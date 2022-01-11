Arden Street Oval

North Melbourne Recreation Reserve - Arden Street has been the home of the North Melbourne Football Club for more than 125 years.

The ground started life as a cricket venue before the Hotham Football Club, as they were known then, moved there in 1882. The Town of Hotham reverted to the name of North Melbourne in 1887 and the football and cricket club followed the next year.

Capacity: 4,000

Address: 204-206 Arden St, North Melbourne VIC 3051

Ground dimensions: 160m x 130m

Ticket agent: Ticketmaster

Accessibility Information

Ramp access onsite for entry/exit, accessible friendly toilets, designated seating area.

Getting there

Car

VERY LIMITED street parking available for attendees, on Lanford St, Laurens St and Macaulay Road – totalling 40 public parks.

We encourage public transport or rideshare.

Public Transport

Short walk from North Melbourne Train Station, accessible by all train lines via southern cross or flinders street.

Short walk from the 57 tram route.