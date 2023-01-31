RSEA Park

Moorabbin Oval, officially known as RSEA Park, is the training and administrative base of the St Kilda Football Club.

ticketmaster.com.au: RSEA Park Ticket Agent

Address: 32-60 Linton St, Moorabbin 3189

Field dimensions: 159 x 128M

Getting there

Car and parking information

Car parking for spectators is not available on site. There is limited car parking in the surrounding streets of RSEA Park, free of charge and without time constraints.

Public Transport

Moorabbin Station is on the Frankston line and is approximately 1.2 kms away from RSEA Park – a 12 to 15 minute walk. Bus routes 627, 825, 824 and 823 stop at Moorabbin Station.