NAB AFL Women's Best & Fairest Trophy
The officiating umpires will award votes on a 3,2,1 basis after each match, with votes to be counted as part of the W Awards.
Any player suspended by the AFL during the season will be ineligible to receive the award.
|Year
|Player
|Team
|Votes
|2022 S7
|Ally Anderson
|Brisbane
|21
|2022
|Emily Bates
|Brisbane
|21
|2021
|Kiara Bowers
Brianna Davey
|Fremantle
Collingwood
|15
|2020
|Madison Prespakis
|Carlton
|15
|2019
|Erin Phillips
|Adelaide Crows
|19
|2018
|Emma Kearney
|Western Bulldogs
|14
|2017
|Erin Phillips
|Adelaide Crows
|14