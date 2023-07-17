You won't want to miss some of these mouthwatering clashes this season

THE FIXTURE has landed for the 2023 AFLW season, and there are some mouthwatering matchups to look forward to.

AFLW FIXTURE

For the first time since Geelong joined the competition in 2019 it will face Melbourne, while each of Brisbane, Geelong, St Kilda, and West Coast will finish the season having played every opposition team across their history.

But for now, we have plucked out 16 of the 90 scheduled home and away games to mark down in your calendar.

1) Hawthorn v Brisbane – round five

Kinetic Stadium

Sunday, October 1, 3:05pm AEDT

In their inaugural season, the Hawks were on the receiving end of a comprehensive 54-point win from powerhouse Brisbane, leading to the new side's biggest loss. Now, armed with two of the Lions' former All-Australians in Emily Bates and Greta Bodey, Hawthorn will look to narrow that margin this year.

The Hawks will once again play host, making the Queenslanders travel to Frankston to face off as two premiership coaches Bec Goddard and Craig Starcevich go head-to-head for the fifth time.

2) Adelaide v Port Adelaide – round one

Norwood Oval

Saturday, September 2, 2:35pm ACST

The AFLW Showdown has become even more enticing in its second iteration, with former Adelaide leading goalkicker Ashleigh Saint (née Woodland) making the move to Port Adelaide in the off-season.

Last time they met, the well-established Crows controlled the contest from start to finish, led by captain Chelsea Randall's 27 disposals, three goals and seven clearances. But now with some off-season recruitment and a full pre-season into its young group, Port is sure to put up more of a fight.

3) Brisbane v Melbourne – round 10

Brighton Homes Arena

Time and date TBC

Fans will have to wait until the very last round to enjoy this season's Grand Final re-match between Brisbane and Melbourne, where the latter will return to the scene of its premiership victory.

Both teams will no doubt still be right in contention for the flag this year, so this game will have more than just emotional implications. There could potentially be another minor premiership or a home final on the line.

4) Geelong v North Melbourne – round three

GMHBA Stadium

Friday, September 15, 5:05pm AEST

The Cats have never been able to claim victory over North Melbourne from five outings, but throughout 2022 the pair met three times with the largest margin being just 12 points. As Geelong has steadily improved, it has started to develop an entertaining rivalry with the Roos, so this year's chapter is one to watch for.

North Melbourne knocked the Cats out of finals last year, ending an impressive run from the latter and adding even more intensity to the coming edition.

5) Sydney v Collingwood – round nine

Henson Park

Sunday, October 29, 1:05pm AEDT

Chloe Molloy was one of the biggest names to shift during the off-season, reuniting with former Collingwood assistant coach Scott Gowans at Sydney, so there will surely be plenty of tension when the two sides meet in round nine.

Molloy remains Collingwood's all-time leading goalkicker, scoring 20 more goals than any other player in a Pies guernsey, and remains a significant part of the club's short history to date, but now opens a new chapter.

6) Fremantle v West Coast – round one

Fremantle Oval

Sunday, September 3, 3:05pm AWST

No state's cross-town rivalry is more intriguing this year than Western Australia's. Ever since West Coast joined the competition in 2020, the Dockers have been a powerhouse, but they faltered last season. Now as Fremantle works to re-establish its dominance, the Eagles have enjoyed a stable off-season from which they're preparing to launch.

West Coast has never won a Western Derby, and now armed with an exciting young list, including former Docker Amy Franklin who made the switch a few months ago, could this be the season the Eagles come out on top?

Fremantle players celebrate after their win during the S7 round five match againsr West Coast at Optus Stadium on September 23, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

7) Essendon v St Kilda – round two

Windy Hill

Sunday, September 10, 3:05pm AEST

Essendon returns to Windy Hill, making the historic venue its AFLW home this season. It is set to play its first game at Windy Hill in round two against the Saints and it's sure to be a special moment for the Bombers.

Venue aside, both teams are coming into the 2023 season having been really specific with their recruiting during the off-season, while also solidifying some of their top-end talent. As a result, both sides will be essentially the great unknown until they get out onto the field, and facing off against one another so early in the season will give us a good idea of where they fit.

8) Melbourne v North Melbourne – round eight

Ikon Park

Saturday, October 21, 7:15pm AEDT

After North Melbourne claimed a tight four-point win over Melbourne in the pair's first meeting back in 2019, the Demons have gone on to win the subsequent five games between them, including last season's preliminary final.

Given this one is so late in the season, it will surely have significant finals implications. The Roos will be hurting after running the gauntlet of the toughest fixture last season yet still reaching a prelim while debuting eight players in the process. But they'll be better for it, while Melbourne will be on a mission to back up their premiership victory.

9) St Kilda v Collingwood – round four

RSEA Park

Sunday, September 24, 3:05pm AEST

One of the biggest player movement stories during the off season was Collingwood co-captain Steph Chiocci and star midfielder Jaimee Lambert making the shift to St Kilda, and the pair will come up against their old side in round four.

Adding to the mix is the memories of last season's thriller between these two sides in which Pies forward Eliza James kicked a last gasp matchwinner on her 19th birthday after the Saints looked a chance to claim victory over Collingwood for the first time.

10) Geelong v Melbourne – round five

GMHBA Stadium

Thursday, September 28, 6:14pm AEST

Since Geelong joined the AFLW in 2019, two years into the competition's existence, it has avoided facing Melbourne by virtue of the short home and away season. That all changes this season. Eleven players have passed between the two clubs, the men's programs have a storied history, and now the women's teams will write the next chapter when they face-off in round five.

The pair are set to open round five on Thursday, September 28, a uniquely structured weekend of footy based around the AFL men's Grand Final, including a double header at Ikon Park on the public holiday Friday.

11) Greater Western Sydney v Carlton – round eight

Henson Park

Saturday, October 21, 3:05pm AEDT

Inaugural sides GWS and Carlton seem to be tracking along similar trajectories, albeit the latter sits one season behind the former. Pitting them against each other so late in the season may have significant implications around ladder placings.

Across their six meetings to date, the Giants have beaten the Blues just once, which came last season as they worked hard to back up a record loss the week before. If they are truly one step ahead of Carlton, they should be able to make this one count for something.

12) Western Bulldogs v St Kilda – round five

Whitten Oval

Friday, September 29, 7:15pm AEST

Having last hosted an AFLW match in early March last year, Whitten Oval was out of action for season seven as it underwent redevelopment. One of the competition's most-used venues, AFLW will be back in round five.

At their historic home, under lights, the Bulldogs will host St Kilda in the pair's fourth meeting on the eve of the AFL men's Grand Final. The clubs share one of the rarer connections, too, with St Kilda's Alice Burke carrying on her father Nathan's legacy at the club as he coaches the Bulldogs.

Nathan Burke and daughter Alice embrace after the match between St Kilda and the Western Bulldogs at RSEA Park in round one, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

13) Adelaide v Western Bulldogs – round seven

Norwood Oval

Friday, October 13, 6:45pm ACST

The last time Adelaide and the Bulldogs met in season six, the game ended in a dramatic one-point victory to the outsiders, the Dogs. It was just the second time in five meetings that the latter had won, both by a solitary point. In both occurrences, however, the Crows went on to win the premiership.

Once again at Norwood Oval, where four of the five matches between the two have played out, the Crows v Dogs has become an AFLW rivalry that is worth tuning in for.

14) Collingwood v Richmond – round 10

Victoria Park

Time and date TBC

Another game slated to have a say on finals that has been scheduled for late in the season, Collingwood and Richmond will meet for the first time since round 10 of season six. Likely to be jostling for a similar place on the ladder, this one is a chance to have a say in how finals play out and particularly whether one or both teams make it.

To add to the spectacle, the Tigers have never beaten the Pies in their two meetings, losing the most recent encounter by 38 points.

15) Gold Coast v Brisbane – round seven

Heritage Bank Stadium

Saturday October 14th, 4:05pm AEST

Since the inaugural Q-Clash in 2020 which resulted in a momentum-swinging draw, Brisbane has beaten up on Gold Coast, winning the subsequent three games by an average of 68 points.

The Suns are on the improve and have made positive steps during the off-season, and they will have undoubtedly marked this one down as a chance to show just how much they have grown. The fast deck of Carrara, however, leans into the hard-running Lions' hands, so shutting down that outside game becomes a big challenge for the home side.

16) Sydney v Greater Western Sydney – round one

North Sydney Oval

Sunday, September 3, 3:05pm AEST

In a season where GWS largely struggled to make its changes reflect on the scoreboard, the inaugural Sydney Derby was the side's best performance of the year. Meanwhile, the Swans simply weren't able to post their maiden win.

But now the new-look Swans, who have made some significant changes over the summer, get an immediate chance to bring something more to this emerging state-based rivalry and the Giants have the opportunity to maintain control.