Insane goal-line bounce defies physics in huge Power major

Indy Tahau's kick towards goal bounces backwards on the behind line and somehow travels through the big sticks

Latest AFLW Videos
  1. 04:41

    AFLW Highlights: Fremantle v Hawthorn

    The Dockers and Hawks clash in round three of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  2. 05:45

    AFLW Highlights: Melbourne v Western Bulldogs

    The Demons and Bulldogs clash in round three of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  3. 00:38

    Tighe catches the eye with absolute stunner

    Aine Tighe shows her usual brilliance in front of goal with this magnificent finish

    AFLW
  4. 06:01

    AFLW Highlights: Adelaide v Essendon

    The Crows and Bombers clash in round three of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  5. 00:39

    Waterhouse works crowd with speedy special

    Jess Waterhouse bursts away with pace and slots this superb major as the Crows start to take control

    AFLW
  6. 05:21

    AFLW Highlights: GWS v Richmond

    The Giants and Tigers clash in round three of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  7. 00:29

    Pumped-up Prespakis pinches opener in style

    Maddy Prespakis celebrates a super first goal of the game as Essendon gets the early jump

    AFLW
  8. 05:34

    AFLW Highlights: Geelong v North Melbourne

    The Cats and Kangaroos clash in round three of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  9. 01:14

    Fast feet and goalkicking magic: Molloy's best moments

    Chloe Molloy's standout highlights from Collingwood and Sydney as she prepares to play her 50th game

    AFLW
  10. 03:03

    DEEP DIVE: Can you stop Georgie Prespakis?

    Gemma Bastiani and Bonnie Toogood take a closer look at how the Swans slowed down Georgie Prespakis in round two, and if North should do the same on Friday night

    AFLW
  11. 23:26

    The W Show: Bombers' hot start, lessons learned after two rounds

    Essendon co-captain Bonnie Toogood joins The W Show to discuss her side's winning start to 2023, the anticipated match-up between North Melbourne and Geelong, and what we know after two rounds

    AFLW
  12. 03:01

    AFLW Top Five: Round two's best moments

    The best moments from an action-packed round two of the 2023 NAB AFLW season.

    AFLW

Match Highlights

Match Replays
  • 1:18:51

    AFLW Match Replay: Fremantle v Hawthorn

    The Dockers and Hawks clash in round three of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 1:25:06

    AFLW Match Replay: Adelaide v Essendon

    The Crows and Bombers clash in round three of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 1:30:23

    AFLW Match Replay: Melbourne v Western Bulldogs

    The Demons and Bulldogs clash in round three of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 1:23:21

    AFLW Match Replay: GWS v Richmond

    The Giants and Tigers clash in round three of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 1:19:57

    AFLW Match Replay: Geelong v North Melbourne

    The Cats and Kangaroos clash in round three of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 1:25:09

    AFLW Match Replay: GWS v Melbourne

    The Giants and Demons clash in round two of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 1:20:29

    AFLW Match Replay: North Melbourne v Carlton

    The Kangaroos and Blues clash in round two of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 1:22:14

    AFLW Match Replay: Essendon v St Kilda

    The Bombers and Saints clash in round two of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 1:33:15

    AFLW Match Replay: Collingwood v Fremantle

    The Magpies and Dockers clash in round two of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 1:27:29

    AFLW Match Replay: Western Bulldogs v Hawthorn

    The Bulldogs and Hawks clash in round two of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 1:24:09

    AFLW Match Replay: Port Adelaide v Brisbane

    The Power and the Lions clash in round two of the 2023 NAB AFLW Competition

    AFLW
  • 1:25:09

    AFLW Match Replay: Sydney v Geelong

    The Swans and the Cats clash in round two of the 2023 NAB AFLW Competition

    AFLW

The W Show

  • 22:23

    The W Show: The 'superpower' driving Dees' GF dream

    Melbourne star Libby Birch joins The W Show to preview the massive Grand Final between the Demons and Lions

    AFLW
  • 22:36

    The W Show: History fuels PF rivals, star mid must 'step up'

    Western Bulldogs skipper Ellie Blackburn joins The W Show to preview preliminary final action and more

    AFLW
  • 22:09

    The W Show: Pies' 'bring it on' mentality, superstar's tag-breaking tactics

    Collingwood co-captain Bri Davey joins The W Show to break down all the semi final action, the All-Aus squad and gives an insight into how to break a tag

    AFLW
  • 22:41

    The W Show: Lions out for revenge, 'dangerous' players who'll define finals

    Essendon captain Bonnie Toogood joins The W Show to preview week one of finals action, how Geelong has become a scoring powerhouse and the players set to star on the big stage

    AFLW
  • 22:46

    The W Show: Which Lion can cause Pies most pain, B&F on the line

    Dogs captain Ellie Blackburn joins The W Show to discuss the her side's must-win clash, who the Pies must watch against Brisbane and the game that could decide the AFLW best and fairest

    AFLW
  • 28:13

    The W Show: Replacing Randall, how to expose the top four

    Collingwood star Ruby Schleicher joins The W Show to discuss a potential replacement for injured Crows star Chelsea Randall, the player in a 'league of their own' and how to defeat the best teams in the competition

    AFLW
  • 23:52

    The W Show: Celebrating Pride, the match-ups shaping finals

    Essendon co-captain Bonnie Toogood joins The W Show to discuss the importance of Pride Round, a potential Grand Final preview and where the Bombers are at after seven rounds

    AFLW
  • 19:27

    The W Show: The Hawks' revival, why fans need draft 'patience'

    Libby Birch joins Sarah Black and Sarah Olle to discuss the Dees' strong R6 finish, the Showdown's star power, and why fans need 'patience'

    AFLW
  • 21:29

    The W Show: Tackling a dangerous issue, the race for the eight

    Collingwood co-captain Bri Davey joins Nat Edwards and Sarah Black to take a look at the season so far, how the Tigers tamed the Lions, and the upcoming Showdown

    AFLW
  • 00:46

    Big departures, key injuries put Dockers in tough spot

    The W Show discuss the difficult circumstances facing Fremantle heading into AFLW season seven

    AFLW
  • 00:56

    Dees developing 'winning edge' to bridge GF gap

    Libby Birch explains Melbourne's challenging pre-season schedule on The W Show

    AFLW
  • 19:18

    The W Show: Why Dees' leaders shielded group from GF review

    Nat Edwards, Sarah Black and Libby Birch preview season seven, delve into the Grand Final rematch and more

    AFLW

Press Conferences

  • 01:54

    AFLW full post-match, R3: Dockers

    Watch Fremantle's press conference after round three's match against Hawthorn

    AFLW
  • 03:10

    AFLW full post-match, R3: Hawks

    Watch Hawthorn's press conference after round three's match against Fremantle

    AFLW
  • 07:12

    AFLW full post-match, R3: Bulldogs

    Watch Western Bulldogs' press conference after round three's match against Melbourne

    AFLW
  • 05:18

    AFLW full post-match, R3: Demons

    Watch Melbourne's press conference after round three's match against Western Bulldogs

    AFLW
  • 04:00

    AFLW full post-match, R3: Crows

    Watch Adelaide's press conference after round three's match against Essendon

    AFLW
  • 04:28

    AFLW full post-match, R3: Bombers

    Watch Essendon's press conference after round three's match against Adelaide

    AFLW
  • 05:25

    AFLW full post-match, R3: Giants

    Watch GWS's press conference after round three's match against Richmond

    AFLW
  • 05:08

    AFLW full post-match, R3: Tigers

    Watch Richmond's press conference after round three's match against GWS

    AFLW
  • 04:05

    AFLW full post-match, R3: Cats

    Watch Geelong's press conference after round three's match against Nth Melbourne

    AFLW
  • 05:35

    AFLW full post-match, R3: Kangaroos

    Watch Nth Melbourne's press conference after round three's match against Geelong

    AFLW
  • 02:08

    AFLW full post-match, R2: Demons

    Watch Melbourne's press conference after round two's match against GWS

    AFLW
  • 03:41

    AFLW full post-match, R2: Giants

    Watch GWS's press conference after round two's match against Melbourne

    AFLW

Acknowledgement of Country

In the spirit of reconciliation the AFL acknowledges the Traditional Custodians of country throughout Australia and their connections to land, sea and community. We pay our respect to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples today.