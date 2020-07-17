Great Barrier Reef Arena

Also known as Harrup Park, Great Barrier Reef Arena is one of Australia's largest regional sporting venues.

Capacity: 8,000 (2,300 seated)** have just finished redevelopment Address: 89 Juliet Street, South Mackay, QLD, 4740

Field dimensions: 153 x 132M

Correct designation: Great Barrier Reef Arena

Accessibility Information

Equitable access to all levels, including multiple entry points for IRUA (Individual Requiring Universal Access) from Kippen Street, Juliet Street and to the Players and broadcast building

IRUA seating spread throughout the venue with elevated platforms for optimum sightlines

Accessible and ambulant toilets on all levels

Lift access to media centre and function rooms

26 Wheelchair positions with flexible carers seat adjacent for varying group sizes

Fully accessible integration into existing Harrup Park Country Club

DDA Accessible points of sale at bars

Getting there

Car

Short 5 minute drive from Mackay CBD.

Event attendees can park in surrounding streets, or in designated carparks that will be advertised with each event. Please note the Harrup Park carpark is reserved for members and their guests visiting the Club at the time and will not be accessible on large GBRA event days. Please follow all directions of the Traffic Controllers.

Public Transport

Bus

There is limited buses to Great Barrier Reef Arena. View www.translink.com.au for schedules.