The winner of the McClelland Trophy will win $1 million in prizemoney to be shared between the club and all its players

(L-R): Kate Hore, Max Gawn, Darcy Moore and Bri Davey. Picture: AFL Media

COLLINGWOOD and Melbourne are best placed to claim the inaugural McClelland Trophy as club champion of the AFL men's and women's competitions.

But Brisbane, with its strong finish to the men's home and away season, is also firmly in contention for the revamped honour, although questions remain as to its ability to bounce back in the AFLW after several high-profile departures during the off-season.

It adds another layer of intrigue to the final round of the men's home and away season, before the AFLW campaign opens on September 1.

The McClelland Trophy was relaunched this year to include AFLW, with $1 million in prizemoney up for grabs to be shared between the club and all its players.

Four points are awarded for AFL wins and two for AFL draws, while eight points are granted for AFLW wins and four for AFLW draws, given the fact the AFLW season runs for only 10 rounds.

The Magpies (68 points) and Demons (60) occupy two of the top four positions, with Brisbane (64) and Port Adelaide (64).

Melbourne is the reigning AFLW premier after claiming its maiden flag last season, defeating Brisbane in the Grand Final.

Learn More 00:29

Those two clubs are expected to again contend in 2023, having finished season seven with 9-1 win-loss records atop the ladder.

Collingwood is set to get its top two midfielders in Brianna Davey and Brit Bonnici back this season and its men's team will give it a buffer to carry into the eighth season of AFLW.

The Lions lost several key AFLW players during the off-season, with 2022 best-and-fairest winner Emily Bates and season seven leading goalkicker Jesse Wardlaw heading to Hawthorn and St Kilda respectively.

With the AFL minor premiership up for grabs, the Magpies' clash against Essendon on Friday night is already big, and it is also important in terms of the race for the McClelland Trophy.

The Magpies finished last AFLW season with a 7-3 record before reaching the semi-finals.

Brianna Davey and Brittany Bonnici speak to the media during Collingwood's pre-season training session at Melbourne Gymnastics Centre on June 26, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

Brisbane hosts St Kilda in the final round of the men's season, while Melbourne takes on Sydney at the SCG.

The Power are coming into their second AFLW season and while improvement is expected, they may find it tough to clinch the overall prize despite the men's side earning a top-four finish.

Carlton's charge into the men's finals gives it some hope, with the Blues' women's side arguably having the second-easiest draw behind the Swans.

Adelaide (40 points) is also in the hunt for the McClelland Trophy, given the Crows have reached four of six AFLW Grand Finals.