Mineral Resources Park

While mainly playing host to Australian football, Mineral Resources Park has previously hosted rugby league, with the most recent occurrence in 1999 where the Western Suburbs Magpies were defeated by the Melbourne Storm.

Previously known as Lathlain Park, Eftel Oval and Brownes Stadium, Mineral Resources Park now hosts AFLW, WAFL and AFL pre-season games after redevelopment was completed in 2019.

Capacity: 6,500

Address: Goddard Street, Lathlain WA 6100

Field dimensions: 165 x 130M

Accessibility Information

Disabled parking bays are available along McCartney Crescent and Bishopsgate Street.

Those with wheelchairs or other accessibility needs may enter via West Coast Eagles reception on Bishopsgate Street.

Getting there

Car and parking information

With no onsite parking available, limited parking is available in streets surrounding the venue; should you choose to park on the street, please pay close attention to any signage to avoid parking fines.

Public Transport

It is recommended using public transport where possible. The closest train station is Victoria Park, with a 500m walk to the venue. https://www.transperth.wa.gov.au/Journey-Planner

Be sure to plan your journey ahead with Transperth’s Journey Planner, and please note, the cost of public transport is not included in match-day tickets.