules.