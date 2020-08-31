Grab your footy and have a kick after the siren at select matches with Macca's Kick 2 Kick!

I’m lovin’ it.

We're dedicated to providing a fun and safe Macca's Kick 2 Kick for as many footy fans as possible.

Please note, the schedule below is subject to change and each AFLW venue has the right to cancel the Macca's Kick 2 Kick activity on match day due to poor weather or other events. This will be announced via MC and Big Screen (where available) at match should this occur.

Macca's Kick 2 Kick will occur for 15 minutes post-match, please listen out for the second siren and MC announcements before you access the field.

Heading to an AFL Men's match? Check out the Macca's Kick 2 Kick AFLW schedule at https://www.afl.com.au/matches/kick-2-kick