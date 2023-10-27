More from Telstra

Bohanna bursts onto scene for silkiest of openers

Tara Bohanna shows her usual prowess around the goals with this delightful snap

Latest AFLW Videos
  1. 05:04

    AFLW Highlights: Gold Coast v GWS

    The Suns and Giants clash in round nine of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  2. 00:43

    Giant elation after Huntington's special first goal for club

    Sheer joy for GWS as Isabel Huntington finally earns her long-awaited first major in new colours

    AFLW
  3. 01:05

    Early carnage as Sun and Giant collide in opening minute

    A sickening head clash between Elise Barwick and Jess Doyle halts play, with the former assisted off the ground

    AFLW
  4. 01:03

    Marinoff v Garner: The AFLW's best go head to head

    Get ready for sparks to fly when two of the comp's best midfielders face off against each other on Sunday

    AFLW
  5. 02:18

    DEEP DIVE: Can Jasmine Garner be stopped?

    Gemma Bastiani is joined by Essendon co-captain Bonnie Toogood on the Deep Dive to discuss how Melbourne quelled the influence of Jasmine Garner in round eight

    AFLW
  6. 02:27

    Tagged: To tap or not to tap?

    Ruby and Sarah get to the bottom of the bum-tap debate

    AFLW
  7. 23:00

    The W Show: Why coach's exit is 'no surprise', is the top eight set?

    Essendon co-captain Bonnie Toogood joins The W Show to discuss Michael Prior's resignation from West Coast, her side's finals chances and who's the biggest chance to make the top eight

    AFLW
  8. 03:32

    Tagged: In-flight flirting and surprise shoeys

    The details of another wild AFLW away game emerge

    AFLW
  9. 06:25

    Tagged: Toxic trades

    Sarah Hosking and Ruby Schleicher on the "dark side" of footy fandom

    AFLW
  10. 02:31

    AFLW Top Five: Round eight's best moments

    The best moments from an action-packed round eight of the 2023 NAB AFLW season

    AFLW
  11. 06:42

    Blue's big lesson from 'freak accident' to S8 impact

    Sarah Black chats to Carlton's round eight AFLW Rising Star nominee Mia Austin

    AFLW
  12. 31:51

    TAGGED EP3: Break-ups, bum taps and boots - oh my!

    Ruby and Sarah let rip on surprise shoeys, toxic social media comments, and flying with the opposition

    AFLW

Match Highlights

  • 05:04

    AFLW Highlights: Gold Coast v GWS

    The Suns and Giants clash in round nine of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 04:33

    AFLW Highlights: Essendon vs West Coast

    The Bombers and Eagles clash in round eight of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 05:06

    AFLW Highlights: Walyalup vs St Kilda

    The Dockers and Saints clash in round eight of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 04:42

    AFLW Highlights: Collingwood v Geelong

    The Magpies and Cats clash in round eight of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 04:09

    AFLW Highlights: Narrm v North Melbourne

    The Demons and Kangaroos clash in round eight of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 05:00

    AFLW Highlights: Yartapuulti v Gold Coast

    The Power and Suns clash in round eight of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 05:52

    AFLW Highlights: GWS v Carlton

    The Giants and Blues clash in round eight of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 05:12

    AFLW Highlights: Brisbane v Adelaide

    The Lions and Crows clash in round eight of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 06:01

    AFLW Highlights: Western Bulldogs v Sydney

    The Bulldogs and Swans clash in round eight of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW

Match Replays
  • 1:22:06

    AFLW Match Replay: Essendon v West Coast

    The Bombers and Eagles clash in round eight of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 1:21:12

    AFLW Match Replay: Walyalup v St Kilda

    The Dockers and Saints clash in round eight of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 1:19:41

    AFLW Match Replay: Collingwood v Geelong

    The Magpies and Cats clash in round eight of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 1:18:29

    AFLW Match Replay: Narrm v North Melbourne

    The Demons and Kangaroos clash in round eight of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 1:24:23

    AFLW Match Replay: Yartapuulti v Gold Coast Suns

    The Power and Suns clash in round eight of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 1:29:51

    AFLW Match Replay: GWS v Carlton

    The Giants and Blues clash in round eight of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 1:21:51

    AFLW Match Replay: Brisbane v Adelaide

    The Lions and Crows clash in round eight of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 1:26:47

    AFLW Match Replay: Western Bulldogs v Sydney

    The Bulldogs and Swans clash in round eight of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 1:23:11

    AFLW Match Replay: Hawthorn v Richmond

    The Hawks and Tigers clash in round eight of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 1:23:53

    AFLW Match Replay: West Coast v Narrm

    The Eagles and Demons clash in round seven of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 1:18:15

    AFLW Match Replay: Carlton v Collingwood

    The Blues and Magpies clash in round seven of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 1:28:57

    AFLW Match Replay: North Melbourne v Yartapuulti

    The Kangaroos and Power clash in round seven of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW

The W Show

  • 22:23

    The W Show: The 'superpower' driving Dees' GF dream

    Melbourne star Libby Birch joins The W Show to preview the massive Grand Final between the Demons and Lions

    AFLW
  • 22:36

    The W Show: History fuels PF rivals, star mid must 'step up'

    Western Bulldogs skipper Ellie Blackburn joins The W Show to preview preliminary final action and more

    AFLW
  • 22:09

    The W Show: Pies' 'bring it on' mentality, superstar's tag-breaking tactics

    Collingwood co-captain Bri Davey joins The W Show to break down all the semi final action, the All-Aus squad and gives an insight into how to break a tag

    AFLW
  • 22:41

    The W Show: Lions out for revenge, 'dangerous' players who'll define finals

    Essendon captain Bonnie Toogood joins The W Show to preview week one of finals action, how Geelong has become a scoring powerhouse and the players set to star on the big stage

    AFLW
  • 22:46

    The W Show: Which Lion can cause Pies most pain, B&F on the line

    Dogs captain Ellie Blackburn joins The W Show to discuss the her side's must-win clash, who the Pies must watch against Brisbane and the game that could decide the AFLW best and fairest

    AFLW
  • 28:13

    The W Show: Replacing Randall, how to expose the top four

    Collingwood star Ruby Schleicher joins The W Show to discuss a potential replacement for injured Crows star Chelsea Randall, the player in a 'league of their own' and how to defeat the best teams in the competition

    AFLW
  • 23:52

    The W Show: Celebrating Pride, the match-ups shaping finals

    Essendon co-captain Bonnie Toogood joins The W Show to discuss the importance of Pride Round, a potential Grand Final preview and where the Bombers are at after seven rounds

    AFLW
  • 19:27

    The W Show: The Hawks' revival, why fans need draft 'patience'

    Libby Birch joins Sarah Black and Sarah Olle to discuss the Dees' strong R6 finish, the Showdown's star power, and why fans need 'patience'

    AFLW
  • 21:29

    The W Show: Tackling a dangerous issue, the race for the eight

    Collingwood co-captain Bri Davey joins Nat Edwards and Sarah Black to take a look at the season so far, how the Tigers tamed the Lions, and the upcoming Showdown

    AFLW
  • 00:46

    Big departures, key injuries put Dockers in tough spot

    The W Show discuss the difficult circumstances facing Fremantle heading into AFLW season seven

    AFLW
  • 00:56

    Dees developing 'winning edge' to bridge GF gap

    Libby Birch explains Melbourne's challenging pre-season schedule on The W Show

    AFLW
  • 19:18

    The W Show: Why Dees' leaders shielded group from GF review

    Nat Edwards, Sarah Black and Libby Birch preview season seven, delve into the Grand Final rematch and more

    AFLW

Press Conferences

  • 06:00

    AFLW full post-match, R9: Giants

    Watch GWS's press conference after round nine's match against Gold Coast

    AFLW
  • 05:17

    AFLW full post-match, R9: Suns

    Watch Gold Coast's press conference after round nine's match against GWS

    AFLW
  • 09:05

    AFLW full post-match, R8: Bombers

    Watch Essendon's press conference after round eight's match against West Coast

    AFLW
  • 05:11

    AFLW full post-match, R8: Eagles

    Watch West Coast's press conference after round eight's match against Essendon

    AFLW
  • 03:11

    AFLW full post-match, R8: Dockers

    Watch Fremantle's press conference after round eight's match against St Kilda

    AFLW
  • 03:10

    AFLW full post-match, R8: Saints

    Watch St Kilda's press conference after round eight's match against Fremantle

    AFLW
  • 04:08

    AFLW full post-match, R8: Cats

    Watch Geelong's press conference after round eight's match against Collingwood

    AFLW
  • 05:11

    AFLW full post-match, R8: Magpies

    Watch Collingwood's press conference after round eight's match against Geelong

    AFLW
  • 04:59

    AFLW full post-match, R8: Demons

    Watch Narrm's press conference after round eight's match against Nth Melbourne

    AFLW
  • 06:11

    AFLW full post-match, R8: Kangaroos

    Watch Nth Melbourne's press conference after round eight's match against Narrm

    AFLW
  • 10:54

    AFLW full post-match, R8: Power

    Watch Yartapuulti's press conference after round eight's match against Gold Coast

    AFLW
  • 06:33

    AFLW full post-match, R8: Suns

    Watch Gold Coast's press conference after round eight's match against Yartapuulti

    AFLW

Acknowledgement of Country

Acknowledgement of Country

In the spirit of reconciliation the AFL acknowledges the Traditional Custodians of country throughout Australia and their connections to land, sea and community. We pay our respect to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples today.