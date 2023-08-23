From a Friday night blockbuster through to derbies all around the country, here's what to look forward to in round one of the season

(clockwise from left) Jesse Wardlaw, Kate Hore, Brittany Bonnici and Greta Bodey. Picture: AFL Photos

ARE YOU a new AFLW fan looking to get involved with the competition for the first time?

Or maybe you're an existing footy fan who's trying to build up your baseline team knowledge to complement your brand new AFLW Fantasy team?

You'll be talking like an expert in no time, with plenty of reasons to watch all nine round one matches, kicking off next Friday night.

Games will be broadcasted either on the Seven Network or Fox Footy, as well as every match streamed live and free on afl.com.au/aflw or the AFLW App.

Friday 1 September

Melbourne v Collingwood, Ikon Park, 7.20pm AEST

- Melbourne will be unveiling its premiership flag after defeating Brisbane in last year's Grand Final

- Collingwood look set to welcome back star midfielders Brit Bonnici and skipper Bri Davey from torn ACLs, although Davey has been sidelined in recent weeks by a minor hamstring injury

- The Demons have earmarked Eden Zanker to play a role close to goal after the retirement of Daisy Pearce, and the tall kicked four goals in a practice match against Hawthorn

Saturday 2 September

Carlton v Gold Coast, Ikon Park, 1.05pm AEST

- Nearly everything is new for Carlton, with Mathew Buck now in charge and a squad that has undergone significant turnover, yet again

- Gold Coast finished just six points out of the top eight last season – have the Suns improved enough to make the jump into finals this year?

- The Blues have a 2-1 record over the Suns, but it was the Suns who were comfortable victors when the two teams met last season

Adelaide v Port Adelaide, Norwood Oval, 2.35pm ACST

- Former AFLW leading goalkicker Ash Saint (nee Woodland) has switched clubs over the off-season, and will be facing Adelaide for the first time

- The Crows have had to rejig their forward line after Saint's departure, bringing in Yvonne Bonner and Jess Allan, with ruck Caitlin Gould possibly set to stay closer to home

- This will be just the second AFLW Showdown, and given their practice match results, the Power are a chance to push the Crows much harder this year

Geelong v Western Bulldogs, GMHBA Stadium, 5.05pm AEST

- These two sides played out a thriller last year, with the Bulldogs storming home but falling just one point short

- Geelong has one of the best young midfields in the competition, including three-time best and fairest Amy McDonald as well as Georgie Prespakis and Nina Morrison

- Both teams were finalists last season but will be hoping to make it further than an elimination match. The Bulldogs lost to Collingwood by five points and the Cats went down to North Melbourne by two

Hawthorn v Essendon, Kinetic Stadium, 7.15pm AEST

- Both teams only joined the competition last season, and their young players will have benefited greatly from a second pre-season training block

- Hawthorn has added season six AFLW best and fairest winner Emily Bates to its team, as well as Bates' premiership-winning teammate and All-Australian small forward Greta Bodey

- Essendon has brought some serious speed into its line-up in ex-Blue Brooke Walker and former Tiger Kodi Jacques, while co-captain Steph Cain may be set for a stint as an inside midfielder, after building her career primarily on the wing

Sunday 3 September

North Melbourne v St Kilda, Blundstone Arena, 1.05pm AEST

- The Roos can produce some of the most attractive footy in the competition, and have added a third tall to their forward line in St Kilda best and fairest Kate Shierlaw, who will come up against her old club in round one

- St Kilda has brought in a handy replacement for Shierlaw during the off-season – the AFLW's leading goalkicker for season seven, Jesse Wardlaw

- The Saints have struggled to kick into gear in the AFLW, but have recruited a bunch of players – including former Collingwood captain Steph Chiocci, Jaimee Lambert, Nat Plane and Serene Watson – for their fifth AFLW season

Brisbane v Richmond, Brighton Homes Arena, 3.05pm AEST

- The Lions came agonisingly close to winning consecutive Grand Finals last year, falling just four points short of Melbourne in the decider

- Richmond rose from 11th to 4th last season, but crashed out of finals in straight sets after earning a second chance, with the first qualifying loss coming to Brisbane

- The Lions have lost a number of key players in the trade period, including AFLW best and fairest winner Emily Bates, AFLW leading goalkicker Jesse Wardlaw and All-Australian small forward Greta Bodey. Will they drop back to the pack?

Sydney v GWS, North Sydney Oval, 3.05pm AEST

- This will be the second AFLW Sydney Derby, with the Giants comfortably winning last season's edition in the Swans' first year

- Sydney was winless last season and is still searching for those crucial first four points, but will take plenty of confidence from two practice match wins in August

- GWS unveiled a fast-flowing brand of footy last season under new coach Cam Bernasconi, but was stymied by injuries. Bec Beeson, Chloe Dalton, Pepa Randall and Fleur Davies are ready to go this year.

Fremantle v West Coast, Fremantle Community Bank Oval, 3.05pm AWST

- West Coast is yet to record a win in the AFLW Western Derby, losing all five attempts but coming within just three points last season

- The Dockers have a new coach in former player Lisa Webb and have recovered from the injury crisis that saw them dip into replacement players last season

- The Eagles have regularly turned over a third or even half of their list in their short existence, but added just one player this off-season, Amy Franklin. Will this stability take them to their first Derby win and beyond?