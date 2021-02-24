Blacktown International Sportspark

Before Blacktown International Sportspark became the home of sport in western Sydney, the area was known as Aquilina Reserve, a council sports field that was home to soccer and cricket along with Blacktown City Canine Centre.

In September 2000, the Blacktown Olympic Centre was home to the Olympic Baseball and Softball Competition with the Athletics Centre utilised as a training venue for elite athletes from around the globe.

On 22 August 2009 the AFL/Cricket centre was officially opened featuring ovals for AFL and Cricket, stadium, function facilities and Indoor Practice Centre for Cricket.

NAB Challenge has been a regular fixture at the Sportspark along with the Under 16 & Under 18 National Championship and in 2012 Blacktown International Sportspark hosted the GWS Giants and West Coast Eagles Blacktown City’s first ever premiership game.

The Sportspark also hosted the 2011 AFL international Cup and at a grass roots level, AFL continues to thrive at with Auskick Clinics, Junior AFL matches, School competition such as the IEC Cup, Paul Kelly Cup and Giants Cup and the State PSSA AFL Carnival.

Capacity: 10 000

Address: Gate C, 81-131 Eastern Rd, Rooty Hill NSW 2766

Field dimensions: 159m x 139m

Accessibility Information

Ramp provided into grandstand for accessible patrons. Accessible seating available at the top of every second bay.

Getting there

Car and parking information

Gate C parking not available. Parking available in other areas of the sportspark (Gate A and B).

Public Transport

Closest Train station is Rooty Hill, 1.8km walk. Bus available from station, route 728 from bus stop Rooty Hill Station (276613) to Blacktown AFL & Cricket Centre (2766161).