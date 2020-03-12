The AFL is pleased to announce two-time ARIA award-winning pop rock group Lime Cordiale will perform in the Telstra Pre-Game Entertainment at the 2024 NAB AFLW Grand Final on Saturday, 30 November.

Fresh off the release of their 2024 album “Enough of the Sweet Talk” and their sold-out Australian tour of the same name, Lime Cordiale will set the crowd alight ahead of the 2024 NAB AFLW Grand Final, which will be played in the evening slot under lights for the first time in AFLW history.

Lime Cordiale are one of the hottest bands in Australia with a myriad of accolades including the 2021 ARIA Award for Best Live Act and 2020 ARIA Award for Best Breakthrough Artist, and the duo are nominated for two awards at the upcoming 2024 ARIA Awards.

Lime Cordiale has amassed more than 500 million streams on Spotify, 40 million Apple Music streams, and more than 30 million views on YouTube views. They are regulars on the international touring circuit having recently sold out shows in London, New York and across Europe.