Essendon players leave the field after their loss to GWS in R23, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

IT ALL comes down to this. Just one round to play and we're still no closer to locking in a final eight. Not everyone's going to be happy. Welcome back to The Run Home.

West Coast's stunning win on Sunday means St Kilda and Sydney are guaranteed to play finals, although they and Carlton - also locked in for September - have a home elimination final to play for in round 24.

WHO MAKES FINALS? Play the Ladder Predictor NOW

The race for the final spot in the eight is down to three teams, with Greater Western Sydney and Western Bulldogs in the box seat while Essendon are not quite out of the race just yet (more on that below).

At the top, four teams are separated by just eight points, meaning top spot and a home qualifying final are both up for grabs in the final round of the regular season.

OPINION
Nine things we learned: St Kilda's pressure is worthy of finals

Who's in the box seat, and who's facing an uphill battle? Check out your club's finish to the season below.

Richmond, Gold Coast, Fremantle, Hawthorn, North Melbourne and West Coast have not been considered.

08:34

The 10: Round 23's best moments

Watch the best highlights from a gripping round of football

1. Collingwood

68 points (17 wins, five losses), 123.2 per cent
The Magpies' grip on top spot has loosened following three losses over the past month and now Collingwood will need to beat Essendon on Friday night to keep their destiny in their own hands, rather than relying on other results. A top-two finish is all but secure, but a slip up against the Bombers and the Lions could pip them for top spot with a win over the Saints. - Josh Gabelich

WHO MAKES FINALS? Play the Ladder Predictor NOW

The run home
R24: Essendon @ MCG

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 00:33

    Lions crumber eats up opportunity with flashy opener

    Callum Ah Chee reads the play to perfection and earns the opening goal within the first minute

    AFL
  • 00:38

    Pressure Pies get Daicos to finish the job

    Collingwood showcases some brilliant team-first footy and finds Josh Daicos for a neat finish

    AFL
  • 00:41

    Courageous Cameron takes flight in epic clunk

    Charlie Cameron reels in this stunning mark to give his side the perfect start to the second term

    AFL
  • 01:45

    Bizarre chain of events leaves Lion shirtless in wild scenes

    A fiery Deven Robertson sees his jumper eventually ripped off completely after enduring one too many tackles

    AFL
  • 01:00

    Flying Ah Chee's heavy fall felt all around stadium

    Callum Ah Chee has the wind knocked out of him after this shocking landing leaves the Lion gasping for air

    AFL
  • 00:47

    Pies debutant subbed out hurt in cruel start to AFL

    Collingwood first-gamer Jakob Ryan sees his debut come to an end prematurely after this heavy knock forces him to be subbed out of the contest

    AFL
  • 00:48

    Magpies faithful find voice after Beau's tackle deemed dangerous

    Collingwood fans let their feelings be known after Beau McCreery is pinged for this tackling action on Darcy Wilmot

    AFL
  • 00:37

    Speedy Lions steal the show with pair of pearlers

    Charlie Cameron and Eric Hipwood snare some handy goals in the final term as the Lions look in complete control

    AFL
  • 08:25

    Highlights: Collingwood v Brisbane

    The Magpies and Lions clash in round 23

    AFL
  • 07:49

    Full post-match, R23: Lions

    Watch Brisbane's press conference after round 23's match against Collingwood

    AFL
  • 07:54

    Full post-match, R23: Magpies

    Watch Collingwood's press conference after round 23's match against Brisbane

    AFL
  • 14:56

    Mini-Match: Collingwood v Brisbane

    Extended highlights of the Magpies and Lions clash in round 23

    AFL

2. Brisbane

64 points (16 wins, six losses), 123.2 per cent
The Lions ensured their top-two hopes are in their own hands with a crucial win over Collingwood on Friday night. They will still need to beat St Kilda at home on Saturday to be guaranteed of a qualifying final at the Gabba, but they have control of their own destiny, unlike most clubs in the eight. The Demons and Power would need plenty to got their way to jump into the top two, meaning Chris Fagan's side could remain at home until Grand Final day, if things go to plan. - Josh Gabelich

WHO MAKES FINALS? Play the Ladder Predictor NOW

The run home
R24: St Kilda @ Gabba

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 00:33

    Lions crumber eats up opportunity with flashy opener

    Callum Ah Chee reads the play to perfection and earns the opening goal within the first minute

    AFL
  • 00:38

    Pressure Pies get Daicos to finish the job

    Collingwood showcases some brilliant team-first footy and finds Josh Daicos for a neat finish

    AFL
  • 00:41

    Courageous Cameron takes flight in epic clunk

    Charlie Cameron reels in this stunning mark to give his side the perfect start to the second term

    AFL
  • 01:45

    Bizarre chain of events leaves Lion shirtless in wild scenes

    A fiery Deven Robertson sees his jumper eventually ripped off completely after enduring one too many tackles

    AFL
  • 01:00

    Flying Ah Chee's heavy fall felt all around stadium

    Callum Ah Chee has the wind knocked out of him after this shocking landing leaves the Lion gasping for air

    AFL
  • 00:47

    Pies debutant subbed out hurt in cruel start to AFL

    Collingwood first-gamer Jakob Ryan sees his debut come to an end prematurely after this heavy knock forces him to be subbed out of the contest

    AFL
  • 00:48

    Magpies faithful find voice after Beau's tackle deemed dangerous

    Collingwood fans let their feelings be known after Beau McCreery is pinged for this tackling action on Darcy Wilmot

    AFL
  • 00:37

    Speedy Lions steal the show with pair of pearlers

    Charlie Cameron and Eric Hipwood snare some handy goals in the final term as the Lions look in complete control

    AFL
  • 08:25

    Highlights: Collingwood v Brisbane

    The Magpies and Lions clash in round 23

    AFL
  • 07:49

    Full post-match, R23: Lions

    Watch Brisbane's press conference after round 23's match against Collingwood

    AFL
  • 07:54

    Full post-match, R23: Magpies

    Watch Collingwood's press conference after round 23's match against Brisbane

    AFL
  • 14:56

    Mini-Match: Collingwood v Brisbane

    Extended highlights of the Magpies and Lions clash in round 23

    AFL

3. Port Adelaide

64 points (16 wins, six losses), 111.5 per cent

A top-four spot is secure for the Power and by beating Fremantle on Sunday, they kept the pressure on Brisbane in the final round and the possibility of a top-two finish alive. If Port can down Richmond in round 24 at Adelaide Oval and the Lions slip up at home against St Kilda, the clubs will swap positions and the Power will host the Lions in a home qualifying final. The most likely scenario, however, is a trip to the Gabba in week one, where they have lost their past four clashes against the Lions. Fall short against the Tigers next week and Ken Hinkley's men will likely be headed to the MCG in week one to face Collingwood, a team they have lost their past three clashes against, including thrillers by two and six points. – Nathan Schmook

WHO MAKES FINALS? Play the Ladder Predictor NOW

The run home
R24: Richmond @ Adelaide Oval

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 00:30

    Freddy catches Farrell napping and makes him pay

    Michael Frederick applies a brilliant run-down tackle and nails the opener

    AFL
  • 00:39

    Butters stuns all with magnificent backwards hook

    Zak Butters nails a sensational snap over his shoulder from the stoppage

    AFL
  • 00:38

    Horne-Francis collects and delivers electric sizzler

    Jason Horne-Francis bursts away and finishes with class from the angle

    AFL
  • 00:36

    Emmett nails special milestone moment

    Tom Emmett threads his first career goal in the big time

    AFL
  • 01:00

    Freakish JHF flash brings sublime Finlayson curler

    Jeremy Finlayson nails a superb snap after Jason Horne-Francis' exhilarating play

    AFL
  • 00:37

    Switkowski's cool finish keeps the door open

    Sam Switkowski snaps through a timely major after a swift Jye Amiss handball

    AFL
  • 08:35

    Highlights: Fremantle v Port Adelaide

    The Dockers and Power clash in round 23

    AFL
  • 08:31

    Full post-match, R23: Power

    Watch Port Adelaide's press conference after round 23's match against Fremantle

    AFL
  • 10:00

    Full post-match, R23: Dockers

    Watch Fremantle's press conference after round 23's match against Port Adelaide

    AFL

4. Melbourne

60 points (15 wins, seven losses), 124.8 per cent
Sunday's strong win over Hawthorn has locked up the double chance for Melbourne, who is now guaranteed a spot in the top four. However, the Dees can still hope to finish higher and grab an all-important top-two position with a win over Sydney in the final round. They would still need both Brisbane and Port Adelaide to lose, but a second placed finish would ensure Melbourne start September at the MCG rather than travelling interstate. - Michael Whiting

WHO MAKES FINALS? Play the Ladder Predictor NOW

The run home
R24: Sydney @ SCG

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 00:30

    Hawks off to a stellar Day with opening major

    Hawthorn manages to break through the Demons' defence and is rewarded with this wide-open Will Day goal

    AFL
  • 00:33

    Demons find scoring spark with Smith's gem

    An unmanned Joel Smith collects the footy in front of the big sticks and delivers Melbourne's first goal

    AFL
  • 00:37

    Hustwaite electrifies crowd with first career goal

    Henry Hustwaite brings the hustle in his first AFL match with a marvelous tackle and set shot

    AFL
  • 00:33

    Melksham nails thrilling toe-poke beauty

    A quick-thinking Jake Melksham soccers the spilled footy through for a goal

    AFL
  • 00:28

    Breust brews exceptional major

    The Hawks execute a beautiful centre clearance and Luke Breust finishes the rest

    AFL
  • 00:37

    Melksham delights with fabulous finish

    Jake Melksham hunts down the loose footy and blows past the Hawks defenders to slot this major

    AFL
  • 00:29

    Pumped-up Oliver conjures gold at last

    Clayton Oliver gathers the footy and converts this super major as the Demons look home

    AFL
  • 00:37

    Petracca piles on the pain with clinical goal

    The Demons take control of the game as Christian Petracca steals the footy and drives it home

    AFL
  • 07:01

    Full post-match, R23: Demons

    Watch Melbourne's press conference after round 23's match against Hawthorn

    AFL
  • 08:07

    Highlights: Melbourne v Hawthorn

    The Demons and Hawks clash in round 23

    AFL
  • 07:05

    Full post-match, R23: Hawks

    Watch Hawthorn's press conference after round 23's match against Melbourne

    AFL
  • 01:45

    Lever shuts door on Hawks with rock-solid defensive display

    Jake Lever keeps Hawthorn at bay with another starring role in the Demons' backline

    AFL

5. Carlton

54 points (13 wins, eight losses, one draw), 116.1 per cent
Carlton extended its winning streak to nine games with Saturday's victory over Gold Coast, confirming its first finals appearance in a decade. A 10th straight win in round 24 against Greater Western Sydney will ensure Carlton takes League-best form into September. Melbourne's win over Hawthorn means the Blues cannot make the top four but St Kilda and Sydney's results mean the Blues can still finish as low as seventh, so victory over the Giants will be important to ensure a home elimination final. - Ben Somerford

WHO MAKES FINALS? Play the Ladder Predictor NOW

The run home
R24: Greater Western Sydney @ Marvel Stadium

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 00:36

    Suns earn swift start through cool, calm Rosas

    Malcolm Rosas threads a cruisy snap for the first major of the match

    AFL
  • 00:46

    Suns cooking early as Swallow shines in double play

    David Swallow's big fly sets up Ben Ainsworth for the finish, before the veteran chimes in with one of his own

    AFL
  • 00:39

    Charlie flexes his muscles to lift the Blues

    Charlie Curnow roves to perfection before converting a cracking contested grab

    AFL
  • 00:59

    Lukosius reported as 100m blunder hands Blues another

    Jack Martin finishes in style after Jack Lukosius goes in the book for a swinging arm on Nic Newman

    AFL
  • 00:41

    Ainsworth's awesome arrow brings Suns level

    Ben Ainsworth nails a terrific major in heavy traffic

    AFL
  • 00:43

    Miller drills running captain's goal as contest heats up

    Touk Miller finishes with class to extend Gold Coast's final-term lead

    AFL
  • 00:34

    Motlop magic sparks Blues to keep them alive

    Jesse Motlop nails a fantastic classy goal to keep Carlton in the contest

    AFL
  • 04:05

    Last two mins: Suns denied upset win after late miss

    Enjoy the thrilling final moments between Gold Coast and Carlton in round 23, 2023

    AFL
  • 06:39

    Full post-match, R23: Suns

    Watch Gold Coast's press conference after round 23's match against Carlton

    AFL
  • 08:34

    Full post-match, R23: Blues

    Watch Carlton's press conference after round 23's match against Gold Coast

    AFL
  • 08:57

    Highlights: Gold Coast v Carlton

    The Suns and Blues clash in round 23

    AFL
  • 14:15

    Mini-Match: Gold Coast v Carlton

    Extended highlights of the Suns and Blues clash in round 23

    AFL

6. St Kilda

52 points (13 wins, nine losses), 108.9 per cent
The Saints might be sending a gift basket to Perth this week after the Western Bulldogs' shock loss to West Coast locked the Saints into the eight. A 33-point win over Geelong on Saturday night was the first step but the Dogs' defeat ensured the Saints can't slip out of the eight. A win over the Lions in round 24 would lock in a home elimination final, while a loss (and a Sydney or GWS win) could see a slip down to seventh or eighth. But against seemingly all expectations, the Saints are guaranteed to feature in September. – Sarah Black

WHO MAKES FINALS? Play the Ladder Predictor NOW

The run home
R24: Brisbane @ Gabba

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 00:51

    Saints take less than 30 seconds to make statement

    St Kilda comes out firing as Mitch Owens snares the first goal of the game within the opening minute

    AFL
  • 00:51

    Cat's late sling tackle sparks fireworks early

    Tensions boil over after Mitch Duncan is penalised for this tackle on Jack Higgins

    AFL
  • 00:37

    Silky Stengle always knows where the big sticks are

    Tyson Stengle shows his class with this stunning snap to give the Cats a much-needed major

    AFL
  • 00:34

    Sharman soars as Saints fans roar

    Cooper Sharman plucks a beautiful mark and makes no mistake with the resulting shot

    AFL
  • 01:00

    Marvel erupts after manic minute ends in Matteas magic

    A hot footy eventually makes its way to Mattaes Phillipou who slots a sizzling snap to send Saints fans into a frenzy

    AFL
  • 00:46

    Crouch trickery ends in cracking Cooper clunk

    Brad Crouch feeds Jack Steele with a dazzling handball before the skipper finds Cooper Sharman for a high-flying mark

    AFL
  • 00:51

    Tuohy's toe-poke helps Cats claw closer

    Zach Tuohy gives Geelong a small sniff with this crafty goal in the final term

    AFL
  • 00:51

    Saints fans go wild after two daggers seal fate

    Rowan Marshall and Dan Butler provide the icing as St Kilda finishes in style

    AFL
  • 08:35

    Highlights: St Kilda v Geelong

    The Saints and Cats clash in round 23

    AFL
  • 04:28

    Full post-match, R23: Saints

    Watch St Kilda's press conference after round 23's match against Geelong

    AFL
  • 09:03

    Full post-match, R23: Cats

    Watch Geelong's press conference after round 23's match against St Kilda

    AFL
  • 14:04

    Mini-Match: St Kilda v Geelong

    Extended highlights of the Saints and Cats clash in round 23

    AFL

7. Sydney

50 points (12 wins, nine losses, one draw), 111.6 per cent

Sydney's finals spot is locked in after Saturday’s thrilling and controversial one-point win over Adelaide and West Coast's shock win over the Western Bulldogs. Now the goal is a home game in week one. If St Kilda goes down to Brisbane at the Gabba next Saturday, the Swans will take to the SCG on Sunday knowing a win against Melbourne will put them either fifth or sixth, an astonishing outcome considering where they were just six weeks ago. – Howard Kimber

WHO MAKES FINALS? Play the Ladder Predictor NOW

The run home
R24: Melbourne @ SCG

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 00:32

    Campbell goes big from beyond the arc

    Braeden Campbell nails this long-range effort to extend his side's lead heading into the second quarter

    AFL
  • 00:36

    Wicks too slick with stellar snap

    Sam Wicks puts through this ripping goal to put his side back in front during the opening term

    AFL
  • 00:56

    Heeney double blow continues Swans' roll

    Isaac Heeney boots back-to-back majors to further extend his side's lead early in the second term

    AFL
  • 00:29

    Electric Papley steps up with slippery stunner

    Tom Papley slots this sensational dribble goal midway through the second quarter

    AFL
  • 00:56

    Ridiculous Rankine lights up Adelaide Oval

    Izak Rankine's forward prowess is on show with this outrageous finish giving his side an ideal start to the third term

    AFL
  • 00:47

    Bursting Blakey sets up McDonald for sizzling strike

    Nick Blakey produces an electric run from half-back and Logan McDonald finishes his work with a stellar finish

    AFL
  • 00:37

    Explosive Crows go back-to-back to open the fourth

    Goals from Lachlan Murphy and Wayne Milera inside a minute of each other gives Adelaide a big sniff to start the final quarter

    AFL
  • 00:18

    Is McCartin in trouble for this bump?

    Tom McCartin elects to bump in this incident which makes high contact with Shane McAdam

    AFL
  • 04:27

    Last two mins: Controversial call denies Crows late winner

    Enjoy the thrilling final moments between Adelaide and Sydney in round 23, 2023

    AFL
  • 01:14

    Late Keays shot deemed to graze post in dramatic finish

    Adelaide Oval is rocked as Ben Keays celebrates a potential match-winner in front of fans before being denied by the goal umpire

    AFL
  • 08:54

    Highlights: Adelaide v Sydney

    The Crows and Swans clash in round 23

    AFL
  • 06:16

    Full post-match, R23: Swans

    Watch Sydney's press conference after round 23's match against Adelaide

    AFL
  • 07:46

    Full post-match, R23: Crows

    Watch Adelaide's press conference after round 23's match against Sydney

    AFL
  • 13:45

    Mini-Match: Adelaide v Sydney

    Extended highlights of the Crows and Swans clash in round 23

    AFL

8. Greater Western Sydney

48 points (12 wins, 10 losses), 105.6 per cent
After a club-record score in the 126-point thrashing of Essendon on Saturday and West Coast's stunning win over the Western Bulldogs, GWS has its fate in its own hands. A win against Carlton in the final game of round 24 will ensure they sneak into the eight, meaning they'll know what they have to do when they take to Marvel Stadium on Sunday. They could even be September-bound before then; the Bulldogs will be out of the race if they lose to Geelong on Saturday night while the Bombers will need to beat Collingwood and make up 13 per cent on the Giants to sneak ahead of them. Remarkably, the Giants could even secure a home final if the Saints and Swans lose to the Lions and Demons respectively and Adam Kingsley's men manage to beat the Blues and make up 3.4 per cent on the Saints. - Martin Smith

WHO MAKES FINALS? Play the Ladder Predictor NOW

The run home
R24: Carlton @ Marvel Stadium

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 00:41

    Daniels ignites Giants with impressive opening goal

    Brent Daniels mops up the spilled footy and breaks into open space to claim this stellar major

    AFL
  • 00:37

    Greene launches cracking gem from outside 50m

    An unmanned Toby Greene collects the footy with a clear runway and connects on the long bomb

    AFL
  • 00:50

    Coniglio steals spotlight with brilliant intercept goal

    Stephen Coniglio picks off a sloppy Bombers handball and makes them pay with this major

    AFL
  • 00:46

    Hogan wreaks havoc with back-to-back majors

    GWS grows a giant lead as Jesse Hogan drills two set shots

    AFL
  • 00:33

    Himmelberg exploits Dons' defensive lapse with stunning goal

    Harry Himmelberg waltzes into the forward 50 unmarked and nails this ripping major to pile on more pain

    AFL
  • 00:43

    Bombers end scoring drought with two crucial goals

    Kyle Langford and Andrew Phillips combine for back-to-back goals in an effort to find a much-needed Dons spark

    AFL
  • 00:33

    Lloyd celebrates farewell with dazzling beauty

    Daniel Lloyd electrifies Giants fans and teammates as he marks the footy and converts the set shot

    AFL
  • 00:30

    McMullin makes history with first career major

    Toby McMullin finds the big sticks to secure the Giants' highest AFL scoreline

    AFL
  • 08:18

    Highlights: GWS v Essendon

    The Giants and Bombers clash in round 23

    AFL
  • 07:32

    Full post-match, R23: Bombers

    Watch Essendon's press conference after round 23's match against GWS

    AFL
  • 02:47

    Hogan puts it all together in Giant nine-goal demolition

    Jesse Hogan is instrumental in his side's destruction with a massive haul of nine goals to go alongside a host of marks and disposals

    AFL
  • 07:22

    Full post-match, R23: Giants

    Watch GWS's press conference after round 23's match against Essendon

    AFL
  • 13:59

    Mini-Match: GWS v Essendon

    Extended highlights of the Giants and Bombers clash in round 23

    AFL

9. Western Bulldogs

44 points (11 wins, 11 losses), 107.6 per cent
The Bulldogs lost their grip on their own finals destiny with Sunday's monumental upset loss to West Coast at Marvel Stadium, which could ultimately cost them a place in September. The equation, though, remains relatively simple. With gun midfielder Tom Liberatore expected to return, the Bulldogs must beat Geelong at GMHBA Stadium on Saturday night and then hope Greater Western Sydney goes down to Carlton at Marvel Stadium in the final game of the home and away season. - Dejan Kalinic

WHO MAKES FINALS? Play the Ladder Predictor NOW

The run home
R24: Geelong @ GMHBA Stadium

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 00:50

    Cripps chips in with ripper as Eagles soar early

    Jamie Cripps nails this slick running goal to continue his side's hot start

    AFL
  • 00:30

    Snappy Allen and Yeo putting on a show

    Two goals in quick succession from Oscar Allen and Elliot Yeo extends the Eagles' lead

    AFL
  • 00:42

    Brave McGovern limps off after bruising collision

    Jeremy McGovern gets helped from the field following this massive collision late in the first quarter

    AFL
  • 00:47

    Pressure Dogs prevail as Baker slams it home

    Oskar Baker rewards his side's forward pressure with this goal midway through the second term

    AFL
  • 00:50

    Double delight edges Dogs in front

    Goals to Marcus Bontempelli and Jamarra Ugle-Hagan put the Bulldogs in front for the first time this afternoon

    AFL
  • 00:52

    West is best with terrific power-punch

    Rhylee West delivers this ripping running goal to extend his side's lead during the third quarter

    AFL
  • 01:00

    Cripps keeps on cooking as Eagles start to dream

    Jamie Cripps has a hand in three quick Eagles goals as they edge closer to a stunning upset

    AFL
  • 02:56

    Five-star Cripps rips Dogs apart in massive upset

    Jamie Cripps kicks five goals as he leads his side off the bottom of the table with a seven-point victory

    AFL
  • 08:24

    Highlights: Western Bulldogs v West Coast

    The Bulldogs and Eagles clash in round 23

    AFL
  • 08:15

    Full post-match, R23: Eagles

    Watch West Coast's press conference after round 23's match against Western Bulldogs

    AFL
  • 09:51

    Full post-match, R23: Bulldogs

    Watch Western Bulldogs's press conference after round 23's match against West Coast

    AFL

10. Essendon

44 points (11 wins, 11 losses), 92.7 per cent

The Bombers' chances of playing finals are mathematically still alive, but they are so small you'd need the Hubble telescope to see them after their massive belting at the hands of Greater Western Sydney on Saturday. As a rough back-of-an-envelope guide, if the Bombers can beat Collingwood by a scoreline of around 160-40 and the Giants lose to Carlton by a score of 150-25, the Bombers will make the eight by 0.1 per cent. Oh, and they'll need Geelong to beat the Bulldogs as well. They're a chance, but it's firmly in Lloyd Christmas territory. – Howard Kimber

WHO MAKES FINALS? Play the Ladder Predictor NOW

The run home
R24: Collingwood @ MCG

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 00:41

    Daniels ignites Giants with impressive opening goal

    Brent Daniels mops up the spilled footy and breaks into open space to claim this stellar major

    AFL
  • 00:37

    Greene launches cracking gem from outside 50m

    An unmanned Toby Greene collects the footy with a clear runway and connects on the long bomb

    AFL
  • 00:50

    Coniglio steals spotlight with brilliant intercept goal

    Stephen Coniglio picks off a sloppy Bombers handball and makes them pay with this major

    AFL
  • 00:46

    Hogan wreaks havoc with back-to-back majors

    GWS grows a giant lead as Jesse Hogan drills two set shots

    AFL
  • 00:33

    Himmelberg exploits Dons' defensive lapse with stunning goal

    Harry Himmelberg waltzes into the forward 50 unmarked and nails this ripping major to pile on more pain

    AFL
  • 00:43

    Bombers end scoring drought with two crucial goals

    Kyle Langford and Andrew Phillips combine for back-to-back goals in an effort to find a much-needed Dons spark

    AFL
  • 00:33

    Lloyd celebrates farewell with dazzling beauty

    Daniel Lloyd electrifies Giants fans and teammates as he marks the footy and converts the set shot

    AFL
  • 00:30

    McMullin makes history with first career major

    Toby McMullin finds the big sticks to secure the Giants' highest AFL scoreline

    AFL
  • 08:18

    Highlights: GWS v Essendon

    The Giants and Bombers clash in round 23

    AFL
  • 07:32

    Full post-match, R23: Bombers

    Watch Essendon's press conference after round 23's match against GWS

    AFL
  • 02:47

    Hogan puts it all together in Giant nine-goal demolition

    Jesse Hogan is instrumental in his side's destruction with a massive haul of nine goals to go alongside a host of marks and disposals

    AFL
  • 07:22

    Full post-match, R23: Giants

    Watch GWS's press conference after round 23's match against Essendon

    AFL
  • 13:59

    Mini-Match: GWS v Essendon

    Extended highlights of the Giants and Bombers clash in round 23

    AFL

11. Geelong

42 points (10 wins, 11 losses, one draw), 114.7 per cent
The Cats are in rarefied air for all the wrong reasons, now officially ruled out of finals for the first time since 2015 and only the second time in coach Chris Scott's 13-year reign. It's unlikely opposition fans will have much sympathy, but Cats supporters can comfort themselves with replays of last year's Grand Final demolition. Jeremy Cameron might get a few friendly check-in messages from his former GWS teammates this week, as a Geelong win over the Western Bulldogs in round 24 will ensure the Giants play finals – Sarah Black

WHO MAKES FINALS? Play the Ladder Predictor NOW

The run home
R24: Western Bulldogs @ GMHBA Stadium

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 00:51

    Saints take less than 30 seconds to make statement

    St Kilda comes out firing as Mitch Owens snares the first goal of the game within the opening minute

    AFL
  • 00:51

    Cat's late sling tackle sparks fireworks early

    Tensions boil over after Mitch Duncan is penalised for this tackle on Jack Higgins

    AFL
  • 00:37

    Silky Stengle always knows where the big sticks are

    Tyson Stengle shows his class with this stunning snap to give the Cats a much-needed major

    AFL
  • 00:34

    Sharman soars as Saints fans roar

    Cooper Sharman plucks a beautiful mark and makes no mistake with the resulting shot

    AFL
  • 01:00

    Marvel erupts after manic minute ends in Matteas magic

    A hot footy eventually makes its way to Mattaes Phillipou who slots a sizzling snap to send Saints fans into a frenzy

    AFL
  • 00:46

    Crouch trickery ends in cracking Cooper clunk

    Brad Crouch feeds Jack Steele with a dazzling handball before the skipper finds Cooper Sharman for a high-flying mark

    AFL
  • 00:51

    Tuohy's toe-poke helps Cats claw closer

    Zach Tuohy gives Geelong a small sniff with this crafty goal in the final term

    AFL
  • 00:51

    Saints fans go wild after two daggers seal fate

    Rowan Marshall and Dan Butler provide the icing as St Kilda finishes in style

    AFL
  • 08:35

    Highlights: St Kilda v Geelong

    The Saints and Cats clash in round 23

    AFL
  • 04:28

    Full post-match, R23: Saints

    Watch St Kilda's press conference after round 23's match against Geelong

    AFL
  • 09:03

    Full post-match, R23: Cats

    Watch Geelong's press conference after round 23's match against St Kilda

    AFL
  • 14:04

    Mini-Match: St Kilda v Geelong

    Extended highlights of the Saints and Cats clash in round 23

    AFL

13. Adelaide

40 points (10 wins, 12 losses), 115.1 per cent
Adelaide is now officially out of the finals race after going down to Sydney by one point in a controversial finish on Saturday night. While a win against West Coast in the final round is far from guaranteed, the result from Saturday night will hurt for some time to come. - Martin Smith

WHO MAKES FINALS? Play the Ladder Predictor NOW

The run home
R24: West Coast @ Optus Stadium

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 00:32

    Campbell goes big from beyond the arc

    Braeden Campbell nails this long-range effort to extend his side's lead heading into the second quarter

    AFL
  • 00:36

    Wicks too slick with stellar snap

    Sam Wicks puts through this ripping goal to put his side back in front during the opening term

    AFL
  • 00:56

    Heeney double blow continues Swans' roll

    Isaac Heeney boots back-to-back majors to further extend his side's lead early in the second term

    AFL
  • 00:29

    Electric Papley steps up with slippery stunner

    Tom Papley slots this sensational dribble goal midway through the second quarter

    AFL
  • 00:56

    Ridiculous Rankine lights up Adelaide Oval

    Izak Rankine's forward prowess is on show with this outrageous finish giving his side an ideal start to the third term

    AFL
  • 00:47

    Bursting Blakey sets up McDonald for sizzling strike

    Nick Blakey produces an electric run from half-back and Logan McDonald finishes his work with a stellar finish

    AFL
  • 00:37

    Explosive Crows go back-to-back to open the fourth

    Goals from Lachlan Murphy and Wayne Milera inside a minute of each other gives Adelaide a big sniff to start the final quarter

    AFL
  • 00:18

    Is McCartin in trouble for this bump?

    Tom McCartin elects to bump in this incident which makes high contact with Shane McAdam

    AFL
  • 04:27

    Last two mins: Controversial call denies Crows late winner

    Enjoy the thrilling final moments between Adelaide and Sydney in round 23, 2023

    AFL
  • 01:14

    Late Keays shot deemed to graze post in dramatic finish

    Adelaide Oval is rocked as Ben Keays celebrates a potential match-winner in front of fans before being denied by the goal umpire

    AFL
  • 08:54

    Highlights: Adelaide v Sydney

    The Crows and Swans clash in round 23

    AFL
  • 06:16

    Full post-match, R23: Swans

    Watch Sydney's press conference after round 23's match against Adelaide

    AFL
  • 07:46

    Full post-match, R23: Crows

    Watch Adelaide's press conference after round 23's match against Sydney

    AFL
  • 13:45

    Mini-Match: Adelaide v Sydney

    Extended highlights of the Crows and Swans clash in round 23

    AFL