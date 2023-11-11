More from Telstra

Whelan whizzes past for flashy first AFLW major

The Swans are on fire as Aimee Whelan joins the party with her first goal in the big league

Latest AFLW Videos
  1. 06:00

    AFLW Highlights: Gold Coast v Sydney

    The Suns and Swans clash in the first elimination final of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  2. 00:29

    Magic Molloy makes presence felt early with stunner

    Chloe Molloy bursts through the stoppage with power and finishes with absolute class

    AFLW
  3. 05:58

    AFLW Highlights: Adelaide v Brisbane

    The Crows and Lions clash in the first qualifying final of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  4. 03:42

    Last two mins: Crows denied after late shot falls short

    Enjoy the thrilling final moments between Adelaide and Brisbane in the 2023 qualifying final

    AFLW
  5. 00:55

    Kelly's killer snap on the buzzer raises roof

    Niamh Kelly somehow manages to find the big sticks with time expiring to give Adelaide a huge boost heading into the main break

    AFLW
  6. 00:21

    ‘Care and joy’: Cats coach’s three-quarter-time address

    Geelong coach Dan Lowther had some inspiring words for his players ahead of their last quarter of the 2023 home and away season

    AFLW
  7. 00:34

    Two competition heavyweights to lock horns

    For the 11th time in AFLW history, Adelaide and Brisbane will face off. The Crows have dominated all season but the Lions may have their measure

    AFLW
  8. 00:51

    Sister v sister: Who will reign supreme in Prespakis battle?

    Maddy and Georgie Prespakis will go head-to-head in Sunday’s elimination final, but only one sister can win

    AFLW
  9. 02:25

    DEEP DIVE: How the Lions wing it

    Ellie Blackburn joins Gemma Bastiani on The W Show to go deep on the importance of Brisbane’s wingers ahead of its qualifying final against Adelaide

    AFLW
  10. 04:37

    Tagged: Ruby's visit from ASADA

    Fresh from a PCL injury, Ruby receives a tap on the shoulder

    AFLW
  11. 06:47

    Sun's 'surreal' contest, finals energy, Blicavs observations

    Sarah Olle chats to Gold Coast's round 10 AFLW Rising Star nominee Darcie Davies

    AFLW
  12. 03:29

    Tagged: 'The biggest brawl in AFLW history'

    Collingwood and Richmond erupted on the weekend! But who started the fourth quarter brawl? And is there bad blood?

    AFLW

Match Replays
  • 1:19:41

    AFLW Match Replay: Fremantle v Sydney

    The Dockers and Swans clash in round 10 of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 1:27:25

    AFLW Match Replay: Collingwood v Richmond

    The Magpies and Tigers clash in round 10 of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 1:24:43

    AFLW Match Replay: Carlton v St Kilda

    The Blues and Saints clash in round 10 of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 1:26:29

    AFLW Match Replay: Brisbane v Melbourne

    The Lions and Demons clash in round 10 of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 1:25:13

    AFLW Match Replay: Geelong v Hawthorn

    The Cats and Hawks clash in round 10 of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 1:24:29

    AFLW Match Replay: West Coast v Adelaide

    The Eagles and Crows clash in round 10 of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 1:25:53

    AFLW Match Replay: Port Adelaide v GWS

    The Power and Giants clash in round 10 of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 1:17:49

    AFLW Match Replay: Western Bulldogs v North Melbourne

    The Bulldogs and Kangaroos clash in round 10 of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 1:20:15

    AFLW Match Replay: Gold Coast v Essendon

    The Suns and Bombers clash in round 10 of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 1:21:59

    AFLW Match Replay: Hawthorn v Port Adelaide

    The Hawks and Power clash in round nine of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 1:22:59

    AFLW Match Replay: Adelaide v North Melbourne

    The Crows and Kangaroos clash in round nine of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 1:26:47

    AFLW Match Replay: Sydney v Collingwood

    The Swans and Magpies clash in round nine of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW

The W Show

  • 22:23

    The W Show: The 'superpower' driving Dees' GF dream

    Melbourne star Libby Birch joins The W Show to preview the massive Grand Final between the Demons and Lions

    AFLW
  • 22:36

    The W Show: History fuels PF rivals, star mid must 'step up'

    Western Bulldogs skipper Ellie Blackburn joins The W Show to preview preliminary final action and more

    AFLW
  • 22:09

    The W Show: Pies' 'bring it on' mentality, superstar's tag-breaking tactics

    Collingwood co-captain Bri Davey joins The W Show to break down all the semi final action, the All-Aus squad and gives an insight into how to break a tag

    AFLW
  • 22:41

    The W Show: Lions out for revenge, 'dangerous' players who'll define finals

    Essendon captain Bonnie Toogood joins The W Show to preview week one of finals action, how Geelong has become a scoring powerhouse and the players set to star on the big stage

    AFLW
  • 22:46

    The W Show: Which Lion can cause Pies most pain, B&F on the line

    Dogs captain Ellie Blackburn joins The W Show to discuss the her side's must-win clash, who the Pies must watch against Brisbane and the game that could decide the AFLW best and fairest

    AFLW
  • 28:13

    The W Show: Replacing Randall, how to expose the top four

    Collingwood star Ruby Schleicher joins The W Show to discuss a potential replacement for injured Crows star Chelsea Randall, the player in a 'league of their own' and how to defeat the best teams in the competition

    AFLW
  • 23:52

    The W Show: Celebrating Pride, the match-ups shaping finals

    Essendon co-captain Bonnie Toogood joins The W Show to discuss the importance of Pride Round, a potential Grand Final preview and where the Bombers are at after seven rounds

    AFLW
  • 19:27

    The W Show: The Hawks' revival, why fans need draft 'patience'

    Libby Birch joins Sarah Black and Sarah Olle to discuss the Dees' strong R6 finish, the Showdown's star power, and why fans need 'patience'

    AFLW
  • 21:29

    The W Show: Tackling a dangerous issue, the race for the eight

    Collingwood co-captain Bri Davey joins Nat Edwards and Sarah Black to take a look at the season so far, how the Tigers tamed the Lions, and the upcoming Showdown

    AFLW
  • 00:46

    Big departures, key injuries put Dockers in tough spot

    The W Show discuss the difficult circumstances facing Fremantle heading into AFLW season seven

    AFLW
  • 00:56

    Dees developing 'winning edge' to bridge GF gap

    Libby Birch explains Melbourne's challenging pre-season schedule on The W Show

    AFLW
  • 19:18

    The W Show: Why Dees' leaders shielded group from GF review

    Nat Edwards, Sarah Black and Libby Birch preview season seven, delve into the Grand Final rematch and more

    AFLW

Press Conferences

  • 04:24

    AFLW full post-match, FW1: Lions

    Watch Brisbane's press conference after their Qualifying Final match against Adelaide

    AFLW
  • 04:49

    AFLW full post-match, FW1: Crows

    Watch Adelaide's press conference after their Qualifying Final match against Brisbane

    AFLW
  • 04:40

    AFLW full post-match, R10: Dockers

    Watch Fremantle's press conference after round ten’s match against Sydney

    AFLW
  • 05:20

    AFLW full post-match, R10: Swans

    Watch Sydney's press conference after round ten’s match against Fremantle

    AFLW
  • 04:22

    AFLW full post-match, R10: Magpies

    Watch Collingwood's press conference after round ten’s match against Richmond

    AFLW
  • 04:36

    AFLW full post-match, R10: Tigers

    Watch Richmond's press conference after round ten’s match against Collingwood

    AFLW
  • 04:45

    AFLW full post-match, R10: Blues

    Watch Carlton's press conference after round ten’s match against St Kilda

    AFLW
  • 04:55

    AFLW full post-match, R10: Saints

    Watch St Kilda's press conference after round ten’s match against Carlton

    AFLW
  • 05:16

    AFLW full post-match, R10: Demons

    Watch Melbourne's press conference after round ten’s match against Brisbane

    AFLW
  • 06:52

    AFLW full post-match, R10: Lions

    Watch Brisbane's press conference after round ten’s match against Melbourne

    AFLW
  • 03:11

    AFLW full post-match, R10: Hawks

    Watch Hawthorn's press conference after round ten’s match against Geelong

    AFLW
  • 05:26

    AFLW full post-match, R10: Cats

    Watch Geelong's press conference after round ten’s match against Hawthorn

    AFLW

Acknowledgement of Country

In the spirit of reconciliation the AFL acknowledges the Traditional Custodians of country throughout Australia and their connections to land, sea and community. We pay our respect to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples today.