Goal of the Year Prizes and Terms

Prizes

Watch the final nominees, vote for your favourite goal and go into the running to win $5,000 thanks to rebel at the end of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season 8 home and away season.

How it works

For your shot at winning the major prize of $5,000, simply vote for your favourite goal via http://www.afl.com.au/aflw/goal-of-the-year and register your details.

Each round's nominated goals are selected by the AFL and the round’s winning goal is in your hands.

At the conclusion of the home and away season, the AFLW Awards Committee will select the best three goals from a selection of 13 (the 10 home and away round winners, along with 3 other contenders as determined by the AFL). The best three will be based on a 5/4/3/2/1 vote given by each member of the AFLW Awards Committee.

Voting will open after the 2023 NAB AFLW Season 8 home and away season for the 2023 rebel AFLW Goal of the Year Season 8 and the overall winner will be selected by the AFLW Awards Committee (counted as 10 votes) and by public voting (counted as 1 vote).

The winning player of the 2023 rebel AFLW Goal of the Year Season 8 will be announced at the 2023 Season 8 W Awards.

So watch, vote and win now!

Terms and Conditions of Entry for the "2023 rebel AFLW Goal of the Year Competition Season 8"

ENTRY

This document contains the terms and conditions of entry (“these Terms”) into the 2023 rebel AFLW Goal of the Year Competition Season 8 (“Promotion”). Entry into this Promotion is deemed acceptance of these Terms. The Promoter is the Australian Football League (“AFL”) ABN 97 489 912 318 of 140 Harbour Esplanade, Docklands, Vic 3008 (“Promoter”). The Promotion will open 3:00pm on Monday, 4 September 2023 and will continue until at least seven (7) days after the Final Round has commenced, being no later than 21 November 2023(“Promotion Period”). All times in these Terms are expressed in the local time of Melbourne, Victoria. Entry is open to all people excluding employees of the Promoter and other agencies, firms or companies associated with this Promotion, and their immediate families (“Entrant”). Only Australian residents will be eligible to win the prize in this Promotion. Immediate family means any of the following: spouse, ex-spouse, de-facto spouse, child or step-child (whether natural or by adoption), parent, step-parent, grandparent, step-grandparent, uncle, aunt, niece, nephew, brother, sister, step-brother, step-sister or 1st cousin. Non-Australian Entrants will not be eligible for prizes.

ENTRY CONDITIONS

The Promoter reserves the right not to accept a registration for any Entrant or to disqualify an Entrant if the Promoter considers that the registration contains anything defamatory or is otherwise inappropriate. An Entrant may only register as an individual. The AFL will be conducting the 2023 rebel AFLW Goal of the Year Season 8 (“Competition”). This Promotion will be conducted in conjunction with the Competition. In the Competition, AFL Digital representatives as selected by the Promoter (“AFL Digital”) will select three (3) goals from the matches played in the relevant 2023 NAB AFLW Season 8 home and away round (“Competition Round”) and announce and publish the goals at http://www.afl.com.au/aflw/goal-of-the-year (“Online Entry Site”). At the end of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season 8 home and away season the AFLW Awards Committee will present the three best goals for the public to vote on from a selection of up to 13 (the 10 Competition Round winners, along with 3 other contenders as determined by the AFL). The best three will be based on a 5/4/3/2/1 vote given by each member of the AFLW Awards Committee. These best three voted goals (in case of any tie, the Chairperson of the AFLW Awards Committee will have a deciding vote) will be announced and published on the Online Entry Site, for the purpose of determining the overall 2023 rebel AFLW Goal of the Year Season 8 for the Competition (“Final Round”). For the avoidance of any doubt, in the event of a shortened AFLW home and away season, the AFLW Awards Committee will select the best three voted goals from the decided Competition Round winners, along with 3 other contenders as determined by the AFL. Entrants can complete their entry during the Promotion Period by: Submitting a vote in any one of the ten (10) Competition Rounds or the Final Round via the Online Entry Site; Registering their details via the on-line registration form located on the Online Entry Site; Opting-in to subscribe to the free weekly newsletter "The AFL Runner" unless previously subscribed (in which case the subscription will carry over) in accordance with the AFL Privacy Policy that can be viewed at www.afl.com.au/privacy; and Indicating their acceptance of these Terms (“Qualifying Entry”). Voting for each Competition Round and the Final Round will open and close as follows – Voting will open for each Competition Round at 3pm the day after the last game of each Competition Round. Voting will close for each Competition Round at 10am the day of the commencement of the next Competition Round or in the case of the final Competition Round, 48 hours from the commencement of voting. Notwithstanding any other provision in these Terms, voting for each Competition Round will be available for a minimum of 48 hours. Voting in the Final Round will commence five days after the end of voting in the final Competition Round and will remain open for a period of seven (7) days. Entrants should review the AFLW’s fixture dates at https://www.afl.com.au/aflw/fixture?Competition=3 as exact days of the week may change depending on the fixture for each round.

Entrants can only vote for one (1) goal in each Competition Round and the Final Round. Each entrant may only have one (1) entry into the Prize Draw.

PRIZE

Entrants will receive one (1) entry into the Prize Draw for the final time they submit a vote relating to a Competition Round or the Final Round. Each Entrant may only have one (1) entry in the Prize Draw. A random prize draw will be conducted at the Australian Football League, 140 Harbour Esplanade, Docklands, Vic 3008 (“Draw Location”) from all entries received relating to each Competition Round or Final Round by the Promoter at 10:00am on Friday, 24 November 2023 subject to each Entrant only having one (1) entry in the draw (“Prize Draw”). The first Entrant with a valid entry drawn in the Prize Draw will the Prize. The Prize winner will be contacted in writing within 2 working days of the date of being drawn a winner, and his/her/their name will be published on the Online Entry Site within 2 working days of the draw. The Prize consists of $5,000. Any cash component of the Prize will be awarded by the Promoter in the form of a cheque in the winner’s name or if the prize-winner so requests, by electronic funds transfer (EFT) to an account nominated by the prize-winner.

The Prize and participation in the Promotion are subject to any conditions imposed by the supplier or organiser of the Prize, as applicable. All credits, vouchers and gift cards are subject to the conditions stipulated by the provider of the credit, voucher or gift card. Without limiting any other paragraph in these Terms, the Promoter and its associated agencies and companies make no warranties or representations about the fitness for purpose or suitability of the Prize and will not accept responsibility for the quality or fitness for any purpose of any element of the Prize, or the failure of any element of the Prize to be of merchantable quality. If liability under terms implied by legislation cannot be excluded, the liability of the Promoter is the minimum allowable by law. The Promoter and its related bodies corporate will not be liable for any damage to or delay in transit or delivery of the Prize.

UNCLAIMED PRIZE DRAW

In the event that the Prize has not been claimed within 3 months of notifying that winner of the Prize, the winner forfeits their Prize and the Prize is entered in an Unclaimed Prize Draw that will be conducted via a random prize draw at 10am on Tuesday, 12 March 2024 at the Draw Location. The prize winner will be contacted in writing within working 2 days and his/her/their name published on the Online Entry Site immediately following the Unclaimed Prize Draw. The winner of the Unclaimed Prize will be awarded the Prize by the Promoter. If more than one person attempts to claim the Prize, the Promoter has sole and absolute discretion to determine which of those persons is the winning Entrant(s), subject to any direction of a relevant authority.

MINORS

If an Entrant is under 18 years, they must have their parent or guardian's consent to enter the Promotion. The Promoter reserves the right to request this consent in writing. If consent in writing is requested, the winner's nominated parent/legal guardian will be required to include the words "in consideration of AFL agreeing to admit the Entrant into this Promotion, [name of Parent or Guardian] agrees to be bound by the terms of entry into the Promotion" in such written consent. If a prize winner is under the age of 18 years, the prize will be awarded to the winner's nominated parent or legal guardian on behalf of the winner. Minors may use the prize, but they must have consent from their parent or legal guardian (which the Promoter may request in writing) or be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian, at their own cost, as directed by the Promoter.

GENERAL

Each Qualifying Entry counts towards one (1) entry only. Prizes are not transferable or exchangeable. Subject to the Unclaimed Prize Draw clause, if for any reason a winner does not take a prize, then the prize will be forfeited. The Promoter reserves the right, at any time, to verify the validity of entries, registrations and Entrants (including an Entrant's identity, age and place of residence) and to disqualify any Entrant who submits an entry that is not in accordance with these Terms or who tampers with the entry/registration/voting process. Errors and omissions may be accepted at the Promoter's discretion. Failure by the Promoter to enforce any of its rights at any stage does not constitute a waiver of those rights. If there is a dispute as to the identity of an Entrant, the Promoter reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to determine the identity of the Entrant. The total prize pool for this Promotion is valued at $5,000 (Inc. GST). Prize must be taken as described and no compensation will be payable if the winner is unable to use the Prize or any part of the Prize. Incomplete, indecipherable and incorrect entries/registrations or entries/registrations containing offensive or defamatory comments, or which breach any law or infringe any third party rights, including intellectual property rights, are not eligible to win. It is a condition of taking a prize that the winner must, if requested to do so by the Promoter, sign and return documents relating to their eligibility to enter (including ownership of entry), statement of compliance with relevant terms and conditions and/or a release of the Promoter's liability in taking prizes. If this Promotion is interfered with in any way or is not capable of being conducted as reasonably anticipated due to any reason beyond the reasonable control of the Promoter, including but not limited to technical difficulties, unauthorised intervention or fraud, the Promoter reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to the fullest extent permitted by law (a) to disqualify any Entrant; or (b) subject to any written directions from a regulatory authority, to modify, suspend, terminate or cancel the Promotion, as appropriate. The Promoter accepts no responsibility for any entries or registrations not received for any reason during the Promotion Period. Registrations and entries will be deemed to be accepted at the time of receipt and not at the time of transmission. No responsibility will be taken for lost, late or misdirected registrations or entries. The Promoter is not responsible for technical difficulties with the entry mechanism and does not warrant that the entry mechanism will be available at all times. If the Promoter is unable to provide a winner with the nominated prize, the Promoter reserves the right to supply an alternative prize of equal or greater monetary value, subject to any written directions given by State gaming departments. Any Entrant who, in the opinion of the Promoter, tampers or interferes with the entry mechanism in any way, or who does not properly comply with the entry process, will be ineligible to win. Entrants consent to the Promoter using their name, likeness, image and/or voice in the event they are a winner (including photograph, film and/or recording of the same) in any media for an unlimited period without remuneration for the purpose of promoting this Promotion (including any outcome), and promoting any products manufactured, distributed and/or supplied by the Promoter. The Promoter reserves the right to disqualify registrations and/or entries in the event of non-compliance with these Terms. Notwithstanding the Promoter's rights under these Terms to not accept or to subsequently disqualify a Entrant, the Promoter will not be liable for any legal action arising out of any name being defamatory, inappropriate, in breach of any third party's rights, or in breach of any law, and any persons forming part of that name must indemnify the Promoter, its agents, contractors and related companies from any legal action, claim or dispute arising directly or indirectly from the name being defamatory, inappropriate, in breach of any third party's rights, or in breach of any law. Information about Entrants is used by the Promoter to assess and process registration in the Promotion. If an Entrant does not provide the required information, the Promoter cannot process the registration. All registrations/entries become the property of the Promoter and will be entered into a database. Information emanating from the Entrant's participation in the Promotion is used by the Promoter and its agencies, contractors and service providers associated with this Promotion for the determination of winners and distribution of prizes, if any, awarded to an Entrant. Entry is conditional on providing this information. Entrants consent to publishing their name in the prize page of the Online Entry Site and for their personal information (“PI”) to be disclosed to State and Territory lottery departments, as required under the relevant lottery legislation. The Promoter will not be held responsible for any loss of reputation, status or otherwise in connection with an Entrant's selections and consequential results. The Promoter will also use and handle PI as set out in its Privacy Policy, which can be viewed at www.afl.com.au/privacy. In addition to any use that may be outlined in the Promoter's Privacy Policy, the Promoter may, for an indefinite period, unless otherwise advised, use the PI for promotional, marketing, publicity, research and profiling purposes, including sending electronic messages or telephoning the Entrant. The Privacy Policy also contains information about how Entrants may opt out, access, update or correct their personal information, how Entrants may complain about a breach of the Australian Privacy Principles or any other applicable law and how those complaints will be dealt with. By participating in this Promotion, the Entrant agrees and acknowledges that: they may be contacted by the Promoter to provide comments about the Promotion and the Competition and the Promoter (or an agent of the Promoter) may take photos of them; the Promoter may use such comments or photos (the "Materials") for the Promoter's future promotional and marketing purposes without further reference or compensation to them; the Promoter may duplicate, alter, adapt and utilise the Materials as the Promoter wishes at anytime, anywhere, and by any means. The Promoter may license, authorise or otherwise transfer the rights in the Materials to others to do the same; they acknowledge that the Promoter retains all right, title and interest, including copyright, in the Materials and, by participating in the Promotion, they assign to the Promoter on creation of the Materials all right, title and interest which might, but for these Terms, vest in them; they unconditionally and irrevocably consent to any act or omission that would otherwise infringe any of their moral rights in the Materials (as defined in Part IX of the Copyright Act 1968 (Cth)) and present and future rights of a similar nature conferred by statute anywhere in the world whether occurring before or after this consent is given ("Moral Rights"); they waive all Moral Rights in the Materials that arise outside Australia; and they agree not to institute, maintain or support any claim or proceeding for infringement of their Moral Rights in the Materials. Any costs associated with entering the Promotion including but not limited to accessing the Online Entry Site and/or using the Prize is the Entrant's responsibility. Nothing in these Terms limits, excludes or modifies or purports to limit, exclude or modify the statutory consumer guarantees as provided under the Competition and Consumer Act, as well as any other implied warranties under the ASIC Act or similar consumer protection laws in the States and Territories of Australia ("Non-Excludable Guarantees"). Except for any liability that cannot by law be excluded, including the Non-Excludable Guarantees, the Promoter (including its respective officers, employees and agents) excludes all liability (including negligence), for any personal injury; or any loss or damage (including loss of opportunity); whether direct, indirect, special or consequential, arising in any way out of the Promotion. Except for any liability that cannot by law be excluded, including the Non-Excludable Guarantees, the Promoter (including its respective officers, employees and agents) is not responsible for and excludes all liability (including negligence), for any personal injury; or any loss or damage (including loss of opportunity); whether direct, indirect, special or consequential, arising in any way out of: (a) any technical difficulties or equipment malfunction (whether or not under the Promoter's control); (b) any theft, unauthorised access or third party interference; (c) any entry, registration, tip or prize claim that is late, lost, altered, damaged or misdirected (whether or not after their receipt by the Promoter) due to any reason beyond the reasonable control of the Promoter; (d) any variation in prize value to that stated in these Terms; (e) any tax liability incurred by a winner or Entrant; and/or (f) taking and/or use of a prize. The Promoter accepts no responsibility for any tax liabilities that may arise from winning a prize. Unless the contrary intention appears, a reference in these Terms or in any advertisement relating to this Promotion, to Australian dollars, dollars, AUD$ or $ is a reference to the lawful currency of Australia. All references to dollar amounts are inclusive of goods and services tax (GST).

Without limiting any other clause of these Terms, the Promoter may at its discretion amend any aspect of the Promotion or of these Terms, subject to applicable laws and subject to the approval of the relevant authorities, if required. All decisions by the Promoter are final and no correspondence will be entered into. Failure by the Promoter to enforce any of its rights at any stage does not constitute a waiver of those rights. The Promotion is governed exclusively by the laws of Australia.