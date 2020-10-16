 

NAB AFL Women's Best & Fairest Trophy

The officiating umpires will award votes on a 3,2,1 basis after each match, with votes to be counted as part of the W Awards.

Any player suspended by the AFL during the season will be ineligible to receive the award.

Year Player Team Votes
2022 S7 Ally Anderson Brisbane  21
2022 Emily Bates Brisbane 21
2021 Kiara Bowers
Brianna Davey		 Fremantle
Collingwood		 15
2020 Madison Prespakis  Carlton 15
2019 Erin Phillips  Adelaide Crows 19 
2018 Emma Kearney Western Bulldogs 14
2017 Erin Phillips Adelaide Crows 14