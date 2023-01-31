RSEA Park
Moorabbin Oval, officially known as RSEA Park, is the training and administrative base of the St Kilda Football Club.
Address: 32-60 Linton St, Moorabbin 3189
Field dimensions: 159 x 128M
Getting there
Car and parking information
Car parking for spectators is not available on site. There is limited car parking in the surrounding streets of RSEA Park, free of charge and without time constraints.
Public Transport
Moorabbin Station is on the Frankston line and is approximately 1.2 kms away from RSEA Park – a 12 to 15 minute walk. Bus routes 627, 825, 824 and 823 stop at Moorabbin Station.