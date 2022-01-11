Victoria Park

Victoria Park is the former home to the famous Mighty Magpies and was established in 1879 on Dight's Paddock by Frederick Trenerry Brown and David Abbot and then given as a gift to the citizens of Collingwood for their "resort and recreation" in 1882.

The park has been transformed into a major community recreation space and includes a fenced football oval, community centre at Victoria Park's Social Club building, public art and sculpture and is home to Collingwood Football Club's VFL matches - visitors are able to attend all games for free.

Capacity: 10,000

Address: Abbot St & Lulie St, Abbotsford VIC 3067

Ground dimensions: 160 x 130M

Ticket agent: Ticketek

Accessibility Information

Patrons requiring accessibility to Victoria Park at Gates 1A, 1B and 2 only. There is designated wheelchair accessible seating around the ground. On request, temporary chairs will also be made available for carers.