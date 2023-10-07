More from Telstra

Australia's best network.

00:47 Mins

Luckless Magpie injures shoulder in cruel blow

Selena Karlson lands awkwardly on her shoulder after this marking attempt

Watch Now

Latest AFLW Videos
  1. 02:42

    AFLW last two mins: Pies roll flag-fancy Lions in big upset

    The thrilling final moments between Brisbane and Collingwood in round six

    AFLW
  2. 04:50

    AFLW Highlights: Brisbane v Collingwood

    The Lions and Magpies clash in round six of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  3. 00:52

    Pies skipper in the wars early after multiple knocks

    Collingwood captain Bri Davey comes off the ground after enduring some heavy contact in these two contests

    AFLW
  4. 05:31

    AFLW Highlights: Port Adelaide v Sydney

    The Power and Swans clash in round six of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  5. 05:56

    AFLW Highlights: Melbourne v Adelaide

    The Demons and Crows clash in round six of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  6. 05:42

    AFLW Highlights: St Kilda v Hawthorn

    The Saints and Hawks clash in round six of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  7. 04:33

    AFLW Highlights: GWS v West Coast

    The Giants and Eagles clash in round six of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  8. 00:33

    Roberts' mighty mitts brings flying start

    Ella Roberts sticks an impressive contested grab and converts with class

    AFLW
  9. 00:51

    Big stakes as Lions and Pies renew hostilities

    Plenty on the line with Brisbane in the race for a top-two finish and Collingwood fighting for finals

    AFLW
  10. 05:48

    AFLW Highlights: Western Bulldogs v Carlton

    The Bulldogs and Blues clash in round six of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  11. 01:13

    Midfield maestro in her prime: Prespakis' best moments

    The Carlton and Essendon AFLW star set to notch up game 50 against Geelong

    AFLW
  12. 02:00

    The rise of the long bomb in AFLW

    More goals are being kicked from further out this season, as AFLW goes goal crazy

    AFLW

Match Highlights

  • 04:50

    AFLW Highlights: Brisbane v Collingwood

    The Lions and Magpies clash in round six of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 05:31

    AFLW Highlights: Port Adelaide v Sydney

    The Power and Swans clash in round six of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 05:56

    AFLW Highlights: Melbourne v Adelaide

    The Demons and Crows clash in round six of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 05:42

    AFLW Highlights: St Kilda v Hawthorn

    The Saints and Hawks clash in round six of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 04:33

    AFLW Highlights: GWS v West Coast

    The Giants and Eagles clash in round six of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 05:48

    AFLW Highlights: Western Bulldogs v Carlton

    The Bulldogs and Blues clash in round six of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 04:09

    AFLW Highlights: Adelaide v Gold Coast

    The Crows and Suns clash in round five of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 04:15

    AFLW Highlights: Hawthorn v Brisbane

    The Hawks and Lions clash in round five of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 04:09

    AFLW Highlights: North Melbourne v GWS

    The Kangaroos and Giants clash in round five of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW

Match Replays
  • 1:24:02

    AFLW Match Replay: Western Bulldogs v Carlton

    The Bulldogs and Blues clash in round six of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 1:19:53

    AFLW Match Replay: Adelaide v Gold Coast

    AFLW Match Replay: Adelaide v Gold CoastThe Crows and Suns clash in round five of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 1:24:20

    AFLW Match Replay: Hawthorn v Brisbane

    The Hawks and Lions clash in round five of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 1:15:12

    AFLW Match Replay: North Melbourne v GWS

    The Kangaroos and Giants clash in round five of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 1:29:29

    AFLW Match Replay: Collingwood v Essendon

    The Magpies and the Bombers clash in round five of the 2023 NAB AFLW Competition

    AFLW
  • 1:22:35

    AFLW Match Replay: West Coast v Port Adelaide

    The Eagles and Power clash in round five of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 1:24:29

    AFLW Match Replay: Western Bulldogs v St Kilda

    The Bulldogs and Saints clash in round five of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 1:22:32

    AFLW Match Replay: Carlton v Sydney

    The Blues and Swans clash in round five of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 1:20:03

    AFLW Match Replay: Richmond v Fremantle

    The Tigers and Dockers clash in round five of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 1:25:14

    AFLW Match Replay: Geelong v Melbourne

    The Cats and the Demons clash in round five of the 2023 NAB AFLW Competition

    AFLW
  • 1:22:14

    AFLW Match Replay: Gold Coast v Western Bulldogs

    The Suns and Bulldogs clash in round four of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 1:22:05

    AFLW Match Replay: Essendon v Fremantle

    The Bombers and Dockers clash in round four of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW

The W Show

  • 22:23

    The W Show: The 'superpower' driving Dees' GF dream

    Melbourne star Libby Birch joins The W Show to preview the massive Grand Final between the Demons and Lions

    AFLW
  • 22:36

    The W Show: History fuels PF rivals, star mid must 'step up'

    Western Bulldogs skipper Ellie Blackburn joins The W Show to preview preliminary final action and more

    AFLW
  • 22:09

    The W Show: Pies' 'bring it on' mentality, superstar's tag-breaking tactics

    Collingwood co-captain Bri Davey joins The W Show to break down all the semi final action, the All-Aus squad and gives an insight into how to break a tag

    AFLW
  • 22:41

    The W Show: Lions out for revenge, 'dangerous' players who'll define finals

    Essendon captain Bonnie Toogood joins The W Show to preview week one of finals action, how Geelong has become a scoring powerhouse and the players set to star on the big stage

    AFLW
  • 22:46

    The W Show: Which Lion can cause Pies most pain, B&F on the line

    Dogs captain Ellie Blackburn joins The W Show to discuss the her side's must-win clash, who the Pies must watch against Brisbane and the game that could decide the AFLW best and fairest

    AFLW
  • 28:13

    The W Show: Replacing Randall, how to expose the top four

    Collingwood star Ruby Schleicher joins The W Show to discuss a potential replacement for injured Crows star Chelsea Randall, the player in a 'league of their own' and how to defeat the best teams in the competition

    AFLW
  • 23:52

    The W Show: Celebrating Pride, the match-ups shaping finals

    Essendon co-captain Bonnie Toogood joins The W Show to discuss the importance of Pride Round, a potential Grand Final preview and where the Bombers are at after seven rounds

    AFLW
  • 19:27

    The W Show: The Hawks' revival, why fans need draft 'patience'

    Libby Birch joins Sarah Black and Sarah Olle to discuss the Dees' strong R6 finish, the Showdown's star power, and why fans need 'patience'

    AFLW
  • 21:29

    The W Show: Tackling a dangerous issue, the race for the eight

    Collingwood co-captain Bri Davey joins Nat Edwards and Sarah Black to take a look at the season so far, how the Tigers tamed the Lions, and the upcoming Showdown

    AFLW
  • 00:46

    Big departures, key injuries put Dockers in tough spot

    The W Show discuss the difficult circumstances facing Fremantle heading into AFLW season seven

    AFLW
  • 00:56

    Dees developing 'winning edge' to bridge GF gap

    Libby Birch explains Melbourne's challenging pre-season schedule on The W Show

    AFLW
  • 19:18

    The W Show: Why Dees' leaders shielded group from GF review

    Nat Edwards, Sarah Black and Libby Birch preview season seven, delve into the Grand Final rematch and more

    AFLW

Press Conferences

  • 07:59

    AFLW full post-match, R6: Lions

    Watch Brisbane's press conference after round six's match against Collingwood

    AFLW
  • 06:23

    AFLW full post-match, R6: Magpies

    Watch Collingwood's press conference after round six's match against Brisbane

    AFLW
  • 02:34

    AFLW full post-match, R6: Power

    Watch Port Adelaide's press conference after round six's match against Sydney

    AFLW
  • 03:56

    AFLW full post-match, R6: Swans

    Watch Sydney's press conference after round six's match against Port Adelaide

    AFLW
  • 02:09

    AFLW full post-match, R6: Crows

    Watch Adelaide's press conference after round six's match against Melbourne

    AFLW
  • 03:02

    AFLW full post-match, R6: Hawks

    Watch Hawthorn's press conference after round six's match against St Kilda

    AFLW
  • 04:50

    AFLW full post-match, R6: Saints

    Watch St Kilda's press conference after round six's match against Hawthorn

    AFLW
  • 04:27

    AFLW full post-match, R6: Demons

    Watch Melbourne's press conference after round six's match against Adelaide

    AFLW
  • 06:20

    AFLW full post-match, R6: Giants

    Watch GWS's press conference after round six's match against West Coast

    AFLW
  • 01:54

    AFLW full post-match, R6: Eagles

    Watch West Coast's press conference after round six's match against GWS

    AFLW
  • 16:45

    AFLW full post-match, R6: Bulldogs

    Watch Western Bulldogs' press conference after round six's match against Carlton

    AFLW
  • 04:08

    AFLW full post-match, R6: Blues

    Watch Carlton's press conference after round six's match against Western Bulldogs

    AFLW

Premier Partner

Major Partners

View All Partners
Page Top

Acknowledgement of Country

In the spirit of reconciliation the AFL acknowledges the Traditional Custodians of country throughout Australia and their connections to land, sea and community. We pay our respect to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples today.