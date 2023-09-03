Chloe Molloy celebrates a goal during round one, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

SYDNEY has broken through for its first-ever AFLW victory after holding on for a thrilling five-point victory over Greater Western Sydney on Sunday.

The Swans’ prized recruit Chloe Molloy booted the goal that put her new team in front but it took determined defence in the dying stages to clinch the 7.9 (51) to 7.4 (46) triumph at North Sydney Oval.

The Giants were in control of the contest until the Swans kickstarted a stirring comeback just before the last change then overpowered their crosstown rivals early in the final term.

Molloy helped spark the Swans on the brink of three-quarter-time with a checkside goal that ensured the hosts took all the momentum into the final term on their way to a first-up win in their second season.

The former Collingwood star finished with 13 disposals and six tackles to go with two majors to make an immediate impact in her Swans debut.

Ally Morphett (18 disposals, one goal, 29 hitouts) was combative for the Swans and booted their opening goal in a performance that hinted at a breakout season for the towering ruck and forward target.

Rebecca Privitelli was another Swan to hit the scoreboard against her former club with two majors including the first of the final term, while Montana Beruldsen booted a goal with her first kick in her debut.

Skipper Alicia Eva (21 disposals) was outstanding for the Giants, winning the ball at stoppages and controlling their set up around the ground in a critical role until the Swans surged late.

Despite the loss, Georgia Garnett looks on track to become the Giants’ next cult hero with a bright orange headband and a crafty ability to find space inside the forward 50 while slotting two goals.

Onballer Alyce Parker was also damaging during resting periods near goal and finished with one goal to go with 22 disposals, while Tarni Evans offered plenty of drive out of defence with 19 kicks.

Parker key to unlocking Giants’ firepower

It was a new-look Giants forward line without retired focal point Cora Staunton, with Georgia Garnett taking the reins as the key target. But the addition of resting onballer Alyce Parker closer to goal could be the crucial point of difference for the Giants, with the dual All-Australian booting one goal and having a hand in two others to inflict damage where it counts most.

Star recruits combine for Swans stunner

All eyes were on the Swans’ new co-captains Chloe Molloy and Lucy McEvoy with the former Collingwood forward expected to make more of an impact near goal. But McEvoy helped spark the Swans in the third term after the high-profile recruits combined with some swift handballs that set up Molloy to slot a stunning checkside goal that kept her new team in the game.

Sydney Derby with added spice

Swans coach Scott Gowans added spice to the Sydney Derby with some heated pre-match comments and both teams were prepared to back it up in a fiery contest. Ally Morphett set the tone against her former club, though the ruck also gave away some costly free kicks that helped the Giants settle and get their running game flowing until the Swans turned around the contest.

Up next

Sydney will be out to make it back-to-back wins at North Sydney Oval when it hosts Geelong on Saturday at 1.05pm AEST. GWS faces a tough task against reigning premier Melbourne as it looks to rebound at Manuka Oval on Sunday from 5.05pm AEST.

SYDNEY 0.2 2.3 5.5 7.9 (51)

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY 1.3 4.3 7.4 7.4 (46)

GOALS

Sydney: Molloy 2, Privitelli 2, Beruldsen, Morphett, Newman

Greater Western Sydney: Garnett 2, Barr, Beeson, Brazendale, Parker, Zreika

BEST

Sydney: Morphett, Molloy, McEvoy, Gardiner, Privitelli, Steane, Hurley

Greater Western Sydney: Eva, Evans, Parker, Garnett, Barr, Beeson

INJURIES

Sydney: Nil

Greater Western Sydney: Nil

Crowd: 5,474 at North Sydney Oval