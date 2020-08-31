Grab your footy and have a kick after the siren at select matches with Macca's Kick 2 Kick!
We're dedicated to providing a fun and safe Macca's Kick 2 Kick for as many footy fans as possible.
Please note, the schedule below is subject to change and each AFLW venue has the right to cancel the Macca's Kick 2 Kick activity on match day due to poor weather or other events. This will be announced via MC and Big Screen (where available) at match should this occur.
Macca's Kick 2 Kick will occur for 15 minutes post-match, please listen out for the second siren and MC announcements before you access the field.
Heading to an AFL Men's match? Check out the Macca's Kick 2 Kick AFLW schedule at https://www.afl.com.au/matches/kick-2-kick
|Round 1
|Friday, Sep 1
|STADIUM (NETWORK)
|EST
|LOCAL
|Melbourne vs. Collingwood
|IKON Park (Seven)
|19:20
|19:20
|Saturday, Sep 2
|STADIUM (NETWORK)
|EST
|LOCAL
|Carlton vs. Gold Coast SUNS
|IKON Park (Foxtel)
|13:05
|13:05
|Adelaide Crows vs. Port Adelaide
|Norwood Oval (Foxtel)
|15:05
|14:35
|Geelong Cats vs. Western Bulldogs
|GMHBA Stadium (Foxtel)
|17:05
|17:05
|Hawthorn vs. Essendon
|Kinetic Stadium (Seven)
|19:15
|19:15
|Sunday, Sep 3
|STADIUM (NETWORK)
|EST
|LOCAL
|Brisbane Lions vs Richmond
|Brighton Homes Arena (Seven)
|15:05
|15:05
|Fremantle vs. West Coast Eagles
|Fremantle Oval (Foxtel)
|17:05
|15:05