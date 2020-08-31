Grab your footy and have a kick after the siren at select matches with Macca's Kick 2 Kick!
We're dedicated to providing a fun and safe Macca's Kick 2 Kick for as many footy fans as possible.

Please note, the schedule below is subject to change and each AFLW venue has the right to cancel the Macca's Kick 2 Kick activity on match day due to poor weather or other events. This will be announced via MC and Big Screen (where available) at match should this occur.

Macca's Kick 2 Kick will occur for 15 minutes post-match, please listen out for the second siren and MC announcements before you access the field.

Round 1      
Friday, Sep 1 STADIUM (NETWORK) EST LOCAL
Melbourne vs. Collingwood IKON Park (Seven) 19:20 19:20
Saturday, Sep 2 STADIUM (NETWORK) EST LOCAL
Carlton vs. Gold Coast SUNS IKON Park (Foxtel) 13:05 13:05
Adelaide Crows vs. Port Adelaide Norwood Oval (Foxtel) 15:05 14:35
Geelong Cats vs. Western Bulldogs GMHBA Stadium (Foxtel) 17:05 17:05
Hawthorn vs. Essendon Kinetic Stadium (Seven) 19:15 19:15
Sunday, Sep 3 STADIUM (NETWORK) EST LOCAL
Brisbane Lions vs Richmond Brighton Homes Arena (Seven) 15:05 15:05
Fremantle vs. West Coast Eagles Fremantle Oval (Foxtel) 17:05 15:05

 

 

 

 

 