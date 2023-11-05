More from Telstra

Outstanding Moody runner gives Blues delight

Breann Moody puts through this outstanding running goal to give her side some late joy

Latest AFLW Videos
  1. 04:57

    AFLW Highlights: Carlton v St Kilda

    The Blues and Saints clash in round 10 of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  2. 00:42

    Wardlaw floored after heavy collision

    Jesse Wardlaw comes off second best during this big contest late in the final term

    AFLW
  3. 05:57

    AFLW Highlights: Brisbane v Melbourne

    The Lions and Demons clash in round 10 of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  4. 05:15

    AFLW Highlights: Geelong v Hawthorn

    The Cats and Hawks clash in round 10 of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  5. 05:51

    AFLW Highlights: West Coast v Adelaide

    The Eagles and Crows clash in round 10 of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  6. 04:46

    Phillips finale felt all around the AFLW

    Erin Phillips caps off a stunning career in the competition with a final game and send off to remember

    AFLW
  7. 05:57

    AFLW Highlights: Port Adelaide v GWS

    The Power and Giants clash in round 10 of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  8. 02:58

    Glorious Garner a class above again

    Jasmine Garner caps off her stunning season with another dominant performance that included two goals to go alongside 31 disposals

    AFLW
  9. 04:09

    AFLW Highlights: Western Bulldogs v North Melbourne

    The Bulldogs and Kangaroos clash in round 10 of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  10. 01:27

    Relive Dees-Lions nailbiter ahead of GF rematch

    AFLW juggernauts renew hostilities after a memorable Grand Final last time they met

    AFLW
  11. 03:12

    Honouring a great: How AFLW could mark Phillips’ legacy

    The W Show team discuss Erin Phillips’ impact on the AFLW competition and if the League should have a medal named in her honour

    AFLW
  12. 01:31

    Tagged Halloween Special: Akec doesn't know the team song

    She's been at the Hawks for two full seasons, but Akec still has a few things to learn

    AFLW

Match Replays
  • 1:26:29

    AFLW Match Replay: Brisbane v Melbourne

    The Lions and Demons clash in round 10 of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 1:25:13

    AFLW Match Replay: Geelong v Hawthorn

    The Cats and Hawks clash in round 10 of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 1:24:29

    AFLW Match Replay: West Coast v Adelaide

    The Eagles and Crows clash in round 10 of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 1:25:53

    AFLW Match Replay: Port Adelaide v GWS

    The Power and Giants clash in round 10 of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 1:17:49

    AFLW Match Replay: Western Bulldogs v North Melbourne

    The Bulldogs and Kangaroos clash in round 10 of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 1:20:15

    AFLW Match Replay: Gold Coast v Essendon

    The Suns and Bombers clash in round 10 of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 1:21:59

    AFLW Match Replay: Hawthorn v Port Adelaide

    The Hawks and Power clash in round nine of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 1:22:59

    AFLW Match Replay: Adelaide v North Melbourne

    The Crows and Kangaroos clash in round nine of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 1:26:47

    AFLW Match Replay: Sydney v Collingwood

    The Swans and Magpies clash in round nine of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 1:18:38

    AFLW Match Replay: Richmond v Geelong

    The Tigers and Cats clash in round nine of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 1:22:57

    AFLW Match Replay: West Coast v Western Bulldogs

    The Eagles and Bulldogs clash in round nine of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 1:23:03

    AFLW Match Replay: Essendon v Carlton

    The Bombers and Blues clash in round nine of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW

The W Show

  • 22:23

    The W Show: The 'superpower' driving Dees' GF dream

    Melbourne star Libby Birch joins The W Show to preview the massive Grand Final between the Demons and Lions

    AFLW
  • 22:36

    The W Show: History fuels PF rivals, star mid must 'step up'

    Western Bulldogs skipper Ellie Blackburn joins The W Show to preview preliminary final action and more

    AFLW
  • 22:09

    The W Show: Pies' 'bring it on' mentality, superstar's tag-breaking tactics

    Collingwood co-captain Bri Davey joins The W Show to break down all the semi final action, the All-Aus squad and gives an insight into how to break a tag

    AFLW
  • 22:41

    The W Show: Lions out for revenge, 'dangerous' players who'll define finals

    Essendon captain Bonnie Toogood joins The W Show to preview week one of finals action, how Geelong has become a scoring powerhouse and the players set to star on the big stage

    AFLW
  • 22:46

    The W Show: Which Lion can cause Pies most pain, B&F on the line

    Dogs captain Ellie Blackburn joins The W Show to discuss the her side's must-win clash, who the Pies must watch against Brisbane and the game that could decide the AFLW best and fairest

    AFLW
  • 28:13

    The W Show: Replacing Randall, how to expose the top four

    Collingwood star Ruby Schleicher joins The W Show to discuss a potential replacement for injured Crows star Chelsea Randall, the player in a 'league of their own' and how to defeat the best teams in the competition

    AFLW
  • 23:52

    The W Show: Celebrating Pride, the match-ups shaping finals

    Essendon co-captain Bonnie Toogood joins The W Show to discuss the importance of Pride Round, a potential Grand Final preview and where the Bombers are at after seven rounds

    AFLW
  • 19:27

    The W Show: The Hawks' revival, why fans need draft 'patience'

    Libby Birch joins Sarah Black and Sarah Olle to discuss the Dees' strong R6 finish, the Showdown's star power, and why fans need 'patience'

    AFLW
  • 21:29

    The W Show: Tackling a dangerous issue, the race for the eight

    Collingwood co-captain Bri Davey joins Nat Edwards and Sarah Black to take a look at the season so far, how the Tigers tamed the Lions, and the upcoming Showdown

    AFLW
  • 00:46

    Big departures, key injuries put Dockers in tough spot

    The W Show discuss the difficult circumstances facing Fremantle heading into AFLW season seven

    AFLW
  • 00:56

    Dees developing 'winning edge' to bridge GF gap

    Libby Birch explains Melbourne's challenging pre-season schedule on The W Show

    AFLW
  • 19:18

    The W Show: Why Dees' leaders shielded group from GF review

    Nat Edwards, Sarah Black and Libby Birch preview season seven, delve into the Grand Final rematch and more

    AFLW

Press Conferences

  • 04:45

    AFLW full post-match, R10: Blues

    Watch Carlton's press conference after round ten’s match against St Kilda

    AFLW
  • 04:55

    AFLW full post-match, R10: Saints

    Watch St Kilda's press conference after round ten’s match against Carlton

    AFLW
  • 05:16

    AFLW full post-match, R10: Demons

    Watch Melbourne's press conference after round ten’s match against Brisbane

    AFLW
  • 06:52

    AFLW full post-match, R10: Lions

    Watch Brisbane's press conference after round ten’s match against Melbourne

    AFLW
  • 03:11

    AFLW full post-match, R10: Hawks

    Watch Hawthorn's press conference after round ten’s match against Geelong

    AFLW
  • 05:26

    AFLW full post-match, R10: Cats

    Watch Geelong's press conference after round ten’s match against Hawthorn

    AFLW
  • 06:55

    AFLW full post-match, R10: Eagles

    Watch West Coast's press conference after round ten’s match against Adelaide

    AFLW
  • 06:38

    AFLW full post-match, R10: Crows

    Watch Adelaide's press conference after round ten’s match against West Coast

    AFLW
  • 03:30

    AFLW full post-match, R10: Giants

    Watch GWS's press conference after round ten’s match against Port Adelaide

    AFLW
  • 08:34

    AFLW full post-match, R10: Power

    Watch Port Adelaide's press conference after round ten’s match against GWS

    AFLW
  • 10:14

    AFLW full post-match, R10: Bulldogs

    Watch Western Bulldogs' press conference after round ten’s match against Nth Melbourne

    AFLW
  • 04:23

    AFLW full post-match, R10: Kangaroos

    Watch Nth Melbourne's press conference after round ten’s match against Western Bulldogs

    AFLW

Acknowledgement of Country

In the spirit of reconciliation the AFL acknowledges the Traditional Custodians of country throughout Australia and their connections to land, sea and community. We pay our respect to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples today.